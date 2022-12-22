Five takeaways from the first Big 12 signing day

Connect with us

PROVO, Utah– The early signing period for BYU football ushered in the Big 12 era. All players who sign with the Cougars will participate in a Power Five conference for the first time in BYU history.

It’s a historic moment for a program that has spent years trying to crack open the door to the big boys’ club. Their time has come.

But the work is just beginning, and it will begin with this 2023 recruiting class that will make BYU competitive in the league’s early years.

Here are five takeaways from BYU’s early drawing period activity on Wednesday.

#1 New World for BYU Football

BYU saw the quality of its recruits rise by receiving an invitation to the Big 12 Conference. Especially at the top of the class. But the reality of what awaits them by going to the Big 12 is clear on signing day.

Of the 12 programs that will make up the “new Big 12,” BYU’s 2023 class ranks 10th, according to the industry standard 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. The BYU class of 2023 is ranked 71. The only two classes behind that are Kansas (74) and Cincinnati (80).

BYU has never been to a conference with a recruiting class that ranks in the bottom three. When the Cougars were the juggernaut in the WAC and the top brand in the Mountain West, they were the big fish in a small pond. Now they’re just another fish in a huge Power Five pond.

#2 Jackson Bowers has the talent to make an impact in 2023

Four-star tight end Jackson Bowers of Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona is a major talent. Name a school in the Power Five ranks; Bowers probably had an offer from that program.

He’s expected to join the BYU program next summer, and when he arrives, don’t be surprised if he makes an immediate impression. There is an opportunity for Tight End No. 2 to appear alongside Isaac Rex.

The Cougars will bring back Ethan Erickson next season and enroll Bentley Redden in the program after a greyshirt season. But as BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said at his press conference, he called Bowers a “Power Five player.” In the Big 12, those are the kinds of talents that make an immediate impact.

#3 Holding back UCLA for Siale Esera was a pivotal point

Timpview EDGE rusher/linebacker Siale Esera had a belated official visit to UCLA. When he came to visit, BYU had yet to hire Jay Hill. Hill, however, reaffirmed Esera’s commitment to BYU once he came into the picture.

BYU hasn’t had any Star Pass Rushers in a while. Esera is another player who represents the hope that this will soon change. Especially now that BYU has Sione Po’uha on the defensive staff. He is expected to play next season.

The position of the defensive line is always difficult to make an immediate impact as a freshman. But I wouldn’t exclude Esera from in the two depths.

#4 BYU is building a pipeline of standout running backs

Think about this, Jamaal Williams, Ty’Son Williams and Tyler Allgeier. All three players were coached by Kalani Sitake at some point and have earned paychecks from NFL franchises for the past seven years.

BYU is suddenly building a pipeline at the running back position. Chris Brooks, who navigated hamstring issues in 2022 but still averaged six yards per carry, could also have a shot in the NFL next year.

The next piece in BYU’s ongoing pipeline is UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins. Robbins will be an instant contender for Hinckley Ropati and Miles Davis to run back against Sam Houston State in week one.

Aaron Roderick acknowledged that recent ball carrier success at BYU, plus a pre-existing relationship with Robbins from his time as a high school recruit, helped his transfer recruiting run smoothly.

#5 Ryder Burton has the potential to become a QB1 one day

Springville High quarterback Ryder Burton is a talented football player. The old-fashioned I-Formation attack in Springville was not the best plan to show off his talents. But the ability to throw the rock impressed Roderick and the BYU staff.

Burton will enroll at BYU next month and will go through spring training. I wouldn’t count on him being the starting quarterback next year if Jaren Hall moves on. But he will line up as the starting quarterback at some point in his BYU career.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

