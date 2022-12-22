GC Tennis: Tigers Dominate 14-5 All-District Honors | Sport

The District 14-5A All-District Fall Tennis team read like a who’s who in Tiger tennis.
The 2022 Tiger Fall tennis team has not only made its mark on one of Corsicana’s top athletics programs, but has also made its name in Tiger lore with a magical season no one will soon forget.
They dominated the All-District team after putting up one of the best seasons in the program’s history.
The 38ers (more on that name in a minute) became the first Tiger tennis team to reach the Region Tournament since 2013, and they arrived after a century-long drive.
Not only did they go undefeated in the District 14-5A race, but they defeated rival Ennis (the only team who had a chance to challenge them) by a resounding 13-2 score to clinch the postseason for the 38th year in a row. — a stunning sequence that defines and challenges the kids who play for Tiger coach Chad White.
The 38ers know all about shocking statistics, but no one could have expected their appearance on the All-District team. Get this: There are 19 first-team selections and the Tigers have nailed 16.
Speaking of the Sweet 16.
Ironically, the Tigers ended their season there – in the four-team Regional Tournament round of the playoffs, where 16 teams remain in the state and the four regional tournament winners advance to the state tournament.
They arrived at the Sweet 16 with a 21-2 record, ranked in the Top 20 in the state and both of their losses nearly tied two Class 6A powerhouses.
They won 22 individual games in their first two playoff rounds, defeating Melissa 11-1 and knocked out state power Texarkana Texas High 11-4 in the second round of the playoffs.
This season’s Tigers not only extended the streak, but did it with an incredible run and a district title as Chad White’s team not only extended the program’s streak to reach the playoffs to 38 years in a row, but arrived in the postseason with a perfect district title.
Coach Chad White was the slam dunk pick as Coach of the Year. Six doubles teams were first team selections, four boys singles (Will Higgs, Isaac Owen, Davin Munoz and Gabe Edgar) earned first team honors and all six girls singles players (Emma Carpenter, Kate Higgs, Avery Williams, Ashley Butron , Hillary Zhang and Natasha Vargas were named to the first team.
Siblings Will and Kate Higgs, who joined the program this season, were named Boy and Girl Freshman Players of the Year.
Doubles guys
First team
No. 1 boy doubles: Will Higgs and Isaac Owen
No. 3 boy doubles: Jaxsen Mahoney and Isak Rodriguez
Honorable Mention
No. 4 Boys Doubles: Davin Munoz and Ethon Scoggins
Girls doubles
First team
No. 1 girl doubles: Emma Carpenter and Kate Higgs
No. 2 Girl doubles: Hillary Zhang and Ashley Butron
No. 3 Girl Doubles: Abbie Walthall and Natasha Vargas
Mixed doubles
First team
No. 1 Mixed Doubles: Prez Rios and Avery Williams
Boys singles
First team
Number 1 boys singles: Will Higgs
No. 2 guys singles: Isaac Owen
No. 5 Guys Singles: Davin Munoz
No. 6 guys singles: Gabe Edgar
Second team
Prez Rios
Honorable Mention
Ethon Scoggins
Girls singles
First team
Number 1 girls singles: Emma Carpenter
No. 2 girl singles: kate higgs
No. 3 girl singles: Avery Williams
No. 4 girl singles: Ashley Butron
No. 5 girls singles: Hillary Zhang
No. 6 girl singles: Natasha Vargas