Andy Murray defeats Jack Draper in Battle of the Brits to level Scotland with England after Dan Evans win





Andy Murray defeated Jack Draper 6-2 1-6 12-10 to level Scotland with England at 1-1 in the Battle of the Brits in Aberdeen. The team event, which sees the two countries go head to head over two days of action, saw England take the lead earlier in the day as Dan Evans defeated Aidan McHugh 6-4 6-2. And with Murray trailing 6-3 in the game’s deciding tie-break, it looked as if England – overseen by team captain and football coach Ian Holloway – would go into Thursday with a 2-0 lead. Tennis Murray explains how Messi inspires him not to retire YESTERDAY AT 12:27 But Murray can always be relied upon to fight for every point, and he secured victory by dragging himself back into the lead, then firing a stunning forehand winner on his third match point. “The will to win, fighting for every point, chasing every ball, came with part luck, part skill shots at the end, a few of them came off,” Murray said when asked how he managed to get out to come. to the right of the result. “Incredible finish, I’ve never played so many tiebreaks before. “If I want [I could go on for ever in tennis]unfortunately that’s not going to happen. “I’ve been working really hard, it’s the hardest I’ve done in a long time in the last few months. “I have to keep going because it’s not perfect yet, but the signs are good.” Murray also waxed lyrical about opponent Draper afterwards. “I think he has the potential to be at the top of the game for a very, very long time,” said the three-time major winner. Andy Murray of team Scotland during the Schroders Battle of the Brits tournament on the P&J Live, on December 21, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Image credit: Getty Images “He loves his tennis, he works extremely hard and there are many positive things in his future. “I’m looking forward to seeing what he does, but it’s very exciting for tennis in this country.” – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk. Tennis Murray: I’m just one ‘major injury’ away from retirement YESTERDAY AT 6:22 PM Tennis ‘No nicer guy’ – ‘Phenomenal’ Murray praised by Stubbs for donating to Ukraine 19/12/2022 AT 3:44 PM

