St. Cloud Hockey Teams play games in honor of Charlie Boike

(KNSI) — A high school hockey game between city rivals will pay tribute to a St. Cloud Crush player recently killed in a car accident.

The annual varsity and junior varsity games between the Crush and St. Cloud Cathedral High School are played in memory of Charlie Boike. The games are on December 30 at the St. Cloud Municipal Atheltic Complex. JV takes to the ice at 3 p.m. and the varsity plays at 7 p.m. Both teams will wear special commemorative jerseys.

St. Cloud Crush Hockey Booster vice president Carl Koehn says they ask everyone who comes to the games to wear white. “It was one of the very first things that came up was to have all people wear white for Charlie. And the T-shirts we’re going to order will be white, just as a visual way to let his parents know they’re loved during that game.”

The first 1,000 to attend the varsity game will receive a free memorial t-shirt honoring Charlie. They will also sell shirts and decals.

Koehn’s children played hockey with Charlie and his brothers. He talked about the kind of kid Charlie was. “The boy is just always happy. He was always positive. He was always ready to help. He’s just one of those types of people that you want to be around and who makes you laugh and keeps you humble. He was just a great kid.”

Charlie Boike died on December 10 after losing control of his vehicle on an icy road in St. Augusta while driving home from a game.

Last year, the same game was dedicated in honor of Mack Motzko. The graduate of the cathedral died in July 2021 after a car accident in Orono.

Tickets for the match are available at the door or online click here.

___

Copyright 2022 Leighton Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, redistributed or rewritten in any way without permission.