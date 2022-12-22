Spring Sports Schedules Announced – Columbia University Athletics

NEW YORK This past week, Columbia Athletics revealed its spring 2023 schedules on its social media channels. The first spring program to enter the league is men’s tennis, which debuts on Martin Luther King weekend.

Highlights of the seasons include the opening of a new tennis center, due to open in early 2023 (more details to follow), as well as the expansion of the Ivy League Tournament to a regional-style four-team format in baseball and softball. hosted by the regular season champions.

ARCHERY – FULL SCHEDULE

The Columbia archery team will kick off the 2023 season on January 28 at the Lancaster Youth & Collegiate Trophy Tournament. The Lions are coming off of a second-place finish at last year’s Collegiate Target Nationals. They return All-American Sachiko Keane, who won three medals last fall at the FISU America Games in Merida, Mexico. Newcomers Lilian Han and Sydney Sullenberger were recently named to the USA Archery U21 Team. The Lions will attempt to defend their crown at the US Indoor Nationals Feb. 25-26. The 2023 Collegiate Target Nationals will take place May 18-21 in Statesboro, Georgia.

BASEBALL – FULL SCHEDULE

With its fifth Ivy League title since 2013, Columbia opens the 2023 campaign with a three-game series in Virginia February 24-26. After traveling to UNCW for four games, the Lions are spending spring break down south for a total of eight games in Alabama, Troy, Samford and Tulane. Columbia has the first of 10 home dates on March 22, when it hosts Manhattan. Ivy League play follows on March 25 when the Lions welcome Brown to town. The Lions also take on two more teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season in UConn (April 4) at home and at Army West Point (April 25).

LADIES GOLF – FULL SCHEDULE

The women’s golf team will compete in four tournaments and one head-to-head game against Harvard as part of the 2023 spring schedule. The Lions will play the tee off February 11-13 when they host the Columbia Classic at Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Florida. March will consist of two tournaments in South Carolina before the Lions prepare to face Harvard in mid-April. The season concludes with the Ivy League Championship, which takes place Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23 at Century Country Club in Purchase, New York. Last season, Columbia finished second in the championships by three strokes. Allison Paik led the Lions through the 2022 fall season with a 74.88 batting average, including one top-10 and two top-25 finishes. Newcomer Emma Schen followed closely with a batting average of 75.86.

MEN’S GOLF – FULL SCHEDULE

The men’s golf team will host two tournaments this spring and will participate in a total of six. The season kicks off February 18-19 at The Club in Savannah Harbor, where the Lions will take the field at the Savannah Harbor Invitational. The first of Columbia’s two one-day tournaments it will host will take place April 3 in Springfield, Pennsylvania at Rolling Green Golf Club. Twelve days later, they host the Roar-EE Invitational at Wiltwyck Golf Club in Kingston, New York. That will serve as the final tournament for the 2023 Ivy League Championship, which is scheduled for April 22-24 at Stanwich Golf Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. Columbia is coming off a fall in which it won the Columbia Autumn Invitational, tying the low scoring record of 54 holes over par (-10). They will be guided by Nathan Hahn who set the 54-hole individual record relative to par (-13) and became only the 17th golfer in NCAA history to card a round of 60 in that same tournament.

LACROSSE – FULL SCHEDULE

Led by Head Coach Anne Murray in its sophomore season, Columbia kicks off its 2023 campaign with a Saturday, February 18, road game against Lafayette. Four days later, the Lions host their home opener against CCSU at Robert K. Kraft Field. After a few non-conference games, Columbia returns home to host Penn for the team’s Ivy League opener on Saturday, March 4. This year, the team will host Alumni Day on Saturday, April 15 against Dartmouth before celebrating Senior Day on the final day of the regular season on Saturday, April 29 against Yale. The Ivy League Tournament will be held Friday, May 5 and Sunday, May 7 at the site of the number one seed.

