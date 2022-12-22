Konecny ​​from Flyers becomes a star; Bo Horvat Trade Talk Grow





Philadelphia Flyers right winger Travis Konecny ​​is becoming a star before our very eyes, Bo Horvat’s trade rumors are ramping up, and Colorado got some encouraging news about injured superstar Nathan MacKinnon. Check out our links below for these stories and more. Around the NHL and National Hockey Now Philly Hockey Now: Travis Konecny ​​is a slot to play in Florida’s February 4 All-Star Game, right? The 25-year-old right winger continued his impressive season — 14 goals in 27 games — as the Flyers defeated Columbus on Tuesday. Philadelphia fliers. Philly Hockey Now: For the Flyers, the young players showed what they can do in a 5-3 victory over the lowly Blue Jackets. All five Philly goals were scored by players 25 and under. Philadelphia fliers. Philly Hockey Now: John Tortorella talked about a lot of things after the Flyers’ win on Tuesday, but talking about Kevin Hayes was off limits. Philadelphia fliers. Vancouver Canucks. Several teams (not the Flyers) have been linked in trade talks for Bo Horvat of Vancouver. The 27-year-old center is a player to build around. He scored 22 goals in 31 games this season. Sports net. Colorado Hockey Now: Injuries have plagued the defending Stanley Cup champions all season. But there was a glimmer of good news on Monday: Nathan MacKinnon, who was injured against the Flyers, has resumed skating. Colorado avalanche. Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins lost to the New York Rangers in the opening round of the playoffs last season. And so, yes, their 3-2 win on Tuesday over the Blueshirts was sweet. The win allowed Pittsburgh to climb past the Rangers and move into third place in the Metro. Pittsburgh Penguins. Washington Hockey Now: The Capitals lack TJ Oshie’s unmistakable spark. Capitals of Washington. Florida Hockey Now: Sam Reinhart is finally starting to warm up to struggling Florida. Florida Panthers. Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins keep winning, but the process wasn’t as seamless as it seemed earlier in the season. A worrying sign for the Bs? Boston Bruins. Vegas Hockey Now: With several major injuries, many players have had the chance to come to Vegas. Defender Daniil Miromanov has seized his chance. Vegas Golden Knights. Welcome to your new home for the latest Philadelphia Flyers news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to PhHN+ for all our exclusive content for members of the entire Philadelphia Hockey Now crew plus an ad-free browsing experience.

