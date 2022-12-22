World Junior Hockey Championship Odds 2023

Connect with us

The World Junior Hockey Championship will once again take place on Canadian soil after Canada captured gold in Edmonton over the summer. The hosts are currently favored to repeat – as discussed in our odds breakdown.

Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022 12:00 ET

Reading time: 4 min

After the 2022 World Junior Championship took place in August after the tournament had to be postponed, the tournament will return to where it belongs: the action will start on Boxing Day.

This year’s competition returns to Canada, this time with two East Coast cities — Halifax and Moncton — as hosts. Before the round-robin action starts next Monday, check out the full odds for the 2023 World Junior Championships below:

Team Chances to win
Canada -120
Finland +300
USA +380
Sweden +650
Czech Republic +1,600
Slovakia +3,500
Switzerland +10,000
Germany +15,000
Austria +50,000
Latvia +50,000

Opportunities courtesy of DraftKings as of December 21, 2022.

Team Canada (-120)

After dominating their way to the gold medal in the summer, Canada opened the tournament as favorites, strengthening an incredibly skilled roster led by captain Shane Wright and Connor Bedard.

Canada went 7-0-0 in the summer with the only real challenge against Finland in the final. This is a squad that has a lot of offensive firepower and will be able to score with the best of them in the tournament. It’s no secret why they are so highly favored over the rest of the field.

Canada opens its tournament against the Czech Republic on Monday-evening.

Team Finland (+300)

In second place on the oddsboard, the runners-up will enter in 2022. Although Finland has a very competitive squad, they don’t have as many skills as they have in recent years.

Oliver Kapanen is a very solid player, but he doesn’t possess the type of breakthrough skill that a team like Canada possesses. Make no mistake, Finland is second on the board for a reason, but Canada may just be too good.

Team USA (+380)

Rounding out the Top 3 is Team USA, which is looking to recover after finishing without a medal in the summer. The US has quite strong sales but will be counted on to do most of the heavy lifting as depth projects will become an issue.

Their starting goalkeeper is also yet to be determined, so it will be interesting to see how that storyline plays out.

Past World Junior Championship winners

Here’s a list of the WJC winners over the past decade, with Canada, the US and Finland all winning it three times.

Year Winner
2022 Canada
2021 USA
2020 Canada
2019 Finland
2018 Canada
2017 USA
2016 Finland
2015 Canada
2014 Finland
2013 USA
2012 Sweden

Frequently Asked Questions about the 2023 World Junior Championships

