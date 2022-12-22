College football’s National Signing Day shouldn’t be in December

College athletic leaders have spent more than a year revising the calendar, and where it all fits, to best accommodate the often conflicting pursuits of athletic excellence, academic credibility, athlete well-being, and piles of cash. It’s a well-intentioned venture, but it lacks one obvious solution: abolish the football signing period in December.

It’s horribly positioned in the midst of a plethora of other football-related happenings. Hires, layoffs, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, and the opening of the transfer portal are all December blockbuster events — oh, and all those holidays. Why add another log to the inferno? Coach, admin and, yes, the media bandwidth is almost reached, and the easiest way to alleviate that is to move the most moveable element.

As we discussed on the College Football Enquirer podcast, there is nothing sacred about the five-year-old December signing period. Even the more traditional February date can and should be pushed back. Give everyone some time to breathe, and this process could all be much better.

The December period was introduced because coaches and athletes wanted to end the recruitment process earlier and have letters signed. For coaches and schools, it was a way to retain players who had already committed and spend less time babysitting. For recruits, it was a way to stop the phone calls, texts, and emails. But as is almost always the case with college sports, the unintended consequences quickly piled up.

Removing the December term would help alleviate some of the coaching carousel’s corrosive effect on both the regular and bowl seasons. Everyone is in a hurry to change jobs because of a signing day that doesn’t have to be there. Move it back – way back, like spring – and maybe some coaches won’t get fired in September; maybe some teams don’t flop in November because their coaches have mentally checked out; maybe some coaches stick around to get the job done through a bowl game.

In a vacuum, it would be great to see colleges adopt something like the NFL rules that largely prevent the coaching carousel until after the season. In reality, that would be difficult given the potential legal challenges and the fact that the different conferences have a hard enough time working together. So if that’s a non-starter, removing one of the biggest motivators to change jobs in November could help calm December’s waters and restore credibility to bowl games.

Do you think Cincinnati might have cared a little more about the Fenway Bowl if Luke Fickell had been there instead of immediately trying to recruit in Wisconsin? How about Liberty and Hugh Freeze in the Boca Raton Bowl? If schools and bowls expect fans to travel to those games, it’s worth expecting the teams to treat them as something more than an interim farce with fire drills.

Perhaps the carousel continues its early spin, now that it has started the norm. “Maybe we took the toothpaste out of the tube and it’s not going back,” said Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey. Sports illustrated last year. But there are other reasons why it makes sense to take it out of December.

The playoffs will expand to 12 teams in 2024. That will take up more of the December calendar as more important postseason games are created. And it means more programs will be involved in the pursuit of a national championship, allowing them to spend less time signing players during the playoffs. Can you imagine college basketball having a drawing period during the NCAA Sweet 16 tournament? No one would sign something so ridiculous.

The December signing period also increases the likelihood that a playoff program coach will leave his team before it plays one of the most important games in school history. If there was a 12-team playoff this season and an SEC schedule had gone rough after, say, No. 1’s Willie Fritz. his new school?

And there’s this aspect: Who’s actually paying attention? Signing Day is an important time for many teens, but December signers are increasingly lost in the buzz of other news.

Players currently making news in the transfer portal are more established as prospects, better known to fans and more likely to be of immediate interest. As great as it is for Arch Manning to sign with Texas on Wednesday, upcoming North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary may have more of an impact in 2023. Leary, who has already thrown for more than 6,800 college yards and 62 touchdowns, will be on top of the Wildcats. depth chart from the moment he arrives on campus.

From a media coverage point of view, there simply isn’t as much time to devote to December’s signing day as there is in February (or, my ideal signing window, April). You are a recruit and you have planned a nice announcement, with hats on a table or other props? That’s nice. I wish we could pay more attention to it. But we left here today (midway) and before sunset, back to all that’s happening in the sport.

The NFL has mastered the art of distributing its various news events throughout the year, with free agency and the draft and schedule releases distributed throughout the spring. College football could use some tips in that area.

A proposed alternative is not good: don’t move up the early signing period. Having it in the summer — say July, between the junior and senior years of a prospect’s high school — increases the likelihood of uninformed decisions by athletes who may have no idea what they’re getting into.

In terms of maturity, there is often a big difference between the ages of 16 and 17, and then again between 17 and 18. -old. The younger the athlete is when swept up in the whirlwind of campus visits and house calls and scholarship offers, the less likely they are to even know what questions to ask. College athletes who have hosted 16-year-olds on official visits will often comment on how unprepared the recruits were for the experience.

July is not a time for a drawing period. Nor is December, when it’s like trying to cram a carnival into a concert into a festival around different national holidays. It no longer fits into the current football calendar.