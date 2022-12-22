The New Life of Serena Williams: Author, Investor, Mother





Has anyone thought Serena Williams was slowing down? When the tennis legend said earlier this year that she would be moving away from professional tennis, she never promised she would retire for good. But she also never said she wouldn’t be as active as ever outside of court, lending her name and expertise to a collection of projects. Whether or not she returns to the women’s tour (more on that below), Williams hasn’t missed a beat since that last game at the US openreleasing a new children’s book, continuing her business investments through her company, Serena Ventures, and traveling the world to appear as a speaker and special guest at various events. And yes, it looks like she gets enough time with her daughter Olympiaat. Here we look at Serena Williams’ new life and look for hints that the Queen of Court could be eyeing a return in 2023.

Serena Williams: making a comeback? Let’s start with that potential return. To be clear, the hints are there and the possibilities are endless, but only Serena and her inner circle are the ones who really know if and when we’ll see her again in a competitive match. Last month she teased fans in an Instagram Story, write I’m a bit bored with a picture of a freshly strung tennis racket. A day later (November 25), former Top 30 player Urszula Radwańska (sister to Aga) posted a photo on the track with both Serena and Venus Williamsthe three dressed in tennis attire. The bored post came a month after Williams made headlines by saying I’m not retired during an interview at a TechCrunch conference in San Francisco in October. Adding that the chances of her returning are very high. However, it was older sister Venus who made waves earlier this week when the Australian Open set for the last two weeks of January, the 42-year-old awarded a wild card into the main draw. Is Serena also going to Melbourne? That is unclear, as is the status of a return as a whole. But as she has throughout her career, Serena has always surprised us.

Author, soccer mom and more: Keeping busy Since she left Arthur Ashe Stadium after an epic third round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open, it looks like Williams, now 41, hasn’t stopped. In the days after the Open, as she promoted her children’s book, The Adventures of Qai Qaishe said Jimmy Fallon On The tonight show: I’m not going to relax. There is so much more to me. I feel like this is an evolution of [me]. There are so many other things I want to do. Serena Ventures, her investment company, takes center stage, with nearly 80 percent of her investments going into companies founded by women and people of color. She has continued to design for her S by Serena clothing line, while also diving into the jewelry world. One of her new ventures is a performance recovery product line for everyday athletes, combining her experience on the field with her business acumen. Williams had a portrait of her unveiled at the American National Portrait Gallery along with Venus, saying, “To have a picture in the Smithsonian next to so many historic icons? “really.” She has also taken on the role of assistant soccer coach for Olympia. She shared a story on social media because her five-year-old was too nervous to go to her first practice without her, so Serena was brought in as a volunteer coach. How about that for the team?

Venus and Serena: tennis legends Certainly, Serena has already cemented her legacy, with 23 major singles titles to her name, the most of any player (male or female) in the Open Era. She has four Olympic gold medals (three in doubles with sister Venus and one in singles on London 2012) to her name, 319 weeks at number 1 in the world and around 96 titles in singles and doubles. While some of those accolades, including Olympic gold, are shared with sister Venus, it’s her older sister who might keep Serena very interested in an aforementioned comeback. With Venus set to play at next month’s Australian Open, some 25 years since she and Serena first played each other in 1998, it does ask the question: Will we also see Serena on the track in Melbourne? No doubt since that first meeting they have changed the fabric of tennis, sports and culture, not only as leaders for young black women in the US, but in that way on a global scale – and beyond. The incredible off the track, on it or both, Serena is far from done.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/serena-williams-life-now-author-investor-mum-comeback-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos