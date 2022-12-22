Sports
World Junior Hockey Championship Odds 2023
The World Junior Hockey Championship will once again take place on Canadian soil after Canada captured gold in Edmonton over the summer. The hosts are currently favored to repeat – as discussed in our odds breakdown.
After the 2022 World Junior Championship took place in August after the tournament had to be postponed, the tournament will return to where it belongs: the action will start on Boxing Day.
This year’s competition returns to Canada, this time with two East Coast cities — Halifax and Moncton — as hosts. Before the round-robin action starts next Monday, check out the full odds for the 2023 World Junior Championships below:
|Team
|Chances to win
|Canada
|-120
|Finland
|+300
|USA
|+380
|Sweden
|+650
|Czech Republic
|+1,600
|Slovakia
|+3,500
|Switzerland
|+10,000
|Germany
|+15,000
|Austria
|+50,000
|Latvia
|+50,000
Opportunities courtesy of DraftKings as of December 21, 2022.
Team Canada (-120)
After dominating their way to the gold medal in the summer, Canada opened the tournament as favorites, strengthening an incredibly skilled roster led by captain Shane Wright and Connor Bedard.
Team Canada’s roster for the 2023 IIHF #WorldJuniors!???????????? pic.twitter.com/6l1AC5SvLK
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 12, 2022
Canada went 7-0-0 in the summer with the only real challenge against Finland in the final. This is a squad that has a lot of offensive firepower and will be able to score with the best of them in the tournament. It’s no secret why they are so highly favored over the rest of the field.
Canada opens its tournament against the Czech Republic on Monday-evening.
Team Finland (+300)
In second place on the oddsboard, the runners-up will enter in 2022. Although Finland has a very competitive squad, they don’t have as many skills as they have in recent years.
Oliver Kapanen is a very solid player, but he doesn’t possess the type of breakthrough skill that a team like Canada possesses. Make no mistake, Finland is second on the board for a reason, but Canada may just be too good.
The squads are starting to take shape for the World Juniors 2023… Meet Team Finland!
????: https://t.co/rOvilS35kk pic.twitter.com/J01EISi7AA
— Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) December 14, 2022
Team USA (+380)
Rounding out the Top 3 is Team USA, which is looking to recover after finishing without a medal in the summer. The US has quite strong sales but will be counted on to do most of the heavy lifting as depth projects will become an issue.
Their starting goalkeeper is also yet to be determined, so it will be interesting to see how that storyline plays out.
We have our team headed to Canada. ????????
Full #WorldJuniors inside → https://t.co/pFEFPq2ZNR pic.twitter.com/qF3s20Kl9e
— american hockey (@usahockey) December 16, 2022
Past World Junior Championship winners
Here’s a list of the WJC winners over the past decade, with Canada, the US and Finland all winning it three times.
|Year
|Winner
|2022
|Canada
|2021
|USA
|2020
|Canada
|2019
|Finland
|2018
|Canada
|2017
|USA
|2016
|Finland
|2015
|Canada
|2014
|Finland
|2013
|USA
|2012
|Sweden
Frequently Asked Questions about the 2023 World Junior Championships
The 2023 World Junior Championships will take place in Moncton, New Brunswick and Halifax, Nova Scotia, starting on December 26.
Team Canada won the 2022 World Junior Championship by defeating Team Finland in the final.
Team Canada (-120) is the favorite to win the 2023 World Junior Championship.
