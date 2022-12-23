Chelmsford’s Remor Serra leads the talented squad

Led by Chelmsford High star Player of the Year Remor Serra, the 2022 Sun Field Hockey All-Star team is a deep and talented team.

The powerful Lions have four players on the 14-man squad, while their coach, Susan D’Agostino, is the Coach of the Year. Placing two athletes on the team are Littleton, Tewksbury and Westford.

Player of the Year

Remor Serra, Chelmsford

Recently named an NHFCA third-team All-American, believed to be the first in CHS history, Serra, a center fielder, led the Lions to the Division 1 quarterfinals before losing to Shrewsbury, 1-0, while Chelmsford finished 15-5.

Serra finished the season with 14 goals and 28 assists, giving her 28 goals and 55 assists for 83 points over her four-year career. This season, she was named MVC Player of the Year, a

All-Scholastic and a top-40 player in New England by Max Field Hockey. She was also named to the Max Field Hockey All Region team, an MFHCA Best of 60 selection, and to the Joanne Paquette Academic All-Star team.

She was a three-time MVC All-Conference selection, a three-time team MVP, and served as captain during her junior and senior seasons. Serra is a member of the Chelmsford/Billerica girls’ hockey team and has been a member of the girls’ lacrosse program for three years. Next fall she will play hockey at Division 1 UMass.

Emily Stagnone, Chelmsford

A midfielder with great stick skills, Stagnone finished with five goals and 10 assists, finishing her career with 15 goals and 21 assists. As captain of the Lions, she was named to the MVC All-Conference team, to the Max Field Hockey All Region team, and to the Joanne Paquette Academic All-Star team.

She was also a Best of 60 alternate selection. In addition to hockey, she is a member of the outdoor track team. She continues to play hockey at Bentley University.

Ava Balan, Chelmsford

As a junior, Balan was a key factor in the Lions’ strong defense, responsible for numerous defensive saves and interceptions.

She served as the team’s No. 1 flyer on defensive corners, and was also a stopper and striker on the offensive corners. Despite playing defensively, she still contributed offensively with five goals and four assists. She was named to the MVC All-Conference team, to the Joanne Paquette Academic All-Star team, and has already been chosen as team captain for next year.

Balan, also a strong lacrosse player, is recruited in both sports.

Kate Harrison, Chelmsford

A three-sport standout who also excels in ice hockey and softball, Harrison, a junior, was vital to the Lions’ offensive line and finished the season with 14 goals and six assists, an average of exactly one point per game. She has 22 goals and eight assists in two seasons of varsity play.

She was named to the MVC All-Conference team and to the Joanne Paquette Academic All-Star team. She is also a volunteer instructor for the Chelmsford Youth Field Hockey League.

Lindsey Barbella, Littleton

Barbella, a senior captain, was elected to Eastern Mass. Best of 60 team. As a forward, she finished the season with seven goals and eight assists and was named a Mid-Wach C League All-Star. Barbella was also named Littleton’s MVP and Coaches Award winner.

She was instrumental in the Tigers’ 11 wins and journey to the state tournament. Barbella is also a member of the LHS basketball and softball teams.

Belle Field, Littleton

Field, a senior forward, was named to the Mid-Wach C All-Star team and to the Eastern Mass. Best of 60 selection after leading the Tigers to an overall record of 11-5-3, including a first-round pick

tournament loss to Pioneer Valley.

Field finished the season with four goals and four assists and was awarded Littleton High’s Senior Award.

Fiona Haley, Lowell

A senior captain who was named to the MVC All-Conference team, Haley, a center fielder, has been described by head coach Lisa Kattar as having superior game knowledge and a high level of skill.

Haley finished the season with five goals and 10 assists, and was one of the better players in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Lily Reidy, North Middlesex

After coming back from three separate torn ACL surgeries, Reidy has been a rock in the back for the Patriots as one of the Mid-Wach League’s top defensemen.

She was a major reason the Patriots qualified for the Division 3 state tournament, as the Townsend school lost to Oakmont Regional in the first round. Reidy is also a lacrosse player for NMRHS.

Brooke Slaton, Pelham

After being named to the New Hampshire All-State team as a junior, Slaton followed that up by being named to the second team this season, despite the Pythons struggling with just three wins all

season.

A senior midfielder, Slaton was instrumental in attacking and defending corner kicks. Besides hockey, Slaton excels on the Pelham softball field as an outfielder and shortstop.

Avery Della Piana, Tewksbury

After being named to the All-Conference team as a sophomore, Della Piana followed up that achievement by being named the Merrimack Valley Conference (both major and minor schools) Goalie of the Year.

She helped lead the Redmen to the state tournament, including a preliminary round win over Fitchburg, which came down to penalty strokes. There were a handful of games where she made more than 30 saves. Besides hockey, Della Piana is also a first baseman on the TMHS softball team that advanced to the state finals last spring.

