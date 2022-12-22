Chelmsford High hockey team makes ‘invaluable’ donations to young adults in need

CHELMSFORD When Kevin Leonard was a hockey player at Tewksbury High School, Coach Bobby Ware took him and the team to Boston Children’s Hospital and other local organizations to give presents to patients around Christmas.

Those travels instilled in Leonard a generous spirit and insight that continue to influence him years later.

Leonard, who is now head coach of the Chelmsford High School hockey team, hopes his players will gain the same insight and generosity of spirit that those visits instilled in him.

Leonard and about 22 guys from the team came to visit Project Compassa Chelmsford-based transitional housing program for young women and their children who are homeless or displaced on Monday evenings to deliver gifts to residents living there.

The team bought their own blankets, hats, gloves, gift certificates, petrol cards, car safety kits and more, wrapped them up and put them under the Christmas tree at home.

By giving back to those in need, Leonard said his team can have a positive impact on their community while also gaining a different perspective.

Sometimes it’s easy not to realize how lucky we are as a group, Leonard said. The facilities that we have at our rink, with our locker room and our weight room, were able to film there, and not only do most hockey schools not have that, but most colleges don’t have a facility like we do. So sometimes it’s good for them to get out there and get a bigger view of the world.

Ronnie Hoey, executive director of Project Kompass, said she was surprised by Leonard’s cold call asking for help. It’s admirable that young people step forward and help other young people in need, Hoey said, and the visibility helps them spread their message.

It really shows our local community’s willingness to support the homeless young adults, Hoey said, while at the same time validating Project Kompass’s mission to chart a path to a brighter future.

In all, they helped about 47 young adults and infants between their homes in North Chelmsford and Lowell, Hoey said. They are currently accepting referrals for adults ages 18 to 24.

In looking for suitable local groups to help, Leonard said he contacted shelters and hospitals, but many did not have the opportunity for the team to meet people and hear their stories. But Project Compass was different.

Hoey shared a full list of residents with Leonard, who let team members choose who to shop for. The team then went shopping together, which Leonard said was a good bonding experience.

It was something special to see the women’s reactions to their presence and gifts, said Cole Pelkey, a senior and co-captain on the team. It was a great experience and a chance to see a different side that we don’t get to see very often, he said.

When we first walked in, they were all smiling from ear to ear, Pelkey ​​said, and it was just wonderful to see.

Wiz Wescott, 21, is originally from North Andover but moved to Project Kompass in late August. Wescott had previously left an abusive relationship and had nowhere else to go when she called Hoey, who rushed to set up a room for her in Chelmsford.

She has tried intervention programs before, but she has not developed a meaningful connection with the staff there. But Project Compass and its program managers seem to really care, Wescott said.

Wescott has been single for three years now and says things get tough around the holidays, especially when you’re alone. It makes sense not only to have their own Christmas tree, but also to have the community recognize the program and residents, Wescott said.

“It’s nice to know that there are people who are thinking of us,” Wescott said.

Hoey said it’s not a typical shelter or group home, but one that is warm and welcoming. This time of year can be daunting, Hoey said, on top of the constant threat of housing insecurity, limited resources, sick babies and other issues many face.

That’s why Chelmsford High’s donations are so appreciated, she said.

It’s going to have a huge impact on these young adults, especially the mothers who are worried that Santa isn’t coming, Hoey said. It is invaluable.

This was the first time in Leonard’s seven years as a coach that he organized a large-scale charity act like this, but hopefully it won’t be the last.

It’s not always the big, big things, Leonard said. Sometimes the small, small gestures and little things go a long way.