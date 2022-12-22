Sports
Adil Rashid ‘felt pressured by Azeem Rafiq to support racist claims he doesn’t remember’
English spinner Adil Rashid felt pressured by Azeem Rafiq to support racist claims he does not remember, according to a senior Yorkshire figure.
The allegation is in signed testimony provided to the ECB to aid their disciplinary case against Michael Vaughan, who has been charged with using racist language towards Rafiq along with six former Yorkshire players. Rafiq declined to comment, but it is clear that he strongly denies pressuring Rashid.
Rashid and Rafiq played together in Yorkshire twice before opening a fish and chip shop in Barnsley last year, which was recently sold.
Adil Rashid issued a written statement supporting Azeem Rafiq’s version of events
Rashid was expected to appear as a star witness when the long-running case is heard by the Cricket Discipline Commission next year, but Sportsmail can reveal he is unlikely to appear in person. Earlier this year, however, he made a written statement to the ECB supporting Rafiq’s version of events.
Rafiq first made allegations of racial abuse on the pitch by a former Yorkshire teammate in an interview with Wisden.com in August 2020, with Vaughan admitting he was the alleged perpetrator in November 2021. That sparked an ECB investigation and the former England captain was charged last summer.
As part of their investigation, the ECB received a written statement from a senior member of staff in Yorkshire saying they were in regular contact with Rashid throughout 2020 and 2021. When the media frenzy was at its height, Mr. Rashid called me more than once, the witness says.
Rashid and Rafiq played together in Yorkshire twice before going into business last year
He appeared distressed and indicated that he was pressured to confirm accusations of racism, even though he did not want to.
He told me more than once that he couldn’t remember the specific comment he was supposed to say that he witnessed, nor that anything racist was said in front of him. He told me that he had said to Mr. Rafiq, ‘No matter how many times you tell me I heard the Azeem, I don’t remember hearing it. Mr. Rashid’s voluntary remarks during telephone conversations he made with me are at odds with allegations I have seen in the media, attributed to him, regarding perceived or overheard racist remarks.
The witness claims not to have personally witnessed Rafiq pressuring Rashid, and Rashid has not corroborated the account in the testimony. Rashid also declined to comment when contacted by Sportsmail.
The allegations against Vaughan are based on the claim that the former England captain said, “Too many of you, we need to have a word on it,” to a group of four Asian players before a T20 match between Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire in 2009 .
Michael Vaughan (above) and five former Yorkshire players are accused of racism
In an interview published in April 2021, former England fast bowler Ajmal Shahzad said he had no recollection of the comments made.
Vaughan revealed that he was the player accused of making the comments, which he strongly denies, in his Daily Telegraph column on 4 November 2021. The following day, former Pakistani fast bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan gave interviews in support of Rafiq’s version of events, although the precise words attributed to Vaughan were slightly changed.
Mr. Vaughan used the words, “There are too many of you, we have to do something about it,” Naved said. At the time I didn’t realize he was talking about us, but a lot of people said that to me.
Rashid remained silent until November 15 when he made a statement to The Cricketer. Racism is a cancer in all walks of life and unfortunately in professional sports as well, and it is something that must of course be eradicated, he said.
The long-running case is expected to be heard by the Cricket Discipline Commission next year
I wanted to concentrate on my cricket as much as possible and avoid distractions to the detriment of the (England) team, but I can confirm Azeem Rafiq’s memory of Michael Vaughan’s comment to a group of us Asian players.
The statement from the England leg spinners was given to journalist George Dobell, who describes himself as a friend of Rafiqs and has supported him since interviewing him in September 2020. At a DCMS committee hearing last week, Dobell accused the Yorkshire Post of giving the voice for the racist in their coverage of the Rafiq affair.
The ECB will hear the case in March, two and a half years after Rafiq first made his claims, although it is still unclear whether the hearing will take place.
Rafiq has threatened not to appear unless the trial is in public, leading to a preliminary hearing last November in which the CDC ruled that a public hearing was allowed. Several defendants have appealed that verdict, with the CDC yet to make a final decision.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/cricket/article-11563653/Adil-Rashid-felt-pressured-Azeem-Rafiq-backing-racism-claims-does-not-remember.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Adil Rashid ‘felt pressured by Azeem Rafiq to support racist claims he doesn’t remember’
- Snap Pixy to Nokia 5710 XpressAudio: Weirdest Gadgets We’ve Seen in 2022
- UK economy shrinks more than first thought in Q3 of this year | business news
- Business News LIVE Today: The latest business news, share market news, economic and financial news
- Hear Zelensky’s message to Americans from the Oval Office
- Kent State Signs 12 during early signing period
- PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka on January 12
- Ukrainian Zelensky wants more than Biden is willing to give
- Turkeys struggle to define themselves
- ‘Significant’ winter storm warning issued for BC South Coast, with snow, freezing rain and rain
- Post-COVID inflammation can cause loss of sense of smell, new study finds
- Moscalino and Ozone win the Lagos Table Tennis League