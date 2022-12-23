Braiden McGregor is enjoying a bigger role in Michigan football

This is what Braiden McGregor always wanted.

Now in his third year with the University of Michigan football team, the role of the defensive end has grown significantly this season. His playing time has increased and he appears in more crucial situations.

McGregor is doing this for a program that won its second straight Big Ten championship and is two wins away from a national title. And the Port Huron resident is doing it for the school where he grew up.

“It’s a dream come true,” McGregor said. “I was always a Michigan fan. It’s kind of weird, I had a Denard Robinson jersey and now he’s on the (coaching) staff… I’ve been able to contribute and be on the field every Saturday. ​for 110,000 people. It’s amazing. It feels like a dream to me.”

The dream started at Port Huron Northern High School where he played from 2016-19 as a defensive end.

“We raised him for the playoffs as a freshman,” Northern coach Larry Roelens said. “We put him in the game, he made a few plays and we knew he was going to be special.”

“Probably the most important thing that stood out was that he is a born leader,” said Brett VanDrew, Northern’s defense coordinator. “His work ethic was top notch and the kids followed suit. He was a very motivated boy.”

McGregor became a regular with the Huskies as a sophomore. Then he grew and first emerged as a leader.

“When he entered his (junior) summer, the recruitment started,” said Roelens. “Then the process showed to me how great he is as a person. He was very humble (about it). He’s a very thoughtful person.”

The 6-foot-6 pass rusher received offers from 36 schools, including Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

“His recruiting and his opportunity are the greatest our school has ever seen,” said VanDrew. “To see him go through that whole process and not change who he was, that’s a testament to the type of character he has and the type of kid he is.”

McGregor verbally committed to Michigan as a junior in May 2019. A promising senior season was cut short when he tore his MCL, PCL and meniscus in a win over Port Huron on October 11, 2019.

Two months later, McGregor officially signed with Michigan. He enrolled in early January 2020. But adversity followed him to Ann Arbor.

“In my freshman year I came back from that knee injury,” said McGregor. “Even with (the coronavirus pandemic) it was just kind of a wash year for me. It was hard. But I knew I had to grind even harder to get on the field. Seeing my friends play and working so hard sideline.”

“It was kind of like everything was piling up against him,” said VanDrew.

While McGregor made a full recovery, he remained buried in the depth chart throughout the 2021 season.

“It was about the same deal last year,” McGregor said. “(I was) behind Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Mike Morris, all those guys.”

McGregor played sparingly in nine of the Wolverines’ 14 games in 2021. He totaled five tackles (four solo, one with assist) and one tackle for loss. But the defensive end didn’t play against rivals Michigan State and Ohio State, or in the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa.

“Going into my junior year, I sat down with my parents and just talked to them,” McGregor said. “I was like, ‘I have to be on the pitch. I’ll do whatever it takes.’ So I joined the strength staff and coach (Ben) Herbert. He pushed me as hard as he could every day in the weight room.”

He gained 15 pounds of muscle in the off-season. During that time, McGregor also made changes to his diet and sleep schedule.

“I had a pretty good fall camp and that translated into the first four games,” said McGregor. “Then I kind of got bumped there for the next two or three. (But) then I got back on the pitch and got more playing time. I definitely think it was the off-season training (which helped) all the things that everybody always preach.”

“That’s why I’m most proud of him,” VanDrew said. “His perseverance and ‘stay on track’ mentality. Things weren’t always rosy for him. They weren’t always perfect. But as he went into this year, he started seeing more shots.”

McGregor played in all 13 games this season. He has recorded 15 tackles (eight solo, seven assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. Some matches stick with him more than the rest, including two in particular.

“This year against Michigan State … we hadn’t beaten them since I got here,” said McGregor. “They recruited me hard and I got a sack against them. I think it really changed the momentum in the game. That was one of the greats.”

The other should not come as a surprise.

“The whole Ohio State game,” McGregor said. “I played a lot of snaps and felt like I was finally starting to make myself known around the country for what I was doing that game.”

“What a coming-out party in Columbus,” VanDrew said.

“It was great to watch that Ohio State game,” said Roelens. “That was great. I told my wife and my family that I was getting texts from college friends and friends because I was coaching him. When I saw that, it was only a matter of time with him. Because he is such a dynamic athlete and such a playmaker is… he’s doing great there.”

Roelens added: “I’m just really proud of what he’s doing. He’s just a great kid.”

McGregor’s lifelong dream is now a reality. But given all that lies ahead, he is far from satisfied.

His immediate focus has shifted to the Fiesta Bowl, where the Wolverines will meet TCU on December 31. A place in the national championship is at stake.

“I’m looking forward to the whole game, the atmosphere and the opportunity to see how we go against (TCU),” said McGregor. “But I’m also looking forward to doing my part, contributing what I can and getting us a win so hopefully we can get a rematch against Ohio State of Georgia.”

Regardless of how this season goes, McGregor already has his next goal in mind.

“I’ve had this dream ever since I came here to contribute as much as I can on the pitch,” said McGregor. “But now that I’ve gotten older with (played) Hutchinson, Ojabo and all those guys who’ve been drafted, I really want to get myself into the (conversation) to be one of the best edge defenders to ever come out of Michigan .

“We’ve had a lot of great ones. So just being able to have my name in that conversation would be a blessing.”

Please contact Brenden Welper at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.