From Arch Manning to name, image and likeness matches, the 2023 recruiting year was one of the crazier recruiting cycles in recent memory. Yet there is a well-known program at the top of the class ranking.

Nick Saban and Alabama football retook the top spot on nearly every recruiting shift after a No. 2 finish last year. The Crimson Tide is still in the mix for a few blue-chip recruits, but most of the work was settled in the days leading up to the early signing period. On Wednesday, prospects signed their letter of intent and officially became the future of the dynasty.

This is the Alabama football class of 2023.

ATTACK

The quarterbacks: That’s Holstein

Zachary (La.), 4 star

No. 74 nationally per 247Sports Composite, No. 9 QB

Accurate and agile, Holstein will be part of the quartet of pitchers looking to replace Bryce Young next fall.

What Nick Saban thinks of Alabama’s 2 QBs in the class of 2023

Dylan Lonergan

Brookwood (Ga.), 4 star

No. 140 National, No. 10 QB

Will Lonergan be a two-sport athlete for the Crimson Tide? Either way, the heavily armed Lonergan secures an advantage over the position.

The Running Backs: Justice Haynes

Buford (Ga.), 5 star

No. 25 national, no. 3 RB

Haynes, a legacy of the Georgia Bulldogs, has NFL-caliber vision. Give him the ball and see how he makes people miss.

Richard Young

Lehigh (Fla.), 4 star

No. 48 national, no. 4 RB

Young is a one-cut threat who has managed to perpetuate his career in a stellar high school career. The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder will file a claim for carry-on baggage on day one.

The Pass Catchers: Malik Benson

Hutchinson (Kansas) CC, 4 star

No. 1 JUCO, No. 1 WR

Can Benson fix Tides’ lack of a number one receiving threat? With an excellent route running, Benson should be a good outlet for anyone starting below mid.

Jalen Hale

Longview (Tx)., 4 star

No. 40 overall, No. 7 WR

Hale, an elite athlete, may continue a trend of first-year receivers earning playing time.

Years Hamilton

FW (Fla.) Bucholz, 4 stars

No. 285 National, No. 39 WR

A speed demon, the six-foot-tall Hamilton can pose a threat to score when he gets a touch.

Cole Adams

Owasso (Okla.), 4 star

No. 304 National, No. 42 WR

A savvy option from the slot, Adams scored 13 touchdowns as a junior with over 1,000 all-purpose yards.

Ty Lockwood

Independence (Tenn.), 4 star

No. 235 national, no. 13 TE

A powerful weapon in the passing game, Alabama has found another tight end that can deploy it in multiple ways.

The offensive linemen: Lady Proctor

Southeast (Iowa) Polk, 5 Star

No. 12 national, no. 2 OT

Alabama, the midweek stunner for Tides, secured a top-notch tackle that can anchor the offensive line for years to come.

Wilkin Formby

Northridge, 4 star

No. 77 national, no. 8 OT

Formby, geographically the closest recruit to Bryant-Denny Stadium, is a six-foot-tall Tide legacy.

Olaus Aline

Loomis (Conn.) Chaffee, 4 star

No. 191 national, no. 16 OT

Alinen, the lone international recruit, is from Finland and part of new offensive line coach Eric Wolford’s acquisition wave.

Miles McVay

East (Illi.) St. Louis, 4 Star

No. 200 national, no. 18 OT

McVay, a six-foot-tall, 358-pound powerhouse, adds depth to the trenches.

Ryqueze Rock McElderry

Anniston, 4 star

No. 376 national, No. 23 IOL

The only guard in the class at 6-foot-3, 340 pounds, McElderry was one of the first somersaults Alabama earned. He was originally committed to Georgia.

The Kicker: Conor Talty

St. Rita (Illi)., 3 stars

No. 2 per stair expert Chris Sailer

The Will Reichard era is over. Enter Talty, a strong-legged 6-foot-1, 195-pounder.

DEFENSE

The secondary: Caleb Downs

Mill Creek (Ga.), 5 star

No. 6 national, no. 1 S

Alabama attracted two of Georgia’s top recruits after losing the national title to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. Downs is an all-rounder and the highest-rated recruit overall.

Tony Mitchell

Thompson, 4 star

No. 54 national, no. 5 S

Mitchell’s decision was speculated up to his announcement. Tuscaloosa, an adept tackler, will be shown the next steps in Mitchell’s development.

Jahlil Hurley

Florence, 4 stars

No. 38 national, no. 4 CB

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound high school angle can transition to STAR or safety, as Saban alluded to most secondary recruits during his signing day press conference.

Saban cites one of the hardest-to-find vacancies in recruiting

Brayson Hubbard

Ocean Springs (Miss.), 4 star

No. 334 national, no. 15 ATH

A dynamic athlete, Hubbard starred as quarterback at Mississippi. Hell puts his 6-foot-2, 190-pound in safety for Alabama.

The linebacker: Justin Jefferson

Pearl River (Miss.) Community College, 4 Star

No. 2 JUCO, No. 1 lb

The Tide signed one linebacker and he is a 6-foot-1 thumper who led Pearl River this season with 55 tackles.

The edge rushers: Keon Kelly

Berkeley Prep (Fla.), 5 Star

No. 10 National, No. 1 EDGE

At 6-foot-2, 242-pounds, Keeley looks like what you’d imagine a prototypical pass rusher would look like. With an array of passing moves and power in his lower body, Keeley is one of the best recruits Alabama could have added this cycle.

By Russaw

GW Carver-Montgomery, 5 Star

No. 22 national, No. 3 EDGE

At every chance, Russaw has shown himself to be nearly impossible to block one-on-one. He has one of the highest ceilings among the signatories.

Yhonzae Pierre

Eufaula, 4 stars

No. 59 National, No. 8 EDGE

Pierre, one of the fastest rising prospects after a stellar senior year, projects as an impact addition to Holmon Wiggins’ defense.

The line of defense: James Smith

GW Carver-Montgomery, 5 Star

No. 18 national, no. 2 DL

Smith, the other half of Alabama’s signing day wins, is regarded as one of the nation’s elite defensive linemen, be it Carver or IMG (Fla.) Academy.

Jordan Renaud

Tyler Legacy (Texas), 4-star

No. 62 national, no. 7 DL

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Renaud can be considered a three-tech in college.

Hunter Osborne

Hewitt-Trussville, 4 star

No. 144 national, no. 17 DL

With strong hands, Osborne tore up offensive lines in high school and will try to develop the same at the next level.

Eric Hill

North Kansas City (Mo.), 4 star

No. 182 national, no. 24 DL

Hill could be a force to stop the run if he can continue his 6-foot-3, 290-pound frame as he develops in Tuscaloosa.

