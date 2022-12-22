Highlights and Scores: Hoops, Hockey and Wrestling





WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) – It’s been a busy Wednesday on the local high school sports program, with action on the hardwood, ice and mat in both the Frontier League and Northern Athletic Conference. In Dexter, it was a Frontier League boys’ basketball game when the Lions hosted the South Jefferson Spartans. Second Quarter: Nolan Widrick buries the 3. The Spartans are on top with 3. Then it’s Robert Piddock low with the reverse lay-in and South Jeff is up 6. Tucker Rosbrook goes strong to the can for 2 and he is fouled. The Lions are trailing by 3. He had 25. Caleb Price drops the float for the Lions. General Brown defeats South Jeff 65-63. Potsdam hosted Malone in boys NAC hockey. Tyler Berkman to Cooper Grant. He tie at 1. Ryan Rutley turns and shoots at the net. Are 2-1 Sandstoners. Brodey Hughes finds Rutley who increases the lead to 3-1. Rutley breaks through the D and gets the shorthanded goal. Potsdam borders Malone 7-5 Massena remained on the ice and hosted St. Lawrence Central in another NAC boys’ hockey game. Bailey Rochefort dents the net and it becomes 1-0 Massena. Raiders try to make it 2-0. but Tristan Sunday’s shot rattles off goalkeeper and goal post. Charlie Dow is stopped by Jake Lindstadt. Brian Hurlbutt drills a laser to score the Raiders’ second goal. Massena defeated St. Lawrence Central 4-1. The Watertown Cyclones turned to the mat and hosted Indian River in boys’ Frontier League wrestling. In the first game of the night at 118 pounds, the Warriors Tomah Gummow pin the Cyclones Patrick Clarke. In the second game of the night at 132 pounds, the Warriors’ Jack Countryman records the pin on Watertown’s Ethan Fleshman. Next, weighing in at 138 pounds, the Warriors pin Caleb Welser Watertowns Michael Ducote. Indian River defeated Watertown 66-6. Wednesday local scores Boys high school basketball General Brown 65, South Jefferson 63 Carthage 72, Indian River 31 45 Sandy Creek, 42 ​​Immaculate Heart Canton 63, OFA 26 Madrid-Waddington 54, Colton-Pierrepont 52 83 Harrisville, 38 Morristown High school girls basketball Governor 44, Massena 39 General Brown 72, South Jefferson 25 High school boys hockey Canton 4, Tupper Lake 1 Potsdam 7, Malone 5 Massena 4, St Lawrence Central 1 OFA 5, Norwood-Norfolk 1 Girls high school hockey Canton 6, Alexandria 3 Malone 4, Burlington Colchester 4 (OT) Wrestling in high school Indian River 66, Water City 6 Malone 54, OFA 21 South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 36, General Brown 33 High school volleyball Indian River 3, General Brown 0 Lowville 3, Watertown 1 Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

