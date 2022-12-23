New Brunswick includes “good conduct” clause in financing agreement with Hockey Canada





The New Brunswick government has included a “good conduct” clause in its financing contract with Hockey Canada ahead of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships. Moncton, NB and Halifax are co-hosts of the international tournament which runs from December 26 to January 5. The document signed earlier this month by the Regional Development Corporation of New Brunswick says that all Hockey Canada representatives must be “of good character and not indulge in unethical conduct” at the event. That includes unlawful conduct or acts, as well as allowing any unethical conduct, illegal conduct or act by anyone under the jurisdiction or auspices of Hockey Canada. New Brunswick has pledged $1.25 million toward the event, but the contract from the Regional Development Corporation states that the government “may demand that the entire unused portion of the funding be repaid” if unethical or illegal conduct is involved. There was no “good character” clause in the agreement Hockey Canada signed with Edmonton to host last year’s tournament, which was postponed due to COVID-19. Hockey Canada has been embroiled in controversy for months after it was revealed in May that it had settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by several members of the 2018 World Junior Team. National sports body executives later revealed that they had paid $8.9 million in sexual assault settlements since 1989, not counting the 2018 settlement. There are two ongoing police investigations involving members of two separate Canadian junior teams. Police in London, Ontario, have reopened the investigation into the 2018 team. The Halifax Regional Police are investigating allegations that members of the 2003 team sexually assaulted a woman during that year’s tournament and filmed the attack. None of the allegations have been proven in court and no charges have been filed. Hockey Canada elected a new board of directors on Saturday and is still looking for a new CEO. The previous board resigned and President and CEO Scott Smith was ousted as a result of the controversies. Another condition of New Brunswick’s contract with Hockey Canada is that the sporting body must take steps to establish standards, policies and procedures to prevent harassment, discrimination, racism and sexual assault during the event. All Hockey Canada athletes, coaches, team workers and volunteers are required to complete mandatory sexual assault and consent training. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 22, 2022. The Canadian Press

