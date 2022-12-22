Four Terps selected in MLS SuperDraft





COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — Maryland Men’s Soccer Student-Athletes Joshua Bolma (New England Revolution) Malcolm Johnson (NYCFC), Chris Rindov (Sporting KC) and Hunter George (San Jose Earthquakes) were selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas Wednesday night. With the four selections, Maryland has 55 MLS SuperDraft picks and 18 selections in the last 19 SuperDrafts. Maryland had the second most selections in the SuperDraft, behind 2022 national champion Syracuse, who had five. The New England Revolution selected Bolma with the fourth overall pick. A two-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree in his two seasons at College Park, Bolma finished his college career with six goals and 12 assists in 38 games. The 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Bolma was a two-time United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Region selection and was a 2021 Top Drawer Soccer Freshman All-American. The Accra, Ghana native is the 10th Maryland player selected in the top-five in SuperDraft history. Johnston was selected in the first round by New York City FC with the 26th overall pick. A two-year captain for the Terps, Johnston was a four-year starter at College Park, starting 58 of the 61 games he played. The Aurora, Ontario native has scored a career-high 14 goals and 13 assists. Saving his best for last, he earned First-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 after scoring six goals and eight assists. He was a second-team United Soccer Coaches All-Region selection and was named to the 2022 Big Ten All-Tournament Team. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Johnston is the brother of Canadian national team player Alistair Johnston, who was the 11th overall selection of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft from Wake Forest and recently played in the FIFA Men’s World Cup. Rindov was picked by Sporting KC in the second round with the 37th overall pick. A team captain in 2022, Rindov was named a First-Team All-Big Ten selection after emerging as one of the top center backs in the country in his final season. The local product played every minute of the 2022 season and started the last 47 games of his career. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, Rindov scored four goals and had a career-high five assists. Selected by the San Jose Earthquakes, George won the third round with the 62nd overall pick. George played two seasons at College Park after transferring from San Diego State. He started 27 of the 35 games he played and scored five goals and five assists. A talented offensive player, George scored highlights on the roll against Rutgers and High Point, helping a Terps offense score 39 goals in 20 games in 2022. Below is an overview of Terps and the MLS SuperDraft: 2023- Joshua Bolma first round (4th overall)

2023- Malcolm Johnson first round (26th overall)

2023- Chris Rindov second round (37th overall)

2023- Hunter George third round (62nd overall)

2022 – Ben Bender first round (1st overall)

2022 – Brett St Martin second round (50th overall)

2021 – Matt Di Rosa, first round (25th overall)

2021 – Ben Di Rosa, second round (44th overall)

2019 Dayne St. Clair, First Round (7th overall)

2019 Chase Gasper, First Round (15th Overall)

Andrew Samuels 2019, second round (33rd overall)

2019 Amar Sejdic, second round (34th overall)

Gordon Wild 2018, second round (37th overall)

2018 Jake Rozhansky, second round (44th overall)

2017 Chris Odoi-Atsem, first round (12th overall)

2016 Tsubasa Endoh, First Round (9th overall)

2016 Ivan Magalhaes, second round (26th overall)

2015 Dan Metzger, second round (42nd general)

2015 Alex Shinsky, fourth round (68e general)

2014 Patrick Mullins, first round (11e general)

2014 Schillo Tshuma, first round (17e general)

2013 – John Stertzer, First Round (12th overall)

2013 – Taylor Kemp, First Round (17th overall)

2012 – Casey Townsend, First Round (5th overall)

2011 – Zac MacMath, First Round (5th overall)

2011 – Billy Cortes, third round (38th overall)

2011 – Jason Herrick, third round (45th overall)

2010 – Drew Yates, second round (29th overall)

2010 – Kevin Tangney, Third Round (35th overall)

2009 – Omar Gonzalez, first round (third overall)

2009 – Rodney Wallace, first round (sixth overall)

2009 – Jeremy Hall, First Round (11th overall)

2009 – AJ Delagarza, second round (19th overall)

2009 – Graham Zusi, second round (23rd overall)

2008 – Stephen King, third round (40th overall)

2007 – Maurice Edu, first round (1st overall)

2007 – Chris Seitz, First Round (4th overall)

2006 – Jason Garey, first round, (3rd overall)

2006 – Marc Burch, second round (24th overall)

2006 – Michael Dello-Russo, fourth round (42nd overall)

2006 – Kenney Bertz, fourth round (47th overall)

2005 – Domenic Mediate, second round (23rd overall)

2005 – Abe Thompson, Second Round Additional Draft (16th overall)

2005 – Noah Palmer, Third Round Additional Draft (25th overall)

2004 – Clarence Goodson, First Round (7th overall)

2004 – Scott Buete, First Round (9th overall)

2004 – Seth Stammler, second round (18th overall)

2004 – Sumed Ibrahim, second round (20th overall)

2002 – Taylor Twellman, First Round (2nd overall)

2001 – Nick Downing, second round (21st overall)

2000 – Dan Califf, First Round (6th overall)

1999 – Keith Beach, second round (17th overall)

1999 – Randy Merkel, third round (33rd overall)

1998 – Leo Cullen, First Round (1st overall)

1998 – RT Moore, third round (34th overall)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umterps.com/news/2022/12/21/mens-soccer-mls-super-draft-recap.aspx

