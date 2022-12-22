Sports
Every recruit from Alabama football league of 2023 with highlights
From Arch Manning to name, image and likeness matches, the 2023 recruiting year was one of the crazier recruiting cycles in recent memory. Yet there is a well-known program at the top of the class ranking.
Nick Saban and Alabama football retook the top spot on nearly every recruiting shift after a No. 2 finish last year. The Crimson Tide is still in the mix for a few blue-chip recruits, but most of the work was settled in the days leading up to the early signing period. On Wednesday, prospects signed their letter of intent and officially became the future of the dynasty.
This is the Alabama football class of 2023.
ATTACK
The quarterbacks: That’s Holstein
Zachary (La.), 4 star
No. 74 nationally per 247Sports Composite, No. 9 QB
Accurate and agile, Holstein will be part of the quartet of pitchers looking to replace Bryce Young next fall.
What Nick Saban thinks of Alabama’s 2 QBs in the class of 2023
Dylan Lonergan
Brookwood (Ga.), 4 star
No. 140 National, No. 10 QB
Will Lonergan be a two-sport athlete for the Crimson Tide? Either way, the heavily armed Lonergan secures an advantage over the position.
The Running Backs: Justice Haynes
Buford (Ga.), 5 star
No. 25 national, no. 3 RB
Haynes, a legacy of the Georgia Bulldogs, has NFL-caliber vision. Give him the ball and see how he makes people miss.
Richard Young
Lehigh (Fla.), 4 star
No. 48 national, no. 4 RB
Young is a one-cut threat who has managed to perpetuate his career in a stellar high school career. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder will file a claim for carry-on baggage on day one.
The Pass Catchers: Malik Benson
Hutchinson (Kansas) CC, 4 star
No. 1 JUCO, No. 1 WR
Can Benson fix Tides’ lack of a number one receiving threat? With an excellent route running, Benson should be a good outlet for anyone starting below mid.
Jalen Hale
Longview (Tx)., 4 star
No. 40 overall, No. 7 WR
Hale, an elite athlete, may continue a trend of first-year receivers earning playing time.
Years Hamilton
FW (Fla.) Bucholz, 4 stars
No. 285 National, No. 39 WR
A speed demon, the six-foot-tall Hamilton can pose a threat to score when he gets a touch.
Cole Adams
Owasso (Okla.), 4 star
No. 304 National, No. 42 WR
A savvy option from the slot, Adams scored 13 touchdowns as a junior with over 1,000 all-purpose yards.
Ty Lockwood
Independence (Tenn.), 4 star
No. 235 national, no. 13 TE
A powerful weapon in the passing game, Alabama has found another tight end that can deploy it in multiple ways.
The offensive linemen: Lady Proctor
Southeast (Iowa) Polk, 5 Star
No. 12 national, no. 2 OT
Alabama, the midweek stunner for Tides, secured a top-notch tackle that can anchor the offensive line for years to come.
Wilkin Formby
Northridge, 4 star
No. 77 national, no. 8 OT
Formby, geographically the closest recruit to Bryant-Denny Stadium, is a six-foot-tall Tide legacy.
Olaus Aline
Loomis (Conn.) Chaffee, 4 star
No. 191 national, no. 16 OT
Alinen, the lone international recruit, is from Finland and part of new offensive line coach Eric Wolford’s acquisition wave.
Miles McVay
East (Illi.) St. Louis, 4 Star
No. 200 national, no. 18 OT
McVay, a six-foot-tall, 358-pound powerhouse, adds depth to the trenches.
Ryqueze Rock McElderry
Anniston, 4 star
No. 376 national, No. 23 IOL
The only guard in the class at 6-foot-3, 340 pounds, McElderry was one of the first somersaults Alabama earned. He was originally committed to Georgia.
The Kicker: Conor Talty
St. Rita (Illi)., 3 stars
No. 2 per stair expert Chris Sailer
The Will Reichard era is over. Enter Talty, a strong-legged 6-foot-1, 195-pounder.