HEAVY WEIGHT ROWING – FULL SCHEDULE

Season one of the Tom Terhaar The era for the heavyweight rowing team begins at home against Rutgers at Overpeck Park for the Collins Cup on Saturday, April 1. Over the next three weekends, the road cup races will continue before the postseason kicks off at EARC Springs May 12-14 at Lake Quinsigamond. After a week off, the Lions head to the IRA National Championships at Mercer Lake from May 31 to June 4.

LIGHTWEIGHT ROWING – FULL SCHEDULE

The national title defense begins for the Lions at the National Collegiate Lightweight Invitational on Saturday, April 1 in West Windsor. Columbia will also take on the Navy for the WIT Cup on April 8 and Dartmouth and Cornell with trophies on the line on the Connecticut River on April 29. June.

WOMEN’S ROWING – FULL SCHEDULE

After a scrimmage against Bucknell and Bates, Columbia will compete in the Doc Hosea Invitational on the Cooper River on April 1. The Lions return to Overpeck Park to welcome Northeastern for the Woodbury Cup on April 8. Ivy League Invitational on April 15 and Eastern Sprints (April 30) and the Ivy League Championships (May 14), which will be held in conjunction with the Men’s EARC Sprints in Worcester, Massachusetts.

SOFTBALL – FULL SCHEDULE

Columbia will open its 2023 campaign at the Knight’s Classic in Orlando, Florida. The Lions will face Gardner-Webb and Purdue on February 24 in an opening day doubleheader. Columbia also participates in South Carolina’s Gamecock Invitational and California’s Long Beach/Cal State Fullerton Tournament before heading northeast for the remainder of the game. his schedule. The Lions kick off the Ivy League action at home on March 18 when they host Brown for a three-game series. The conference ends in late April when the Lions travel to Harvard.

WOMEN’S TENNIS – FULL SCHEDULE

Women’s tennis kicks off the spring portion of the program against some of the top teams in the country. The Lions open in Virginia with a doubleheader against Old Dominion and Morgan State. The Lions then travel to Malibu, California, to face Memphis in the opening round of one of 15 four-team pods that make up the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. The game between Columbia and Memphis will be played on the same day as the other opening round between hosts #8 Pepperdine and #63 Clemson. Division I National Women’s Team Indoor Championship in February. Columbia will host its first home games of the year on February 19, when Michigan State and Hofstra come to town for a doubleheader. Ivy League action kicks off March 25 as the Lions travel to play Cornell. Columbia will receive Princeton on Friday, April 7 and Harvard (Senior Day) on April 16. Columbia will wrap up its conference schedule in Brown on April 23.

MEN’S TENNIS FULL SCHEDULE

The Lions head to the MLK Invitational hosted by North Carolina to open the spring season. Columbia will play Tulsa on Saturday, January 14 to kick off the season. The Lions also play Boise State on Sunday and North Carolina on Monday. The Lions will return to Chapel Hill to participate in the ITA Kickoff hosted by UNC on January 28-29. Depending on the results of the ITA Kickoff, Columbia will compete in either the ITA National Indoors event or the ECAC Championships in February. Ivy League action kicks off April 7 when the Lions travel to Princeton. Columbia will host Penn, Yale, Brown and Cornell this season as part of its Ivy League home game. The Cornell game on April 29 will mark the end of Ivy League play.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD COMPLETE SCHEDULE

The Lions begin the 2023 outdoor season with a trip to Raleigh, NC to participate in the Raleigh Relays hosted by NC State. The remainder of the regular season schedule consists of nine meetings hosted by Yale, Princeton, William & Mary, Monmouth, UConn, Virginia and Penn. The Ivy League Outdoor Heps will take place Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Next weekend is the IC4A/ECAC Outdoor Championships in Williamsburg, Virginia. NCAA Eastern Prelims will take place May 24-27, before the NCAA Outdoor Championships June 7-10 in Austin, Texas.

Follow @GoColumbiaLions for the latest in Columbia athleticsFacebook,TwitterandInstagramand the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.