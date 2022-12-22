Overview of the action in the Stamford and Rutland Table Tennis League





Harringworth reached the top of the Stamford and Rutland League over the Christmas break by one point after a 9-1 win over Stamford Free Church. Dave Harvey got another full house, as did Neil Marlow, and they were ably supported by two-time winner David Reed. Adrian Bradley scored the consolation point for the Churchmen in a week as another 9-1 scoreline was drawn. Kevin Toomey (Tallington) and Gary Cooper (Braunston A) in action. Uffington Archway still has games in hand, but recorded two of the 9-1 scorecards this week. They first traveled to Bourne B where Ramone Vara and Rod Goss enjoyed unbeaten evenings with only Zibby Sosik’s defeat of Steve Williams preventing a perfect score. A similar storyline played out at Stamford School with Ralph Rogers and Dipak Kuchhadia undefeated and Williams racking up another string of victories, beaten only by Richard Henry in five sets. Braunston A consolidated their fifth place with another 9-1 score against Tallington. Graham and Gary Cooper continued their fine seasons with more packed houses, and Basil Bagshaw took two wins. Bagshaw’s win against Kevin Toomey was a draining affair, including an 18–16 end. He eventually won the 109-point game 11–9 at the final end. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Nick McDowall had more energy in the final singles encounter to get Tallington’s point. MTTG broke the 9-1 scoreline to take a still comfortable 8-2 victory over Bourne B. Zibby Sosik played well again to take both Bournes points but Andy Goodacre returned to his best form to go unbeaten and both Denise Jacobi and Steve Smith won twice for the visitors. Braunston B avoided defeat for the first time by securing a 5-5 at Tallington Bulls. The first three games of the night all required five ends, setting the tone for a competitive encounter. Bulls Mark Christou was the only undefeated player in the game, with teammate Matt Bessent and Braunstons Dave Webb each two-time winners. Andrew Horsey joined Webb to win the doubles for Braunston and secure a share of the points. U3A got their first win of the season with a 7-3 win against Braunston B. David Webb again won twice for Braunston but Graeme McNaughton was undefeated for U3A and he was well supported by Clinton Croson who won twice to secure victory.