DEFENSE
The secondary: Caleb Downs
Mill Creek (Ga.), 5 star
No. 6 national, no. 1 S
Alabama attracted two of Georgia’s top recruits after losing the national title to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Downs is an all-rounder and the highest-rated recruit overall.
Tony Mitchell
Thompson, 4 star
No. 54 national, no. 5 S
Mitchell’s decision was speculated up to his announcement. Tuscaloosa, an adept tackler, will be shown the next steps in Mitchell’s development.
Jahlil Hurley
Florence, 4 stars
No. 38 national, no. 4 CB
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound high school angle can transition to STAR or safety, as Saban alluded to most secondary recruits during his signing day press conference.
Saban cites one of the hardest-to-find vacancies in recruiting
Brayson Hubbard
Ocean Springs (Miss.), 4 star
No. 334 national, no. 15 ATH
A dynamic athlete, Hubbard starred as quarterback at Mississippi. Hell puts his 6-foot-2, 190-pound in safety for Alabama.
The linebacker: Justin Jefferson
Pearl River (Miss.) Community College, 4 Star
No. 2 JUCO, No. 1 lb
The Tide signed one linebacker and he is a 6-foot-1 thumper who led Pearl River this season with 55 tackles.
The edge rushers: Keon Kelly
Berkeley Prep (Fla.), 5 Star
No. 10 National, No. 1 EDGE
At 6-foot-2, 242-pounds, Keeley looks like what you’d imagine a prototypical pass rusher would look like. With an array of passing moves and power in his lower body, Keeley is one of the best recruits Alabama could have added this cycle.
By Russaw
GW Carver-Montgomery, 5 Star
No. 22 national, No. 3 EDGE
At every chance, Russaw has shown himself to be nearly impossible to block one-on-one. He has one of the highest ceilings among the signatories.
Yhonzae Pierre
Eufaula, 4 stars
No. 59 National, No. 8 EDGE
Pierre, one of the fastest rising prospects after a stellar senior year, projects as an impact addition to Holmon Wiggins’ defense.
The line of defense: James Smith
GW Carver-Montgomery, 5 Star
No. 18 national, no. 2 DL
Smith, the other half of Alabama’s signing day wins, is regarded as one of the nation’s elite defensive linemen, be it Carver or IMG (Fla.) Academy.
Jordan Renaud
Tyler Legacy (Texas), 4-star
No. 62 national, no. 7 DL
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Renaud can be considered a three-tech in college.
Hunter Osborne
Hewitt-Trussville, 4 star
No. 144 national, no. 17 DL
With strong hands, Osborne tore up offensive lines in high school and will try to develop the same at the next level.
Eric Hill
North Kansas City (Mo.), 4 star
No. 182 national, no. 24 DL
Hill could be a force to stop the run if he can continue his 6-foot-3, 290-pound frame as he develops in Tuscaloosa.
Nick Alvarez is a reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter@nick_a_alvarezor email it[email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.al.com/alabamafootball/2022/12/every-recruit-from-alabama-footballs-class-of-2023-with-highlights.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Celebrities born on Christmas Day
- Every recruit from Alabama football league of 2023 with highlights
- On the hood: How the hooded dress became a red carpet staple this season
- What is an aftershock? Learn about smaller earthquakes affecting Northern California.
- ‘The Xmas Files’ offers quality entertainment | Daily Gate City – Keokuk, Iowa
- Massive water main break floods streets and halts traffic in Hollywood neighborhood – NBC 6 South Florida
- From Cold Type to Digital Arena: A Tribute to Dennis Dorsey
- Cricket: Pakistani name exhausted team for Black Caps tests
- Avatar 2: The Way of Water Actor Dispels Fan Frustration With Boring Ending Scene
- Google tweaks Chrome release schedule to limit impact of nasty bug
- Jokowi wants to open a new Indonesia-Vietnam airline
- Covid-19 Review Meeting: Prime Minister Modi to Review Coronavirus Situation in High-Level Meeting, Key Developments | India News