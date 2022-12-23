17 Soccers Regan named Big 12 Soccer Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas According to a Thursday announcement from the league office, Texas fifth-year senior midfielder Emma Regan was selected as a 2022 Big 12 Conference Soccer Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year.

The Burnaby, British Columbia native earned Texas’ second Big 12 Conference Soccer Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year honor in the past three seasons, joining former Longhorns midfielder Emily Strouphauer who shared the 2020 accolade. Regan was a co-recipient of this year’s award along with Texas Tech’s Hannah Anderson, West Virginia’s Jordan Brewster, and Oklahoma’s Cailey England.

Regan is a four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection and has a cumulative GPA of 3.93 in marketing. As one of Texas’ undisputed team leaders on the field, she earned her third All-Big 12 Conference selection in 2022 after scoring a career-high three goals and providing an assist for seven points while making 1,946 of a possible 1,980 minutes played. In her role as a defensive midfielder, Regan helped guide a Texas defensive unit that recorded eight shutouts while allowing just 0.82 goals per game. She opened her offensive efforts in 2022 by scoring a huge goal in the 25th minute during a 3-2 win over Florida (September 28) and followed that up with single scores against both Texas Southern (September 15) and Oklahoma (October 27) . Regan completed her playing career with a streak of 80 consecutive starts dating back to 2018. She also finished in the Longhorns career top 10 for games played (fourth 90) and starts (third 89).

The Big 12 Conference presented the Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award in 2012-2013. A receiver is named in each conference-sponsored sport. Each Big 12 institution nominates one person per sport, and the winners are chosen by the league’s head coaches for that sport, who do not get to vote for their own student-athletes. Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees must be junior or senior (athletic and academic status), have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in at least 20 percent of the team’s scheduled games, and reside for at least one year in the institution.