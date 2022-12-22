Adil Rashid ‘felt pressured by Azeem Rafiq to support racist claims he doesn’t remember’

English spinner Adil Rashid felt pressured by Azeem Rafiq to support racist claims he does not remember, according to a senior Yorkshire figure.

The allegation is in signed testimony provided to the ECB to aid their disciplinary case against Michael Vaughan, who has been charged with using racist language towards Rafiq along with six former Yorkshire players. Rafiq declined to comment, but it is clear that he strongly denies pressuring Rashid.

Rashid and Rafiq played together in Yorkshire twice before opening a fish and chip shop in Barnsley last year, which was recently sold.

Rashid was expected to appear as a star witness when the long-running case is heard by the Cricket Discipline Commission next year, but Sportsmail can reveal he is unlikely to appear in person. Earlier this year, however, he made a written statement to the ECB supporting Rafiq’s version of events.

Rafiq first made allegations of racial abuse on the pitch by a former Yorkshire teammate in an interview with Wisden.com in August 2020, with Vaughan admitting he was the alleged perpetrator in November 2021. That sparked an ECB investigation and the former England captain was charged last summer.

As part of their investigation, the ECB received a written statement from a senior member of staff in Yorkshire saying they were in regular contact with Rashid throughout 2020 and 2021. When the media frenzy was at its height, Mr. Rashid called me more than once, the witness says.

He appeared distressed and indicated that he was pressured to confirm accusations of racism, even though he did not want to.

He told me more than once that he couldn’t remember the specific comment he was supposed to say that he witnessed, nor that anything racist was said in front of him. He told me that he had said to Mr. Rafiq, ‘No matter how many times you tell me I heard the Azeem, I don’t remember hearing it. Mr. Rashid’s voluntary remarks during telephone conversations he made with me are at odds with allegations I have seen in the media, attributed to him, regarding perceived or overheard racist remarks.

The witness claims not to have personally witnessed Rafiq pressuring Rashid, and Rashid has not corroborated the account in the testimony. Rashid also declined to comment when contacted by Sportsmail.

The allegations against Vaughan are based on the claim that the former England captain said, “Too many of you, we need to have a word on it,” to a group of four Asian players before a T20 match between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in 2009 .

In an interview published in April 2021, former England fast bowler Ajmal Shahzad said he had no recollection of the comments made.

Vaughan revealed that he was the player accused of making the comments, which he strongly denies, in his Daily Telegraph column on 4 November 2021. The following day, former Pakistani fast bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan gave interviews in support of Rafiq’s version of events, although the precise words attributed to Vaughan were slightly changed.

Mr. Vaughan used the words, “There are too many of you, we have to do something about it,” Naved said. At the time I didn’t realize he was talking about us, but a lot of people said that to me.

Rashid remained silent until November 15 when he made a statement to The Cricketer. Racism is a cancer in all walks of life and unfortunately in professional sports as well, and it is something that must of course be eradicated, he said.

I wanted to concentrate on my cricket as much as possible and avoid distractions to the detriment of the (England) team, but I can confirm Azeem Rafiq’s memory of Michael Vaughan’s comment to a group of us Asian players.

The statement from the England leg spinners was given to journalist George Dobell, who describes himself as a friend of Rafiqs and has supported him since interviewing him in September 2020. At a DCMS committee hearing last week, Dobell accused the Yorkshire Post of giving the voice for the racist in their coverage of the Rafiq affair.

The ECB will hear the case in March, two and a half years after Rafiq first made his claims, although it is still unclear whether the hearing will take place.

Rafiq has threatened not to appear unless the trial is in public, leading to a preliminary hearing last November in which the CDC ruled that a public hearing was allowed. Several defendants have appealed that verdict, with the CDC yet to make a final decision.