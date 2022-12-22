Cricket-Ex-Pakistani skipper Raja sacked as PCB chairman and replaced by Sethi | The mighty 790 KFGO





(Reuters) Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has been sacked as chairman of the country’s cricket board (PCB) following the 3-0 Test run whitewashed by England, his interim replacement Najam Sethi said on Thursday. Raja, who played more than 250 international matches from 1984 to 1997, had taken over from Ehsan Mani who stepped down in 2021. The cricket regime led by Ramiz Raja no longer exists. The 2014 PCB constitution has been reinstated, Sethi, who was previously the head of the PCB, said on Twitter. Dawn newspaper said on Wednesday that Sethi will head a new 14-member committee including former Pakistani cricketers Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir for the next four months until elections are held. The management committee will work tirelessly to revive first-class cricket. Thousands of cricketers will return to work. Cricket famine will end, Sethi said. Thank you all cricket enthusiasts for welcoming change in PCB matters. Wish our team good luck in the future. There is a lot of work to be done and some undone. Raja enjoyed a fairly successful spell, convincing Australia to tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998 earlier this year, after New Zealand and England canceled 2021 tours due to safety concerns. But England returned to Pakistan this year and sealed their first series win in the Asian nation since 2000-01, winning tests at Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi. Major international teams have been reluctant to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns since six police officers and two civilians were killed in a 2009 attack on a bus transporting the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore. Rajas’ departure was only a matter of time after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who appointed him last year, was ousted in April after losing a confidence vote in parliament. The Pakistani Prime Minister is the patron of the PCB. After his retirement, Raja became a cricket commentator. The 60-year-old was also CEO of PCB from 2003 to 2004. Pakistan reached the final of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year, where they lost to England. They will play a home test series against New Zealand from December 26 in Karachi. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

