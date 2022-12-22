World Junior Hockey Championship Odds 2023

The World Junior Hockey Championship will once again take place on Canadian soil after Canada captured gold in Edmonton over the summer. The hosts are currently favored to repeat – as discussed in our odds breakdown.

After the 2022 World Junior Championship took place in August after the tournament had to be postponed, the tournament will return to where it belongs: the action will start on Boxing Day.

This year’s competition returns to Canada, this time with two East Coast cities — Halifax and Moncton — as hosts. Before the round-robin action starts next Monday, check out the full odds for the 2023 World Junior Championships below:

Team Chances to win Canada -120 Finland +300 USA +380 Sweden +650 Czech Republic +1,600 Slovakia +3,500 Switzerland +10,000 Germany +15,000 Austria +50,000 Latvia +50,000

Opportunities courtesy of DraftKings as of December 21, 2022.

Best World Juniors bonuses Do you want to bet on World Juniors? Here are two of the best bonuses available*: A) New users to FanDuel can get a no-sweat first bet from up to $1,000! Sign up now B) New users at DraftKings can bet and get $5 $150 in Free Bets! Sign up now *Eligible US locations only. Also check out our full list of the best sportsbook promotions for 2022.

Team Canada (-120)

After dominating their way to the gold medal in the summer, Canada opened the tournament as favorites, strengthening an incredibly skilled roster led by captain Shane Wright and Connor Bedard.

Canada went 7-0-0 in the summer with the only real challenge against Finland in the final. This is a squad that has a lot of offensive firepower and will be able to score with the best of them in the tournament. It’s no secret why they are so highly favored over the rest of the field.

Canada opens its tournament against the Czech Republic on Monday-evening.

Team Finland (+300)

In second place on the oddsboard, the runners-up will enter in 2022. Although Finland has a very competitive squad, they don’t have as many skills as they have in recent years.

Oliver Kapanen is a very solid player, but he doesn’t possess the type of breakthrough skill that a team like Canada possesses. Make no mistake, Finland is second on the board for a reason, but Canada may just be too good.

The squads are starting to take shape for the World Juniors 2023… Meet Team Finland! ????: https://t.co/rOvilS35kk pic.twitter.com/J01EISi7AA — Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) December 14, 2022

Team USA (+380)

Rounding out the Top 3 is Team USA, which is looking to recover after finishing without a medal in the summer. The US has quite strong sales but will be counted on to do most of the heavy lifting as depth projects will become an issue.

Their starting goalkeeper is also yet to be determined, so it will be interesting to see how that storyline plays out.

Past World Junior Championship winners

Here’s a list of the WJC winners over the past decade, with Canada, the US and Finland all winning it three times.

Year Winner 2022 Canada 2021 USA 2020 Canada 2019 Finland 2018 Canada 2017 USA 2016 Finland 2015 Canada 2014 Finland 2013 USA 2012 Sweden

Frequently Asked Questions about the 2023 World Junior Championships

Where will the 2023 World Junior Championships take place? The 2023 World Junior Championships will take place in Moncton, New Brunswick and Halifax, Nova Scotia, starting on December 26.

Who won the 2022 World Junior Championship? Team Canada won the 2022 World Junior Championship by defeating Team Finland in the final.

Who is the betting favorite to win the 2023 World Junior Championship? Team Canada (-120) is the favorite to win the 2023 World Junior Championship.

Pages related to this topic