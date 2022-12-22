Hockey Canada, women’s team finalizes one-year agreement with athletes





CALGARY Hockey Canada has entered into a one-year sports agreement with the women’s national team. The agreement covers 28 athletes and is retroactive to October 1, 2022, Hockey Canada said in a statement Wednesday. A high-performance women’s advisory committee, made up of current Canadian team veterans Renata Fast, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull, negotiated the agreement with the national governing body. They brought about changes to the commercial use of players’ names, images, and likenesses, as well as a revenue-sharing arrangement of the Rivalry Series with the United States, allowing the athletes to share in the money earned. The agreement also includes training support on and off the ice, child care assistance, a health care spending account and performance bonuses, Hockey Canada said. “The increased support and resources for players and their families are essential in creating a high-quality day-to-day training environment that allows players to focus on achieving their goals as athletes,” Fast said in the statement. “We are an experienced group of women who have had a very successful 2021-22 season. We are determined to continue to proudly represent our country on the global stage, unite Canadians and make a positive mark on the game of hockey through value to adhere to and embody the principles of sport. The advisory committee was introduced shortly after women’s hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998 to ensure athletes had a say in financial support and event planning. Canada’s women’s team won an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February and defended its World Championship in Herning, Denmark, in September. The USA leads the seven-game Rivalry Series 3-2 this winter after winning the first three games. It is critical that our athletes have all the tools at their disposal so they can compete at the highest level, continue to be role models and grow the game for the next generation, said Gina Kingsbury, Hockey Canada director of hockey operations. Hockey Canada’s support is another indication of the value we place on our athletes and the impact they continue to have on and off the ice. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 21, 2022. The Canadian Press

