Ramiz assures ICC officials that no decision has been made on boycotting the World Cup in India | Cricket





As talks ease with both India and Pakistan involved in their respective series, a new update has come on Pakistan’s stance on boycotting the ODI Cup to be held in India next year. According to a report in MOT, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed ICC officials that it had threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup to pressure India to send their team to the Asia Cup to be held in Pakistan next year. The report cited a source who was aware of the development. It further stated that PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had told officials that no decision had been made regarding Pakistan’s boycott of the World Cup. A few ICC officials, including CEO Geoff Allardice, had traveled to Pakistan during the home test series against England, which the hosts lost 0-3. Also read | ‘You don’t realize how good Babar Azam is until he’s gone’: ENG awesome saves ultimate praise for PAK skipper under fire Ramiz assured the ICC officials that PCB had not made a decision not to send his team to India for the World Cup, nor was it in favor of boycotting such a mega event, but due to strained cricket relations between the two countries, it had to the PCB is pressuring the Indian administration to send its team to the Asia Cup,” the source said MOT as said. The report also included other important information, stating that the PCB chief told officials that the board remains firm in organizing the 2025 Champions Trophy regardless of whether India sends their players or not. “Ramiz was very clear that Pakistan will not be receptive to moving the tournament to another place because of India as it has already made heavy investments in building or renovating the infrastructure for the ICC event,” said the source. Ramiz reminded the ICC officials that the governing board, including India, had given the hosting rights of the Champions Trophy to Pakistan, so there should be no confusion as to where the tournament will be held on schedule. Also read | ‘I have something in me. People want to see me at his house’: Indian wicketkeeper compared to MS Dhoni Tension between the two boards rose in October after ACC chairman and BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that India will not send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, and then Pakistan threatened to withdraw from the World Cup. When India travels, it will be their first trip to the neighboring country in 13 years. The team had last visited Pakistan during the 2008 Asia Cup and after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the bilateral streak came close to an end. Since the attacks, Pakistan has traveled to India once for a bilateral series, which took place in 2012. Since then, the two teams have only clicked each other’s horns at ICC and ACC events.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ramiz-raja-assures-icc-officials-no-decision-taken-on-boycotting-world-cup-in-india-report-101671637468784.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos