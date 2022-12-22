Tennis innovator Mukesh Chetan is paving the way for special courts that favor players





It is a special hard court that is gentle on the body. It can be used both indoors and outdoors for various games such as badminton, basketball, squash, tennis and volleyball. Mukesh Chetan, the man who brought about the innovation that the world has long been looking for, is confident that the idea will revolutionize the world of sports in the days to come. An engineer by profession, an internationally qualified tennis coach, an entrepreneur who has built synthetic hard courts and European clay courts in the country, 70-year-old Mukesh points out that the special surface, which he has developed after much research over time, would provide the best shock absorption compared to asphalt, cement and wood. We’ve had a half orbit of this surface made to check its efficiency over many months. The players are very happy and have no ankle or knee pain, which they usually get when playing on a synthetic surface for a long time, said Mukesh, who lives in Bengaluru. Suggesting that it would dramatically reduce costs compared to wood and synthetic surfaces, Mukesh, with a 20-year patent certificate from the government, says the material could also be used for walkways, dance floors, roller skates, yoga, aerobics and gym floors. I remember a year when the Australian Open tried an extra rubber cushion for the tennis courts. Due to the high court temperature during the game, the melting surface caused many players to get stuck and twist their ankles, Mukesh recalls. The idea of ​​a half court for one surface fascinated him after watching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal dueling on a court in 2007 with grass on one side and gravel on the other. We now have a basketball/tennis court with our brand, Easy Court, and the players love playing on it. The bounce and pace or normal like any other surface, he said. Mukesh had no plans to lay jobs across the country again at this stage of his career and said he would be reaching out to the government and other sports bodies in an effort to spread the good surface across the country for everyone’s benefit. It is a healthy surface and cost effective. We are waiting for international patent. This surface could have a major and positive impact on world sport, especially in a game like tennis, where players’ careers are in decline due to frequent hard-surface injuries, he said. Even though educational institutions use this area for their sports infrastructure, young talent can experience healthy growth.

