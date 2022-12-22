NM State Duels with North Carolina A&T in Sun Bowl Invitational

What:Game Twelve – WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational

Who:NM State (6-5, 0-0 WAC) vs. North Carolina A&T (5-7, 0-0 CAA)

When:Thursday, December 22, 5:30 p.m. MT

Where:El Paso, Texas – Don Haskins Center (11,619)

Watch: YouTube Live – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Listen:Zia Country 99.5(PxP – Jack Nixon)

To attend:Online ticket sales

Statistics:click here

To follow:Twitter – @NMStateMBB, Instagram – @NMStateMBB, Facebook – NM State Men’s Basketball

THE OPENING TIP

After losing in the opening round of the WestStar Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational, NM State will draw North Carolina A&T in the consolation game in El Paso on Thursday night.

Thursday marks the 27th time the Aggies will take on an opponent El Paso does not call home in El Paso, including the 2020-21 season in which NM State used Eastwood High School as its home ground for four games due to COVID protocols in New State Mexico. Overall, the Aggies are 15-11 in these types of games.

SUN BOWL TOURNAMENT HISTORY

Wednesday’s game against Kent State marked the first time since 1961 that the Aggies participated in the long-running Sun Bowl basketball tournament.

The Aggies are now 1-2 all-time in the Sun Bowl Invitational, with a 67-54 victory over Baylor representing their lone win.

Meanwhile, this is North Carolina A&T’s second time playing in the tournament after its first appearance in 2019. On Thursday, the NC A&T Aggies will go 0-3 in the Sun Bowl Invitational.

AGGIES V. AGGIES: PART 73

Tonight’s matchup against North Carolina A&T will mark NM State’s 73rd time going up against a fellow “Aggie” program.

The Las Cruces Aggies have clashed with Utah State Aggies (67 times), UC Davis (twice), Oklahoma Panhandle (twice), and the same North Carolina A&T Aggies once. Overall, NM State is 35-37 against teams that share the same mascot name.

NM State’s most recent game against other Aggies occurred last season when they faced Utah State.

PASSING ON THE POINT

Deshawndre Washington and Xavier Pinson have been one of the most prolific backcourts in the nation, currently averaging 9.1 assists per game.

Washington currently ranks second in the WAC with 4.6 assists per game, while Pinson ranks fourth in the conference with 4.5 assists per game.

HOME IS WHERE WE ARE HAPPINESS

With four of their six wins at Lou Henson Court, the Aggies have taken matters into their own hands at home.

The Aggies are currently averaging 92 points per game, while their opponents average only 52.5 points.

NM State also favors its home hoops, as they shoot 48.9% from the field at the Pan American Center, compared to the 41.7 average shooting percentage in road games.

THE THREE AMIGOS

Entering Wednesday, the backcourt trio of Xavier Pinson , Deshawndre Washington and DaJuan Gordon are the only three Aggies to appear in the starting lineup in each of the Aggies’ first 11 games.

The three guards who are all from Chicago, Illinois also each have double-digit averages and together they average 35.6 of the Aggies’ 78.1 points per game.

NEW LEADER, SAME PHILOSOPHY

Under former Head Coach Chris Jans, the Aggies were often seen as a defensive-minded team – teams averaged 63.5 points and scored 74.1 points per game.

While the sample size is minuscule compared to the 154 games the Aggies played under Jans, the Aggies average 78.1 points per game with Greg Heiar at the helm, while still holding teams to just 65.4 points per game.

The shooting percentage of Aggie opponents also reflects the strength on the defensive side of the ball, as the Aggies are currently ranked 29th in the nation in field goal defense, putting teams at 38.6 percent from the field.

PREACHING THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PERIMETER

Entering Sunday’s game, the Aggies are also among the best teams in the country in defending the three-ball.

NM State currently ranks 23rd in the nation in defense three-point percentage — putting teams behind the arc by an average of 27.9 percent to date.

#PROAGGIES

However, Pascal Siakam is currently the only former Aggie to be on an NBA roster, both The queen of travel and Jemerrio Jones represent the Aggies in the NBA G League.

Yesterday, Siakam posted a career-high 52 points against the New York Knicks to cement him as one of the best in The Association.

In doing so, Siakam became the fourth active player to score 50-plus at Madison Square Garden – joining LeBron James, Stephen Curry and James Harden.

After being named the NBA G League MVP after a breakaway year with the Rio Grande Vipers in 2021-22, Queen signed on a two-year free agency with the Philadelphia 76ers. Queen’s stay with the 76ers would be short-lived, however, as he was waived before the season began. Since parting ways with the Sixers, the Baltimore, Md., native signed a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, Jemerrio Jones secured his second deal in the G League as he opened the season as a member of Lakeland Magic (affiliated with Orlando Magic). Last season, the former Aggie, often referred to as “Super JJ,” played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd, an affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks G League. With the Herd, Jones averaged 6.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

NM IS ON THIS DATE

In the history of the program, the Aggies have played a total of 25 games on December 22—with an overall record of 16–9.

Thursday, December 22, will be the Aggies’ fourth-ever neutral site game. In fact, the previous three times the Aggies played on this date were neutral site matchups. In those games, NM State is 2-1.

Most notably, the Aggies’ very first game in program history took place on this date in 1904, when they hosted New Mexico. Unfortunately, the Lobos got the best of the Aggies in that encounter as NM State fell 21-9.

EXPLORE THE AGGIES

Kent State will enter the game on Wednesday with interim head coach Phillip Shumpert at the helm. Shumpert was named interim on August 18, 2022, after NC A&T abruptly parted ways with former Head Coach Will Jones after two and a half seasons.

Last year, North Carolina A&T finished with an overall record of 12-20 and the season came to a close in the second round of the Big South Championships.

This season, the Aggies will make their debut in the Colonial Athletic Association after spending three seasons in the Great South.

After opening the season with a 1-4 record and the lone win over Division II Edward Waters, NC A&T scored three straight wins to move to 4-4. Since then, the Aggies are 1-3, including a loss at No. 3 Houston.

As a team, the Golden Flashes are currently one of the best teams in the country to push the ball up the field as they rank 48th in the country in fastbreak points with an average of 14.17 points per game .

Individually, NC A&T is led in scoring by former Northwest Florida State guard Kam Woods, who ranks 75th in the nation in scoring at 17.7 points per game. Much of Woods’ scoring comes from outside the perimeter, as he ranks 27th in the nation in three-pointers made per game.

Former NM State Aggie Marcus Watson enters the game as NC A&T’s second leading scorer, with 13.6 points per game.

On the glass, Austin Johnson leads the way with 6.5 rebounds per game.

After losing to UTEP on Wednesday, NC A&T boasts a neutral venue record of 1-3.

This is only the second time North Carolina A&T and NM State will meet the first ever matchup in 2009 when NM State hosted the Aggies and took an 84-68 win at the Pan American Center.

++NM state++