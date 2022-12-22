Mr. Basketball defeats Notre Dame, 73-72, in third ACC game of the season





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. Matthew Cleveland scored a team-high 19 points on six field goals and four free throws made, and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Florida State to a 73–72 victory over Notre Dame at the Donald L Tucker Center. The win increased the Seminoles’ record in conference play to 2–1. Cleveland led three Seminoles in double digits, scoring Caleb Mills (18 points) and Cam Corhen (18 points) – while Florida State won for the third time in four games. Freshman Cam Corhen eclipsed his career high when he scored on a jumper with 11:39 left in the second half, giving him 16 points. Corhen finished the game with 18 points and also added seven rebounds. Cleveland scored his 19 points on six of 10 shots from the field, 12 rebounds. Cleveland is the first Seminole since Corey Louis in 1995 with three consecutive double-doubles. This was Cleveland’s fourth double-double of the season and sixth of his career. Cleveland scored in double digits for the seventh straight game. Caleb Mills scored 18 points on six of 13 shots from the field, with four free throws. Mill’s perfect night from the charity stripe (four for four) further improved his Florida state free throw percentage record. For the Irish, JJ Starling led the team with a team-high 20 points. Trey Wertz, Cormac Ryan and Nate Laszewski all finished in double figures with 10, 17 and 12 points. The first half between the Irish and Seminole began with an early 8-0 run by the Seminole fueled by three-point shots from Mills and Cleveland to put Florida State ahead 10-3. Laszewski’s Alayup tied the game for the Irish at 14 with 13:32 left in the first half. Notre Dame took a 31-20 lead, but Florida State fought back after a three-pointer from Mills and a Dunk from Corhen cut the lead to one. The half ended with the Seminoles trailing 39-38, with two Seminoles already in double digits. Mills and Corhen contributed 14 points and Florida State contributed 10 points. Both Mills and Corhen have scored double-digit points in four games in a row. This was Corhen’s fifth game in which he scored in double digits this season. Cleveland scored nine points on four of six shots from the field in the first half. Cleveland’s seven rebounds in the first half marked the tenth time in fourteen games this season that he eclipsed six rebounds in a game. The second half featured numerous lead changes, with no team leading by more than two points before Cleveland back-to-back triples gave the Seminoles a 51–46 lead with 15:51 remaining. A late Notre Dame rally and a Starling layup closed the Seminoles lead to one point with 6.5 seconds left. A steal by Darin Green Jr sealed victory for the Seminoles. Florida State will resume ACC play when they travel to Cameron Indoor on Saturday, December 31 to play Duke University with a tip at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

