Australians for the Taking, Price, Cameron Green, Lance Morris
Crickets wildest money bonanza is upon us once again with the auction for next year’s Indian Premier League taking place on December 23rd (8pm AEDT).
Headlined by talented all-rounder Cameron Green, a total of 21 Australians have been nominated for their chance to seal a mega payday in crickets most lucrative league.
All eyes will be on Green, who has never played in the IPL but is expected to rise well above his reserve price of $360,000 and become the next multi-million dollar Australian Crickets.
But a number of his compatriots also offer plenty of value at the auction and were pleasantly surprised to walk out of the evening.
Below we look at six Australians who could earn big deals on that night.
CAMERON GREEN Reserve: INR 2 crore (approximately $A360k)
Easily the biggest topic of conversation from an Australian perspective heading into auction is how much the 23-year-old will be going for. And it’s a matter of how much and not whether he will almost certainly be snapped up at the top reserve, most likely to be subject to an all-out bidding war. Franchises will be enticed by Green’s prowess as a T20 opener in Indian conditions. He destroyed two half-centuries in a three-match series against India in September. His 61 off 30 balls in a successful chase of 209 was particularly striking. Green can hit a lot and is generally one of the smartest cricket talents. Add to that the fact that he can also bowl at an international level and is truly one of the world’s best outfield players, Green is a ridiculously impressive IPL pack. Speak against foxsports.com.au in October, Indian legend Ravi Shastri predicted that Green would bring in more than 10 crores (approximately $A1.8 million).
He’s a star in the making and he’s getting better with experience, he said. He’s a tall man, he can crush him, and he’s more than a handy bowler, so he’s got all the tools needed for T20.
He’s got the power, he can hit it a long, long way. So I think he’s going to be watched very closely.
CHRIS LYNN Reserve: INR 2 crore (approximately $A360k)
An intriguing auction night subplot will be whether Lynn can complete the ultimate T20 redemption after a rough year in the game. Lynn went unsold for 1.5 crore in the latest auction and was dumped by the Brisbane Heat several months later. But the mercenaries will be hopeful that he has turned a corner and done enough to rekindle interest in IPL franchises. Lynn certainly believes so, as evidenced by the increase in his reserve price. He has been one of the best batters in Abu Dhabi T10 in recent months as he started this summer’s BBL season on a high note after getting a lifeline from the Adelaide Strikers. In his first three strokes he made 41, 36 and 28 with a success rate of 120.68. Coincidentally, Lynn plays for the Strikers on Friday night, which may give him a chance to send reminders to franchises ASAP.
JHYE RICHARDSON – Reserve: INR 1.5 crore (approximately $A270k)
In a similar plot to Lynn’s, Richardson will be hopeful of a return to IPL fame, having suffered a rather drastic setback from his $2.5 million mega payout two years ago. The WA speedster went to Kings XI Punjab in February 2021 for the huge sum but it turned out to be money badly spent as Richardson only played three matches that season, taking three wickets at 39.00. Richardson then pulled out of the 2022 auction. But he’s back and has started the BBL season like a house on fire, which could dramatically increase his value. The 26-year-old won his first two games 4-9 against the Sixers and 3-26 against the Hurricanes. He hit all 6.8 balls and conceded just 4.37 runs-an-over. It’s worth noting that when he made $A2.5 million in early 2021, he was just topping the wicket charts in BBL|10. Can history repeat itself?
DANIEL SAMS Reserve: INR 75 lakh (approximately $135,000)
Sams may not be one of the biggest international stars on the auction list just yet, but for a reserve price of just $135,000, he could spark a lot of interest. Sams is aiming to play in a fourth season of the IPL after having his best year in the league to date. After making just five appearances in 2020 and 2021, he made 11 appearances in 2022 for the Mumbai Indians, taking 13 wickets at 28.46. Those are not spectacular numbers, but for context his average was better than Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur, while his economics score of 8.80 was much better than Andre Russell and Anrich Nortje. At the last auction, Mumbai bought Sams for about $480,000 despite his bid opening at $185,000. Sam’s reserve price is now even cheaper at around $135,000. He didn’t hurt himself in the early stages of the Big Bash either, taking seven wickets at just 15.85 in his first four matches for the Sydney Thunder. Expect a bidding war.
LANCE MORRIS Reserve: INR 30 lakh (approximately $55,000)
The 24-year-old speedster has only played a handful of T20 games in the past three years, but has caused quite a stir in Australian circles this summer. Called up to the Australian Test squad during the West Indies series, Morris almost made a shock debut after Adelaide’s Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out. Another injury and he would have played. The most exciting thing about Morris is his speed. He has been clocked at 153 mph during the Sheffield Shield and once broke Shaun Marsh’s bat while playing in the BBL. Not even at full speed he seems to have enough pace, which noticeably alarmed WA teammate Green in the Adelaide Oval nets after his test call. However, his involvement with the Australians means he has not played in the BBL this summer, which could hurt his value. Yet it is not exactly expensive. Morris’s reserve price is only $55,000 and if the Indian franchises have taken note of the hype on these shores, he could be seen as a bargain even if he fetch much more than that fee.
HAYDEN KERR Reservation: INR 20 lakh (approximately $35,000)
Slightly out of left field is 26-year-old Sydney Sixer Hayden Kerr, who has flown slightly under the radar on his way to the auction. That can happen when it’s listed at the lowest reserve price of $35,000. Last BBL season, the all-rounder played for the Sixers with a batting average of 38.00 and batting frequency of 144.76, while topping the club’s wicket charts with 25 at 3pm. Only Peter Siddle (30 at 17.73) took more in the match. Kerr’s season included making an unbeaten 98 off 58 balls in a thrilling last-ball victory over the Adelaide Strikers for a spot in the final. His all-around talent and ability to perform under immense pressure is well worth over $35,000. More recently, he showed some impressive batting, making 42 from 35 balls against the No. 7 Perth Scorchers. His all-time T20 batting average is 22.56 with a batting frequency of 130.79, while he has taken 41 wickets with 20.02 strong numbers, making him an intriguing prospect at auction.
FULL LIST OF AUSTRALIA IN THE 2023 IPL AUCTION
INR 2 crore (approximately $A360,000): Cam Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn
INR 1.5 crore (approx $A 270,000 : Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith, Sean Abbott, Nathan Coulter-Nile
INR 1 crore (approximately $A180,000): Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques
INR 75 lakh (approximately $A135,000): Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, DArcy Short
INR 50 lakh (approximately $A90,000): Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis, Billy Stanlake
INR 30 lakh (approximately $A55,000): Lance Morris
INR 20 lakh (approximately $A35,000): Hayden Kerr, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Nathan McAndrew
AUSTRALINS ALREADY PRESERVED
Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
David Warner (Delhi capitals)
Mitch Marsh (Capitals of Delhi)
Tim David (Mumbai Indians)
Jason Behrendorff (Mumbai Indians)
Matthew Wade (Gujurat Titans)
Marcus Stoinis (Luckknow Super Giants)
Nathan Ellis (Punjab Kings).
|
