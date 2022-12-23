Tennis legend Boris Becker says he feared for his life in prison





Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker was released from prison earlier this month after serving eight months of his two and a half year prison sentence. It didn’t take him long to talk about his experience, as Becker revealed in an interview with German broadcaster Sat. 1 that he was threatened by some prisoners and feared for his life. In the spring, Becker was convicted of illegally transferring large sums of money and concealing assets after he was declared bankrupt in 2017. Becker said sharing a cell with someone you’re scared of and having to watch out for while you’re in the shower felt “unhuman.” One of the inmates he was concerned about was “John,” who was serving a sentence for multiple murders. John would have threatened him because he wanted money. Other inmates who were on good terms with Becker warned John not to hurt him. A second inmate he called “Ike” is said to have once cornered Becker. Becker said he screamed for help and 10 inmates rushed to help. “And the next day Ike asked me to accept his apology,” Becker told Sat.1. “I could have turned it down. I ran into him in the wash. He threw himself on the floor and begged my forgiveness. I raised him up and hugged him. “And I told him I had a lot of respect for him.” Becker said he will be forever grateful to the “blood brothers” who were there for him during his time in prison. He said fighting to survive brought them together. Becker said some inmates arranged three chocolate cakes in November to celebrate his birthday. He plans to keep in touch with the friends he made in prison. Becker said the experience as a whole was dazzling because he experienced hunger for the first time and saw what it was like to feel like a number. “In prison, you’re nobody. You’re just a number. Mine was A2923EV,” Becker said. “My name wasn’t Boris; I was a number. And nobody cares who you are.” It was a tough situation, but Becker said he got through it thanks to the support of fans and friends who sent him letters. He has kept them all and plans to write back by Christmas. “These letters have helped me immensely in maintaining my morale and zest for life,” said Becker. Becker called prison “the worst time of my life,” but he said he felt the experience was something he had to endure because he was able to reflect on his mistakes. “I trusted the wrong people and eventually I got lazy,” Becker said. “Prison time brought me back. It gave me a second chance. Now it’s up to me to continue on this path. That’s why I think prison was good for me.”

