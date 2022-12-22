Government advice a must on cricket ties with India: Najam Sethi – Sport





Najam Sethi, who heads a panel that manages the affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Boards until a chairman is elected, said on Thursday that the government’s advice should be followed in cricket-related matters involving India. Speaking to media in Lahore, he answered a reporter’s question that it was too early for him to comment on strategic issues related to India, whose sporting ties were further strained as the neighbor refused to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. Sethi said the sports board will receive guidance from the government in making final decisions on such matters. He added that the matter will be discussed in committee meetings and expressed his lack of in-depth knowledge of the decisions taken before his appointment and the reasons for them. India has also recently rejected the Pakistan blind cricket team’s visas for the ongoing T20 World Cup on political grounds. Future Goals Sethi claimed that the board’s primary aim would be to rectify the domestic cricket structure as he felt new cricketers were only being brought in from the Pakistan Super League tournament. He also reiterated that the 2014 PCB constitution would be reinstated and a stadium is being prepared in Peshawar, promising matches to be held in the city soon. In response to another question, the journalist said that at the time of his resignation in 2018, he had believed that Imran Khan’s vision would improve. [to Pakistan cricket] but expressed disappointment. Sethi said the PCB would continue to inform the media and the public about the decisions it would make.

