Pirates Grind Out 60-49 Win Over High Point





Brandon Johnson scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season as East Carolina defeated High Point 60-49 on Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum. Ezra the Brave added 15 points for the Pirates (9-4) to record nine wins to finish non-conference play for the second straight season. Jason Klein finished with an impressive statistic of 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Jaden House led the Panthers (8-4) with 17 points. Both teams struggled to find an offense in the early stages of the first half as both teams combined for only three field goals in the first five minutes. ECU would break open the game with an 11-0 run to take a 16-5 lead midway through the first half. The Pirates would maintain control in the first half as High Point couldn't get closer than seven and ECU headed into the half leading 32-18. The Panthers would come out of the half on offense and make a 10–2 run to cut the Pirates' lead to six. ECU would respond with a 14-4 run to cut their lead to double digits and cruise to their ninth win of the season. ECU outscored High Point at the quick break 26-11 and the Pirates never let their opponent take a lead for the second game in a row. Next one The Pirates begin conference play against Temple at Minges Coliseum on Wednesday, December 28 at 7:00 PM.

