Neeraj’s golden quip, Chhetri’s gag and Nikhat’s zinger

2022 has been an unforgettable year for Indian sports. Typically, the year was littered with its fair share of highs and lows, but more importantly, it was a year of some very important firsts.

ESPN India recaps 2022 with some of the best quotes from Indian sports this year.

It was a heartbreaking start to the year for the Indian women’s football team. What should have been their time in the sun, at the AFC Asian Cup, was brutally cut short as COVID-19 ripped through the side, forcing India to forfeit their spot in the competition.

“Speechless, heartbroken and sad”, said right-back Dalima Chhibber later.

To stick with Indian Football, how can we sum up a year without a Sunil Chhetri just kidding? It’s been a rough few seasons in the Indian Super League (ISL) for the captain of Bengaluru FC and India, but luckily his humor has not left him. While you congratulate Bart Ogbeche When Chhetri became the ISL’s all-time top scorer, he was not averse to self-mockery.

“Judging by how many I’ve missed this season, your record should be safe from me for a while, my friend.”

“First tell me, am I trending on Twitter? You know, that was one of my dreams, trending on Twitter and if I am, I’m really happy.” Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Boxing star Nikhat Zareen ended a long wait for himself by becoming world champion in the 52 kg category earlier this year.

However, her immediate reaction to the medal showed us what she was most happy about in the immediate aftermath.

“First tell me, am I trending on Twitter? You know, that was one of my dreams, trending on Twitter and if I am, I’m really happy.”

She was trending, okay. World Champion Nikhat Zareen.

Kidambi Srikanth has seen it all in badminton, but even he couldn’t have taken into account the wave of emotion that swept over him following the historic Thomas Cup victory earlier this year.

Srikanth has made a promise, and it is one that Indian badminton fans are sure to keep.

“This may have been the first, but I assure you it won’t be the last.” he said.

Mumbai City FC’s AFC Champions League run was a historic achievement as they became the first Indian side to record a victory in the AFC Champions League. They finished second in their group, with two wins and seven points.

“We’ll take those lessons into next season. Those experiences will really help shape us for the future,” coach Des Buckingham said after their campaign.

In that future, they were top of the table half way through the 2022-23 ISL, with the Buckingham side yet to lose a game.

Neeraj Chopra looks at his World Cup silver medal. Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics

How would an annual review piece be complete without Neeraj Chopra? Golden Boy from Indian Athletics became the first Indian man to medal in the World Championships, but it left him yearning for more.

“Yes, but this is not gold,” he said after his silver medal at the IAAF World Championships in Eugene.

Sushila Devi Likmabam channeled her inner Neeraj Chopra after her silver medal in the 49 kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games.

“It’s only silver,” she said, “I’m not satisfied. It’s not gold.”

Sticking to the Commonwealth Games, Tejaswin Shankar’s road to even compete in Birmingham has been a long and winding one. But after his bronze medal, it was clear to the high jumper (and employee of Deloitte) that his eyes were focused on the future.

“That’s the plan, 9-5 accountant, 5-9 decathlete.”

“It’s just one jump.” Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Murali Sreeshankar had a torrid start to the Birmingham long jump final, but with his fourth jump of the final, he became the first Indian man to medal in the long jump at the CWG. What was he thinking? Very easy.

“It’s just one jump.”

Easy as that.

There were two kinds of pain at the Commonwealth Games for some Indian athletes, some physical, some mental. Jeremy Lalrinnunga was visibly injured before the Clean and Jerk section of his Birmingham final, but somehow he got through the pain to take the gold.

“I suffered a lot today”, said the boy from Manipur. The suffering was worth it for the gold medal adorning his neck.

The Indian mixed team in badminton lost their final at the Commonwealth Games to Malaysia, and the pain was visible, but it was a pain they later worked into more medals during the Games.

“I’m so glad we have that pain. Me, Chirag [Shetty], [Kidambi] Srikanth anna, Treesa [Jolly]Gayathri [Gopichand]… we are all excited. It’s not like ‘ah, it’s done, and we’ve got silver.’ We want more” said Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. The Indian badminton contingent won at least one medal in every individual event following the mixed team event.

Beautiful Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey of Team India pose with their gold medals in Lawn Bowls (Women’s Fours) in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

One lasting story that grew out of the Commonwealth Games was that of the Indian Lawn Bowls team. The Women’s Fours team of Lovely Chaubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Ruparani Tirkey made history by winning a gold medal, but it was the camaraderie between the entire Lawn Bowls contingent that stood out.

“Did you see how they didn’t even move from their seats the whole game?” Pinki asked, pointing to the men’s team who were there in support.

Achanta Sharath Kamal ended 2022 with a Khel Ratna, after three gold medals and one silver medal. Mixed doubles gold medal [which he won partnering young Sreeja Akula]in particular, was one he cherished.

“I never found the right partner. Now I do,” said the best Indian table tennis player ever after the final.

At the end of the year, Mirabai Chanu maintained her status as one of the world’s top women’s 48 kg weightlifters, with a silver medal at the World Championships.

But as seemed to be the theme of the year, she wasn’t satisfied because there was one more step to climb on that podium.

“I hope I can give India more moments like this, preferably also gold in the Asian Games and the Olympic Games in Paris.”

It summed up Indian sports in 2022. It was a year of athletes who were not satisfied with ordinary each medal. Their sight remained laser-focused in their search for that yellow metal.