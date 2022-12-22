Padel: With 25 million players worldwide, sport is only tipped to get “bigger and bigger” by tennis star Andy Murray





CNN

—



It is believed to be a sport that started with one siesta.

The intense heat in Acapulco, Mexico, caused businessman Enrique Corcuera to take an afternoon nap at his childhood home. Meanwhile, his daughter Viviana annoyed him by hitting tennis balls against the walls of the house.

That prompted Corcuera to build another wall for her to hit, and from there his new impromptu racquet sport began to evolve.

When the ball continued to escape down the side of the wall, Corcuera installed more walls with metal fences, then attached a net across the center of the enclosure.

What was originally designed as a single-family game in Mexico has since evolved into padel, a popular racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash.

Today, more than 50 years since its creation, padel has 25 million players in more than 90 countries around the world.

Among them is three-time grand slam tennis champion Andy Murray, who has known the sport since he was a teenager who trained in Spain.

I think it’s a great social sport, Murray tells CNN. I know many former tennis players have taken it up after playing and find it great for their fitness, but also not as demanding as tennis.

Unlike tennis, padel is generally played in doubles, although the same scoring system is used in both sports.

All serves are forearm, and once back shots can be played on the volley, after one bounce, or after rebounding off the wall. Players can also hit shots into the side and back walls along the 20-yard, 10-yard wide field on their side of the net.

Padel rackets are smaller, thicker and sturdier than tennis rackets and the striking surface is made entirely of carbon fiber or fiberglass, unlike the string rackets you’d find in tennis, squash or badminton, or the wooden rackets used in pickleball.

While similar to pickleball, which has grown in popularity in the US in recent years, earning the nickname of America’s unofficial pandemic pastime padel has gained popularity in other parts of the world, namely Europe and South America.

For example, an estimated 15,000 new padel courts were registered in Europe last year.

The game has flourished in Spain, where there are more than six million active players and more than 20,000 courts, making padel the second most popular participation sport after football.

I think it’s going to get bigger and bigger, says Murray. I think [tennis] clubs will want to keep building jobs and there will be more demand for them in Spain, it’s obviously huge.

I know that one of my ex-coaches, Jonas Bjrkman, who is the world No. 1 in doubles and No. 4 in singles, plays all the time. Hes opened a number of centers in Sweden. Feliciano Lopez, who I played doubles with a few times on the tour. He plays regularly.

Murray, who won his three Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and the US Open between 2012 and 2016, sees a bright future for the sport, so much so that he has invested in Game4Padel, the UK’s leading padel court provider.

He is part of a famous line-up of ambassadors and investors in the company, including his brother Jamie, a former No. 1 in the men’s doubles ranking, Liverpool and Netherlands footballer Virgil Van Dijk, and former Wales international rugby player Jonathan Davies.

It was an opportunity to invest in a sport I love to play, says Murray. It’s one of the fastest growing sports in the world and I think it will continue to grow. I think clubs will continue to want to build jobs and there will be more demand for them.

Played on a court that is one-third the size of a tennis court, padel has low impact and low intensity compared to other racquet sports, something that, along with the satisfying poking sound of hitting the ball, has contributed to its popularity.

In the World Padel Tour, the sport also has a fast-growing professional circuit, although the power of padel is currently best reflected in the amateur game. Could it even reach the same level of worldwide popularity as tennis?

I think recreationally it probably could, given the sheer number of people playing the game just from what I’ve seen in places like Spain, Italy and France, for example, Jamie Murray tells CNN.

On a professional level, I honestly don’t know. With tennis I think there’s so much tradition and history and so much in so many big events that I think padel will probably take a long time to get to that.

The Murray brothers are not only investors in the game, but also avid players. Together you would think they would make a useful combination on a padel court if only they put aside their sibling rivalry.

We played Australia a few times earlier this year when we were there for the Australian Open, says Andy. They have a few courts there and I’ve taken care of him quite handily so I don’t think I’ve lost to him yet.

But when asked which brother is the better player, Jamie has a different answer.

It must be me, I think, he says.