Cricket: Pakistani name exhausted team for Black Caps tests

Exhausted Pakistan recalled fast bowler Hasan Ali for their home Test series against the Black Caps. Uncapped batsman Kamran Ghulam was also included in the 16-man squad in place of Azhar Ali, who has retired from test cricket. The first of two tests will begin in Karachi on Tuesday. Hasan, 28, who has taken 77 wickets in 21 Tests, was dropped for the home series against England after taking just five wickets in his last four Test matches against Australia and Sri Lanka in 2022. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. An aggressive England beat Pakistan 3-0 on Tuesday on its first Test tour to the country in 17 years, as Pakistan struggled in the absence of key fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Afridi was ruled out for the series against England due to a knee injury, while Haris and Naseem were both injured during the first Test in Rawalpindi. Naseem has now recovered from a shoulder problem and was recalled for the series against the Black Caps. The second test will be played in Multan from January 3-7, followed by three one-day internationals in Karachi. Advertisement Advertise with NZME. Fast bowler Mohammad Ali was dropped from the Test squad after picking up four wickets in his debut Test against England at Rawalpindi and finishing wicketless in the second match before being left out of the final Test. Pakistan has kept their faith in their spin trio of Abrar Ahmed who took 11-234 in his debut test at Multan and another six wickets at Karachi Zahid Mehmood and Nauman Ali. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz gives Pakistan another spin option. Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood , Zahid Mahmoed.

