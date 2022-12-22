Sports
Five takeaways from the first Big 12 signing day
PROVO, Utah– The early signing period for BYU football ushered in the Big 12 era. All players who sign with the Cougars will participate in a Power Five conference for the first time in BYU history.
It’s a historic moment for a program that has spent years trying to crack open the door to the big boys’ club. Their time has come.
The family is growing today!! pic.twitter.com/kE4HLU2D1y
— BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 21, 2022
But the work is just beginning, and it will begin with this 2023 recruiting class that will make BYU competitive in the league’s early years.
Here are five takeaways from BYU’s early drawing period activity on Wednesday.
#1 New World for BYU Football
BYU saw the quality of its recruits rise by receiving an invitation to the Big 12 Conference. Especially at the top of the class. But the reality of what awaits them by going to the Big 12 is clear on signing day.
Of the 12 programs that will make up the “new Big 12,” BYU’s 2023 class ranks 10th, according to the industry standard 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. The BYU class of 2023 is ranked 71. The only two classes behind that are Kansas (74) and Cincinnati (80).
BYU has never been to a conference with a recruiting class that ranks in the bottom three. When the Cougars were the juggernaut in the WAC and the top brand in the Mountain West, they were the big fish in a small pond. Now they’re just another fish in a huge Power Five pond.
#2 Jackson Bowers has the talent to make an impact in 2023
Four-star tight end Jackson Bowers of Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona is a major talent. Name a school in the Power Five ranks; Bowers probably had an offer from that program.
#BYU THE @jackson_bow3rs is the top rated player in the 2023 class for the Cougars.#BYUFootball #NSD23 pic.twitter.com/rabGWcw3Rj
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 21, 2022
He’s expected to join the BYU program next summer, and when he arrives, don’t be surprised if he makes an immediate impression. There is an opportunity for Tight End No. 2 to appear alongside Isaac Rex.
The Cougars will bring back Ethan Erickson next season and enroll Bentley Redden in the program after a greyshirt season. But as BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said at his press conference, he called Bowers a “Power Five player.” In the Big 12, those are the kinds of talents that make an immediate impact.
#3 Holding back UCLA for Siale Esera was a pivotal point
Timpview EDGE rusher/linebacker Siale Esera had a belated official visit to UCLA. When he came to visit, BYU had yet to hire Jay Hill. Hill, however, reaffirmed Esera’s commitment to BYU once he came into the picture.
YES! I am staying at home! https://t.co/KJ7twWiEZy
— Siale Tuiteelagi Ezra (@EzraSiale) December 21, 2022
BYU hasn’t had any Star Pass Rushers in a while. Esera is another player who represents the hope that this will soon change. Especially now that BYU has Sione Po’uha on the defensive staff. He is expected to play next season.
The position of the defensive line is always difficult to make an immediate impact as a freshman. But I wouldn’t exclude Esera from in the two depths.
#4 BYU is building a pipeline of standout running backs
Think about this, Jamaal Williams, Ty’Son Williams and Tyler Allgeier. All three players were coached by Kalani Sitake at some point and have earned paychecks from NFL franchises for the past seven years.
UNLV transfer @theaidanrobbins is officially one #BYU Cougar.#BYUFootball #NSD23 pic.twitter.com/Z1K2XjgXQ1
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 21, 2022
BYU is suddenly building a pipeline at the running back position. Chris Brooks, who navigated hamstring issues in 2022 but still averaged six yards per carry, could also have a shot in the NFL next year.
The next piece in BYU’s ongoing pipeline is UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins. Robbins will be an instant contender for Hinckley Ropati and Miles Davis to run back against Sam Houston State in week one.
Aaron Roderick acknowledged that recent ball carrier success at BYU, plus a pre-existing relationship with Robbins from his time as a high school recruit, helped his transfer recruiting run smoothly.
#5 Ryder Burton has the potential to become a QB1 one day
Springville High quarterback Ryder Burton is a talented football player. The old-fashioned I-Formation attack in Springville was not the best plan to show off his talents. But the ability to throw the rock impressed Roderick and the BYU staff.
#BYUyoung gunfighter @RyderBurton5 joins the Cougars next month.#BYUFootball #NSD23 pic.twitter.com/dNcPytHV1O
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 21, 2022
Burton will enroll at BYU next month and will go through spring training. I wouldn’t count on him being the starting quarterback next year if Jaren Hall moves on. But he will line up as the starting quarterback at some point in his BYU career.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.
|
Sources
2/ https://kslsports.com/496842/byu-football-signing-day-takeaways-2023-class-jackson-bowers-siale-esera/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mike Hodges, director of ‘Flash Gordon’ and ‘Get Carter,’ dies at 90 : NPR
- Five takeaways from the first Big 12 signing day
- Test Preparations for the Northern California Earthquake – CalMatters
- Russia’s Medvedev, China’s Xi discuss ‘strategic partnership’ in surprise visit
- H&M confirms rights to Justin Bieber products
- Adil Rashid ‘felt pressured by Azeem Rafiq to support racist claims he doesn’t remember’
- Snap Pixy to Nokia 5710 XpressAudio: Weirdest Gadgets We’ve Seen in 2022
- UK economy shrinks more than first thought in Q3 of this year | business news
- Business News LIVE Today: The latest business news, share market news, economic and financial news
- Hear Zelensky’s message to Americans from the Oval Office
- Kent State Signs 12 during early signing period
- PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Karnataka on January 12