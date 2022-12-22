Patrick Mouratoglou lays out ambitious plans for Ultimate Tennis Showdown to return in 2023 and beyond

Could the returning Ultimate Tennis Showdown force Grand Slam tournaments to adapt their rules to the tastes of the next generation of tennis fans? That is the hope of co-founder Patrick Mouratoglou.

Serena Williams’ former longtime coach lays out his ambitious plans for the UTS Tournament, which returns in 2023 after a two-year hiatus.

The UTS was created during the pandemic as a fan-focused format to introduce the next generation of fans to tennis. It includes rule innovations such as single servings only, four quarters of eight minutes and a looser code of conduct.

The tournament was first organized in 2020, but was canceled after just one season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas finished at the top of the standings after the first season, with Richard Gasquet and Matteo Berrettini on the podium.

The new season kicks off in the United States in July, before heading to Europe in September, and finally in Asia and the Middle East for the final leg and grand finale.

“We couldn’t do an edition in 2022 simply because we were in a fundraising period,” Mouratoglou told Eurosport’s Arnold Montgault.

While the UTS is making a name for itself with innovative rules, the big change in 2023 will be the introduction of a live audience.

Mouratoglou says he expects the change to have a big impact: “We have never had an audience because all editions took place during the period when we were all locked up, people were forbidden to go to the stadiums.

“It is clear that a sporting event with an audience or without an audience is as different as day and night. I am extremely excited to see how many people come to UTS.”

The tournament’s focus on bringing in new fans will extend to their behavior during the events themselves.

Mouratoglou says: “We are going to do everything we can to get young people to come, of course. And I think it’s an innovation in the sense that we want to let the public express themselves completely, which is absolutely not the case in the classic tournaments. Because the things you hear the most are ‘shhhh, please be quiet’.

“We’re going to do the opposite and we’re going to encourage people to express all their emotions, because for me sport is basically pure emotion and I think players are capable of playing in noise. They’re just not used to it.”

Tennis can’t resist the influence of other sports, and Mouratoglou says it shouldn’t try.

He said: “There’s no reason why a shooter in the NBA, when he’s going to shoot when everyone is yelling at him he’s going to miss, should he succeed and in tennis you can’t hit forehand or backhand when there’s noise? So it will be a big change for the players.”

The ultimate goal is not to make tennis something it isn’t, but to help it evolve.

Mouratoglou explains: “It’s not about distorting tennis. I think maybe one or two things could be added to the ATP or the Grand Slams that I think are moving towards history, and I think that It would be positive for the game.”

