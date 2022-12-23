Sunil Gavaskar denounces ‘incredible’ exclusion of Kuldeep Yadav | Cricket news







Kuldeep had career best figures of 5/40 in the first innings in the opening Test at Chattogram and backed it up with three wickets in the second innings for a best match figures of 8/113 as India beat Bangaldesh by 188 runs.

But Kuldeep was replaced by left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat in the second Test, which started at Mirpur on Thursday, former Test bowler Gavaskar made Dodda

“To drop a man of the match, that’s unbelievable. That’s the only word I can use and it’s a kind word. I’d like to use some stronger words, but it’s incredible that you’re a ‘man of the match’ ‘ omitted, who got eight of the 20 wickets,” Gavaskar said while commenting on Sony Sports Network, the broadcasters of the series.

“You have two other spinners ( Axar Patel and R Ashwin ). One of the other spinners could certainly have fallen. But this man, who took eight wickets, should have played today respecting the way the field looks,” said Gavaskar, refuting skipper KL Rahul’s argument that the 22-yard strip looked “confusing”.

Ganesh wondered why Kuldeep was treated this way. “Why does this happen to Kuldeep Yadav so often? You can’t do this to him over and over again. Please someone put an arm around his shoulder and tell him not to lose heart. Yes. It’s hard being Kuldeep Yadav. a thought for him,” Ganesh, who played four Tests, said on social media.

“Also, the way the Bangladeshis struggled to pick him in the final Test makes this decision to leave him out today even more meaningless and defies cricket logic. Do you want your match winner to warm the benches?” he wondered.

“I think the think tank needs to be a bit more considerate in dealing with the youngsters who have done well; and tinker the team combination accordingly. Last time they dropped Karun (Nair) after his 303, not planning to get a to play extra seaman at Hyderabad. And now this, with Kuldeep Yadav. Shocking. Ridiculous,” he added.

Kuldeep had also contributed with the bat in the match, scoring 40 runs in the first innings. He was included in India’s squad for the third ODI against Bangladesh after fast bowlers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar was ruled out due to injuries.

Former Indian women’s team captain Chopra called Kuldeep’s exclusion “strange”.

In an earlier tweet after India won the Test on Chattogram, Anjum also praised Kuldeep's batting. "1136 runs scored and there could have been more in the conditions here at Chattogram. For Kuldeep Yadav to take eight wickets in the match is very impressive." 1136 runs scored and more could have been here in #Chattogram for Kuldeep Yadav to take 8 wickets https://t.co/qzjvdTf1gV — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 1671338618000 (with input from PTI)

