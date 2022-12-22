Kent State Signs 12 during early signing period





KENT – The Golden Flashes football program, led by a new head coach Kenny Burns contracted 12 student-athletes during the early signing period. Here’s a short capsule about the 12 new members of the Golden Flashes Antonio Bascomb | 6-3 280| A***** East | A***** OH | DL All conference defensive lineman for East High School Helped the Dragons 4-1 in conference play and allowed only 39 points in league play. Kaden Beattie | 6-2 285| Atlantic Coast Christian | Chesapeake, VA | DL Recorded 97 tackles, 65 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and forced seven fumbles as a senior Named Division-II State Defensive Player of the Year Rated three stars by On3 Sports Helped the Seahawks win the state title as a junior. Joel Boamah | 6-0 175 | Hudson Catholic | Newark, New Jersey| DB Helped the Hawks to a 7-3 season as a senior. Recorded a pick six in overtime victory over Immaculata. Defended twice in all conferences. Also saw time at wide receiver. Rated as a 3-star opportunity by Rivals and On3 Sports. Evan Cook | 6-6 280| Seneca Valley | Germantown, Maryland | OL 2x All-Montgomery County linemanReceived an invitation to the Maryland College Prep ShowcaseHelp the Screaming Eagles to an eight-win season and top-5 Maryland 4/3A ranking blocked for one of the best passing offenses in the state. Dru DeShields | 6-3 180 | Western Branch | Beloit, OH | QB DeShields set multiple school records in West Branch, with a career-high 7,834 passing yards with 90 touchdowns. He threw for 3,932 as a senior and accounted for 62 touchdowns, including 46 through the air. as a 33-5 record as a starter at West BranchRated a 3-star prospect by 24-7 Sports. Dash Dorsey | 5-11 175 | Saint Francis | Naperville, IL | WR Played full field in St. Francis but will line up as wide receiver for the Flashes Helped St. Francis win state title in 20223x Metro Suburban All-Conference 2x Prepzone Illinois 4-A All-State Honorable Mention Chris Farrell | 6’5 280 | Lisle Senior High | Lisle, IL | OL Named All-state by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Helped the Lions average more than five yards per rush during the 2022 season Also played basketball for the Lions Peyton Faulkner| 6-4 220 | Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Avonworth | AT Rated the number three tight end in Pennsylvania. Helped Avonworth in the state title game. Drafted at tight end, wide receiver, and wild quarterback during the senior season. Named to the WPIAL Tremendous 84 and earned first-team All-Conference honors. Marquis Hicks | 5-9 197 | Town of Pemberton | Cherry Hill, New Jersey | RB Averaged over eight yards per carry in high school career with 22 rushing touchdowns Earned an invite to the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen CampNamed NJ.Com first-team All-Conference. Freddy Lenix | 5-10 150| Massillon Washington | Massilon, OH | DB Lined up on both sides of the ball in high school, running and playing defensively and will line up on the defensive side of the ball for the FlashesAveraged over seven yards a carry as a backHelped Tigers go 11-2 on the season and into a deep run the playoffsRated a three-star prospect by On3 Sports Jared Kelly | 5-11 190 | North Olmstead | North Olmstead, OH | WR A universal offensive weapon for North Olmstead, he will line up as wide receiver for Kent State Total 1,571 rushing yards and 792 receiving yards and 30 total touchdowns as a senior Named the Great Lakes Conference Offensive Player of the Year First-Team All-State, District and Conference as a senior Andrew Page | 6’4 315 | Noblesville High | Noblesville, IN | OL Named an all-state and top-50 All-Indiana by the Indiana High School Football Coaches following the 2022 season. Earned Team MVP accolades. The Golden Flashes will announce their full signing after the traditional National Signing Day, scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kentstatesports.com/news/2022/12/22/football-kent-state-signs-12-during-early-signing-period.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos