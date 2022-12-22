Government advice a must on cricket ties with India: Najam Sethi – Sport

Connect with us

Government advice a must on cricket ties with India: Najam Sethi

 


Najam Sethi, who heads a panel that manages the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Boards until a chairman is elected, said on Thursday that the government’s advice should be followed in cricket-related matters involving India.

Speaking to media in Lahore, he answered a reporter’s question that it was too early for him to comment on strategic issues related to India, whose sporting ties were further strained as the neighbor refused to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023.

Sethi said the sports board will receive guidance from the government in making final decisions on such matters.

He added that the matter will be discussed in committee meetings and expressed his lack of in-depth knowledge of the decisions taken before his appointment and the reasons for them.

India has also recently rejected the Pakistan blind cricket team’s visas for the ongoing T20 World Cup on political grounds.

