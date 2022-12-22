Three from football named All-ECAC





Football

12/22/2022 3:35 PM Kevin Beattie, Deputy Athletic Director Thomas Olausen

TROY, NY -The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) has announced its 2022 Division IIIFootball All-ECAC Teams and three student-athletes from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have been chosen for the second team. Senior run back Dylan Burnett retirement home Thomas Olausen and graduate Joe Deptula were each honored after helping the Engineers to an 8-3 record and an ECAC Scotty Whitelaw Bowl win. Dylan Burnett (Sr., RB, Hopewell Junction, NY / John Jay)

10GP; 213 carries for 1,075 yards and 7 touchdowns; 18 receptions for 147 yards and 1 TD All-ECAC Second Team … All-Liberty League First Team Second in Liberty League in rushing yards per game and universal yards per game … Rushing at least 100 yards in four games with a season-high 188 once … Three games with rushing between 90-100 yards…At least one rushing touchdown in five games with two season highs…Multiple receptions in six games with season high six times…Liberty League weekly honors six times…Twice nominated for ECAC Player of the Month. Thomas Olausen (Sr., OL, Middletown, NJ/Mater Day Prep.)

11 general practitioner; Team: 419 carries for 1,650 yards and 12 touchdowns; 165 of 303 passes for 1738 yards and 13 touchdowns Captain… All-ECAC Second Team… D3football.com All-Region 2 Second Team… All-Liberty League First Team… Team rushed for at least 100 yards in seven games with a season-high 348 once. .. Run between 90 and 100 yards three times … At least one touchdown run in six games … Multiple touchdown runs in three games with a season-high four times … At least one touchdown pass in nine games with multiple in three … High season three times. Joe Deptula (Gr., LB, Watertown, CT/Watertown)

11 general practitioner; 51 solo tackles and 50 assists for 101 total; 11.5 TFL (28 yards), 1.0 sack (1 yard lost), 1 INT, 8 PBU Captain … All-ECAC Second Team … D3football.com All-Region 2 Third Team … All-Liberty League First Team … First on team in solo tackles, total tackles, and pass breakups … Second in tackles for lost yards…Multiple tackles in each game….At least six in nine games with a season-high 18 once…Had 10 or more tackles in five games…Multiple solo tackles in each game with at least five out of seven…Season-high eight times…At least 1.0 tackles for lost yards in eight games with 2.0 once…At least one pass breakup in five games with season-high three times..Liberty League Defensive Performer of the Week twice…Weekly honors three times. Rensselaer, who was 5-1 in the Liberty League, earned his eighth consecutive playoff appearance in 2022 – the longest streak in school history – and finished the year winning the Transit Trophy and the Dutchman Shoes Trophy, along with the ECAC Bowl .

