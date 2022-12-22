BCs Hamburglar retires from hockey after 10 years of pro career that almost never happened





South Surrey-raised NHL goaltender Andrew Hammond has called it a career. The 34-year-old Hamburglar announced his retirement from hockey a screenshot tweet Monday (December 19), blaming an ankle injury he sustained while playing for the Montreal Canadiens last season. I will not be able to fully recover, Hammond wrote. Looking forward to more time stopping pucks at home with Cal, Carson and Harlow. Hammond first signed an NHL contract with Ottawa Senators on St. Patrick’s Day 2013. One dream came true, he wrote. I was an undrafted free agent who dropped out of college. I thought things couldn’t get any better than that. I was wrong, my career was a series of incredible and unexpected memories. I met some of the best people I know and I can honestly say I had the best job in the world. pic.twitter.com/hFsE1FOlqQ Andrew Hammond (@andrewhammond30) December 19, 2022 While in Ottawa, Hammond became a folk hero in 2015 for a long streak of wins during the team’s unlikely run to the playoffs that spring. Senator fans threw hamburgers on the ice in tribute to the Hamburglar, who compiled a record of 20 wins and one loss in relief of injured Craig Anderson and Robin Lehner. White Rock native Hammond grew up playing for teams at the Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association and graduated from Earl Marriott Secondary. I was always the kid who, at age six, begged my parents to take pictures of me in the driveway, Hammond said 2015. I was addicted to hockey after that 94 Canucks (playoff) run and always dreamed of being in the NHL. As a teenager he played 32 games for Surrey Eagles and started to doubt whether he wanted to continue playing hockey. He wasn’t doing well and he wasn’t playing much, so he was going to hang them up, Sean Murray, his longtime goalkeeping coach, said in 2015. During the 2007–08 season, Hammond was dealt to Vernon Vipers of the BCHL. He wasn’t sure he would go, Murray recalled. I told him, ‘Just go play, you never know what’s going to happen, right? So he went there and suddenly he won the RBC Cup (national championship) with them. He finally got a chance to play, and with a decent team, and he just took off. Hammond played at Bowling Green State University from 2009 to 2013. During his NHL career, Hammond signed with six teams, including Ottawa, Montreal, Colorado, Buffalo, Minnesota, and New Jersey. Over the years he also bounced through the AHL minor league and ended his professional days this year with a few games in the Russian KHL league, with Traktor Chelyabinsk. First and foremost I want to thank my wife, Hammond tweeted Monday. We’ve probably had 20 addresses in my career that we’ve called home. She’s been there all along; good games, bad games and everything in between. I also want to thank my parents for making the sacrifices along the way that allowed me to fulfill my dream. Appropriately, he signed off with a hamburger emoji. [email protected]