Katerina Schille, Tewksbury

Heading into a must-win scenario in the team’s final regular season game, the Redmen trailed Dracut 2–0, but Schille scored three consecutive goals to complete the hat-trick and comeback victory. She

had two hat-tricks this season, finishing with 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points.

Her efforts landed her on the MVC All-Conference team. Besides hockey, Schille is also a forward on the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls’ hockey team.

Isabella Shaffer, Tyngsboro

Shaffer, a senior goalie, finished the season with 325 saves and a .870 save percentage. For that, she was named to the Mid-Wach C All-Star team. As captain of the Tigers, she was named the team’s most valuable player.

Isabella is a natural leader, who (shows) a lot of sportsmanship, keeps her head high and sets a good example, according to national coach Emily Ronan.

Madelyn Haley, Westford Academy

Haley, a senior forward, helped lead the Gray Ghosts to an overall record of 12-5-2, including a trip to the Division 1 state tournament. She was named as the team’s co-Most Valuable Player and a Dual County League All-Star.

Haley finished her outstanding season with 19 points. Haley is also a member of the WA softball team.

Olivia Baumbert, Westford Academy

Named to the Dual County League All-Conference team, Baumbert was one of the best defensemen in one of the top leagues in the area.

She was instrumental in the Ghosts’ 12–5–2 record, which included a first-round state tournament loss to Winchester. She was also named the team’s co-Most Valuable Player along with Madelyn Haley.

Baumbert is also a member of the WA indoor track and field team.

Susan D’Agostino, Chelmsford

Coach of the Year

D’Agostino led Chelmsford to a 15–5 overall record, which included finishing runner-up to eventual Division 1 state champion Andover in the MVC Division 1 conference, as well as leading the Lions to the Division 1 quarter-finals.

She was also named MVC Coach of the Year. Now in her fourth year as head coach, D’Agostino previously coached Dracut from 2012-17 and has also coached in Chelmsford’s youth program for eight years, serving as the league’s director for the past four years.

Before coaching, D’Agostino played four years of hockey and softball at Concord High in New Hampshire, graduating in 1991. Her hockey teams won four consecutive Division 1 state

championship titles and in 1990 she was a USA Hockey Junior Olympian. Knee injuries eventually ended her playing days and she graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in physical exercise and

sports sciences. She has worked in the corporate fitness and wellness field since 1995 and is also a certified health education teacher in Massachusetts.

Second team

Chelmford: Jenna Migro, so, defense; Constantine Fredericks, Jr., Defense; Drawing: Gabrielle Coffey, Jr., forward; Ariana Plouffe, Sr., attacker; Samantha Teneriello, Jr., center field; Groton-Dunstable: Jenna Koch, Jr., center field; Emma Hulslander, so., midfield; Littleton: Amelia Rogers, Sr., center field; Maggie Crowley, Fr., forward; Lowell: Lola Haley, Jr., defender Drea Defeitas, Jr., center field; Quinn Petzold, Jr., forward; Erin Asselin, Jr., Defense; Pelham: Jessica Bevens, Jr., midfielder; Molly Coakley, Jr., midfielder; Tewksbury: Alexandra Macauda, ​​​​​​sr., attacker; Tyngsboro: Kendall Times, Jr., center fielder; Theodora-Violet Shortsianitis, Jr., forward; Westford Academy: Kyla Felicani, Sr., midfielder; Lauren Smith, Sr., center fielder; Wilmington: Ava DeProfio, Sr., center fielder; Abigail Hassell, Sr., forward; Carina O’Donell, Sr., center fielder; Laci Titterington, Sr., Defense.

Honorable Mention

Chelmsford: Annika Froude, Jr., Goalkeeper; Jillian Martin, so., midfielder; Design: Kaidence Geoffroy, Sr., Defense; Corinne Coomas, Sr., Defense; Bella Grasso, Sr., forward; Groton-Dunstable: Brooke Dondero, Jr., forward; Claire DiGiovanni, Sr., attacker; Julia Furman, Sr., Defense; Lauren Haggerty, Jr., Defense; Lowell: Molly Scribman, Jr., goalie; Maddy Boisvert, Sr., defense; Abby Rillovick, Jr., center field; Ashley Anderson, Sr., midfielder; Abby Grenier, Sr., forward; Lexi Abrams, so, come on; Tyngsboro: Grace Angelo, so., midfielder; Camryn Times, fr., forward; Gianna McKenzie, fr., defense; Westford Academy: Caitlyn Mahoney, Sr., Defense; Wilmington: Caitlin George, Sr., forward; Alexis Melvin, Jr., forward; Alyssa Stack, Jr., goalkeeper.