



Comment on this story Commentary A week ago, Maryland had no four-star prospects in its 2023 recruiting class. Signing day approached and the Terrapins lacked flashy commitments. But then Coach Michael Locksley set up a wave of late decisions in Maryland’s favor. A trio of four-star contenders have committed to the Terps over the past week, including Neeo Avery, a local linebacker who flipped out of Mississippi on National Signing Day Wednesday. One of those highly regarded recruits, Rico Walker is the top rated player in Maryland’s class as the nation’s No. 214 recruit. according to 247 curated sports ratings. At Hickory (NC) High, he played on both sides of the ball and was cited by some as an edge rusher recruit Services. Locksley said Walker will begin his Maryland career as a tight end, a position group exhausted by recent transfers. Walker headlines Terps’ signing alongside a pair of local prospects from Good Counsel High linebacker Dylan Gooden and Avery, the No. 6 and No. 7 prospects in Maryland, respectively, according to 247 Sports composite ratings. Gooden is the son of Dwight Gooden, the former New York Mets pitcher and four-time MLB all-star. Rakim Jarrett declares NFL draft after three seasons in Maryland With those three players joining the fold this past week, Locksley has a class for 2023 that is 34th nationally and sixth in the Big Ten. The 24-man class includes nine players from Maryland and one from the district. The goal is to keep the best players here who want to stay here, Locksley said. We don’t always get all of them, but we want to get our share and do a really good job mining and taking care of our backyard before we go to someone else. Late hiring spikes have become a trend at Locksley in Maryland. A year ago, he secured a commitment from four-star linebacker Jaishawn Barham on signing day. Rakim Jarrett, another local star, signed with the Terps in 2019 as a surprise on signing day. Both players turned their recruiting hype into on-field production for the Terps, with Jarrett leaving for the NFL after three seasons and Barham earning a major role as a freshman in 2022. In addition to Avery, the Terps also capped three-star defenseman Tamarcus Cooley, who had previously committed to North Carolina State. It’s getting really crazy and crazy in the last 48 hours, Locksley said. I know there are some schools that think there are conspiracy theories about what’s happening, but I can tell you it’s a lot of phone calls, a lot of hard work, a lot of direct messaging, a lot of information sending. Locksley noted that during the second signing period in February, staff are still actively recruiting. Nyckoles Harbor, a five-star athlete at Archbishop Carroll High in the district, is the nation’s No. 16 player, and Maryland is one of its finalists. The additions of Gooden and Avery, along with Walker’s ability to play as a pass rusher, helped the Terps fill an important need. Locksley said he wanted to add athletic jittery boys causing one-on-one trouble, and he believes Maryland did just that with this sign class. Maryland will take on NC State in the Dukes Mayo Bowl The staff also focused on adding wide receivers. Three standouts at that position Jarrett, Dontay Demus Jr. and Jacob Copeland announced they are headed for the NFL draft. On Wednesday, the Terps signed four high school three-star wide receivers to go along with a commitment from Florida International to transition Tyrese Rooms. Locksley said the staff will continue to look for offensive linemen to fill the voids left by departing players. In addition to Chambers, the Terps have secured transfer commitments from Miami Safety Forward WilliamsSt. Francis defensive lineman Donnell BrownCincinnati cornerback Yes Quan Sheppard and Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. Locksley wants to build his program through high school recruiting while relying on transfers as a way to meet needs. But the incoming freshmen will also have the opportunity to serve as direct contributors. I’m bringing them all in to play them now, Locksley said. Redshirt them for whom? For the transfer portal? They don’t get any better on the couch. They are never happy sitting on the couch. If they’re good enough to help us in some way, we’d try to find and create roles. Marylands signers for the Class of 2023 Neeo Avery, four-star linebacker from Good Counsel High (Glen Burnie, Md.) Dylan Gooden, four-star linebacker from Good Counsel High (Columbia, Md.) *Rico Walker, four-star tight end from Hickory High (Hickory, NC) Jonathan Akins, three-star defensive back from Madison County High (Madison, Fla.) Ezekiel Avit, three-star wide receiver from Churchill High (Potomac, Md.) *Tamarcus Cooley, 3-star defensive back from Rolesville High (Knightdale, NC) Deandre Duffus, three-star offensive lineman of Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, Fla.) *Dillan Fontus, 3-star defensive lineman from Canarsie High (Arverne, NY) Lavon Johnson, Cheshire Academy three-star defensive lineman (Allentown, Pa.) Champ Long, three-star quarterback from St. Peters Prep (Jersey City) *Ryan Manning, three-star wide receiver from St. Frances Academy (Glenn Dale, Md.) Alex Moore, three-star defensive back from St. Vincent Pallotti High (Beltsville, Md.) Mykel Morman, three-star defensive back from Wise High (District Heights, Md.) * Tayvon Nelson, three-star defensive back from Canarsie High (Staten Island) Nolan Ray, three-star returning from Brother Rice High (Southfield, Michigan) Josh Richards, three-star wide receiver from East Orange Campus High (East Orange, NJ) *DJ Samuels, three-star linebacker from Bergen Catholic High (Englewood, NJ) AJ Szymanski, three star tight end from Loyola Blakefield (Timonium, Md.) Kevin Thomas, three-star defensive back of Lowndes High (Valdosta, Ga.) *Dylan Wade, three-star tight end from Jones High (Ocoee, Fla.) Tamarus Walker, three-star offensive lineman for McDonogh (Baltimore) Sean Williams, three-star wide receiver from St. Johns College High (Washington, DC) Daniel Wingate, three-star linebacker from St. Vincent Pallotti High (Bowie, Md.) *Braeden Wisloski, 3-star returning from Southern Columbia Area High (Elysburg, Pa.) * denotes a player who intends to register early

