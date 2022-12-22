Sports
new era of girls’ hockey in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – The Bismarck Blizzard was the first girls’ hockey team to achieve continued success in North Dakota.
A program that began with the sport’s inception in 2002, they’ve been to 12 of 20 state title games. As the sport started to grow, the four-school co-op had talked about splitting it in two.
I think this has been a conversation for the last 10 years or so. We brought in Bismarck hockey boosters; we got parents involved. We’ve brought in people from all over to help decide what’s best for kids in our community, said Ben Lervick, Century’s director of activities.
We figured out pretty much at the end of the season that we were going to look hard and it was pretty soon after that we knew we were going to split into two teams and have all summer to prepare for it, said Tim Meyer, head coach of Century and former head coach of Blizzard.
And two new teams were born. Century and St. Marys make one, and Legacy and Bismarck make the other.
I think it was a good opportunity to start some new cultures in these teams and build a new identity for two different teams in Bismarck, which will be exciting, said Brenna Curl, Century hockey junior.
I think it adds a very competitive dynamic. As a BHS student, I know that the competitive dynamic between Legacy and Century created so much morale for us, and having that in girls’ hockey is so special, said Ella Gabel, Legacy-Bismarck hockey senior.
Tim Meyer took over the Century team after coaching the Blizzard for the past decade. Another familiar face in Bismarck’s youth hockey earned the Legacy-Bismarck job.
It’s about our players making history and allowing our players to make history. That has been our motto. It’s your team, do what you want to do. It’s your team to make. Your team to make history. What kind of culture do you want to grow? said Nick Johnson, Legacy-Bismarck hockey head coach.
As one of the newest varsity sports in North Dakota, the growth of a sport is always positive.
I think it’s great for the game of hockey, for girls’ hockey. Involve more teams to grow the sport. Hopefully we can get an eastern region and a western region for the future as a state. Get regional tournaments and things like that. I think it’s always great to expand the sport, Johnson said.
I think it’s just really unique when you get a chance to be on a freshman program and have a lot to say about how that team moves forward. So one of the biggest things I look forward to is seeing where this team is in 10 years, Meyer said.
For the athletes, this year is all about laying a foundation for the future.
I think this first season is something that we want to prove to ourselves and everyone in this city that this is something we can do, that this will be great for us, and this will be great for the future of the program, Gabel said.
Just good culture. A team that works hard. That we start a family and set an example for many years to come, Curl said.
The first meeting between the state’s newest teams is Thursday night.
