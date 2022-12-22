Sports
Patrick Mouratoglou lays out ambitious plans for Ultimate Tennis Showdown to return in 2023 and beyond
Could the returning Ultimate Tennis Showdown force Grand Slam tournaments to adapt their rules to the tastes of the next generation of tennis fans? That is the hope of co-founder Patrick Mouratoglou.
Serena Williams’ former longtime coach lays out his ambitious plans for the UTS Tournament, which returns in 2023 after a two-year hiatus.
The UTS was created during the pandemic as a fan-focused format to introduce the next generation of fans to tennis. It includes rule innovations such as single servings only, four quarters of eight minutes and a looser code of conduct.
UTS
‘I had to play a great level’ – Moutet on winning the UTS final
25/05/2021 AT 21:41
The tournament was first organized in 2020, but was canceled after just one season.
Stefanos Tsitsipas finished at the top of the standings after the first season, with Richard Gasquet and Matteo Berrettini on the podium.
The new season kicks off in the United States in July, before heading to Europe in September, and finally in Asia and the Middle East for the final leg and grand finale.
“We couldn’t do an edition in 2022 simply because we were in a fundraising period,” Mouratoglou told Eurosport’s Arnold Montgault.
UTS: Corentin Moutet claims victory over Taylor Fritz to take title
While the UTS is making a name for itself with innovative rules, the big change in 2023 will be the introduction of a live audience.
Mouratoglou says he expects the change to have a big impact: “We have never had an audience because all editions took place during the period when we were all locked up, people were forbidden to go to the stadiums.
“It is clear that a sporting event with an audience or without an audience is as different as day and night. I am extremely excited to see how many people come to UTS.”
The tournament’s focus on bringing in new fans will extend to their behavior during the events themselves.
Mouratoglou says: “We are going to do everything we can to get young people to come, of course. And I think it’s an innovation in the sense that we want to let the public express themselves completely, which is absolutely not the case in the classic tournaments. Because the things you hear the most are ‘shhhh, please be quiet’.
“We’re going to do the opposite and we’re going to encourage people to express all their emotions, because for me sport is basically pure emotion and I think players are capable of playing in noise. They’re just not used to it.”
Tennis can’t resist the influence of other sports, and Mouratoglou says it shouldn’t try.
He said: “There’s no reason why a shooter in the NBA, when he’s going to shoot when everyone is yelling at him he’s going to miss, should he succeed and in tennis you can’t hit forehand or backhand when there’s noise? So it will be a big change for the players.”
The ultimate goal is not to make tennis something it isn’t, but to help it evolve.
Mouratoglou explains: “It’s not about distorting tennis. I think maybe one or two things could be added to the ATP or the Grand Slams that I think are moving towards history, and I think that It would be positive for the game.”
UTS
UTS: Corentin Moutet claims victory over Taylor Fritz to take title
25/05/2021 AT 21:01
UTS
UTS: Moutet argues with referee after counting shots incorrectly
25/05/2021 AT 8:55 PM
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurosport.co.uk/tennis/uts/2020/patrick-mouratoglou-explains-ambitious-plans-of-returning-ultimate-tennis-showdown-in-2023-and-beyon_sto9279318/story.shtml
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Netflix plans $900 million facility at former New Jersey Army base
- Patrick Mouratoglou lays out ambitious plans for Ultimate Tennis Showdown to return in 2023 and beyond
- Parents threaten to fight in court over Halton teachers’ dress code
- Turkey raises minimum wage for third time to fight inflation
- College football’s National Signing Day shouldn’t be in December
- 2 killed, 11 injured after 6.4-magnitude earthquake in California | kmmo
- The year of the skirt man
- British Guardian magazine The Register hit by ransomware
- Mask up in crowded places, step up surveillance and keep hospitals ready: Prime Minister Modis’ big messages during Covid encounter: The Tribune India
- Ukraines Zelenskyy travels to the United States to meet President Biden | Russo-Ukrainian War
- Government advice a must on cricket ties with India: Najam Sethi – Sport
- Vietnam, Indonesia aim for $15 billion bilateral trade target