Men’s tennis announces spring 2023 program





PROVISION, RI Brown men’s tennis head coach Alex Kasarov has announced the program for 2023. The Bears face 12 different opponents over nine home dates, are on the road for 10 games and are in four neutral venues, including the ECAC Championship on February 17-19. “This spring, we are bolstering a highly competitive non-conference schedule featuring nationally ranked opponents from the Big Ten and Big 12, in addition to an already competitive Ivy League schedule,” said Kasarov. “We are thrilled with the progress of our team and athletes this fall, and look forward to competitive opportunities during the spring season.” The season kicks off with a January 19 home game against Quinnipiac before the Bears travel to Great Lake State to face a pair of Big Tenfoes in Michigan (January 21) and Michigan State (January 22). The first month will close with games against Fordham and Siena (January 28). A busy February starts with three games in West Point, NY against Binghamton and Army (February 4) and Richmond (February 5). Brown then returns to New England for one road game at Boston College (February 10) and two at home against Boston University and Fairfield (February 12) before heading to Dartmouth College for the ECAC Championship (February 17-19). The month ends in Waco, Texas against Abilene Christian (February 24) and in Baylor (February 25). Brown is on his home field for most of March. The Bears host St. Francis Brooklyn and Hofstra (March 4), Bryant (March 8), and St. John’s (March 26). The last long road trip of the regular season is to Boca Raton, Florida, where the Bears take on Florida Atlantic (March 31). The Ivy League competition will begin in April as Brown receives Dartmouth (April 7) for the latter part of the regular season.

