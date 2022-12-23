Sports
Early National Signing Day winners and losers
College football’s early signing period is in the books, so who came out first and who is missing on the other side of the Mountain West?
Contact/follow @MattK_FS & @MWCwire
Some encouragement and some letdowns from the day that was.
While bowling season is still in full swing, yesterday’s National Signing Day proved to be a big deal in every corner of the Mountain West. While the story may not have been quite the same caliber as last year’s iteration, some teams have done a much better job preparing for the future than others.
Here are the winners and losers from this year’s early National Signing Day.
1. State of Colorado
Yes, the Rams faced a trickle of outgoing talent during the regular season, losing players like Dante Wright, Tywan Francis and others to the transfer portal, but the Rams cleaned up Wednesday with, at least according to 247 Sportsthe top-rated recruiting class in the Mountain West.
Some of that comes down to strength in numbers as CSU signed over 30 players in total, but the Rams continued to use the portal themselves to pick up some potential crucial pieces like Oliver Jervis, who has the 12th highest PFF mark of all FCS had. guard this season, and Tyrell Grayson, who was a two-time all-WAC selection at Utah Tech. Colorado State has also landed more than half a dozen new passcatchers, so they’ll have plenty of puzzle pieces to try and fit together as the team looks to build on the flashes of potential we saw in 2022.
2. State of Utah
The Aggies were unable to defend their Mountain West football title this fall, but that didn’t diminish the recruits’ enthusiasm to be part of a substantial reload heading into 2023. 247Sports gave Utah State’s incoming class the second highest overall all in the Mountain West at 84.47 for some literally big reasons.
Chief among them: offensive lineman Taliafi Taala, rated a four-star recruit by at least one shift and one of Utah’s top overall prospects. The Aggies also signed two other promising linemen, in Hyrum Dewsnup and JR Sia, to provide some potential cornerstones in the trenches. They also added former Air Force wide receiver Micah Davis, who spent last year at Iowa Western Community College, adding another explosive element to the offense. If anything, Utah State’s competition window looks like it will remain wide open for the foreseeable future.
3. Boise State
Fresh off a Frisco Bowl victory, the Broncos went ahead and signed another excellent recruiting class. Quarterback CJ Tiller represents the potential future at the position as Jambres “Breezy” Dubar gives them another Texas running back with a lot of hype that could contribute right away, but they also managed to beat North Texas off the field by playing tight turning Matt Wanger and securing much-needed reinforcements at every level in defense with signings like lineman Michael Madrie and defensive back Franklin Johnson Jr.
In other words, if you’re waiting for Boise State to fall, you’ll probably have to wait a while longer.
4. Family connections
One of the cool things about Mountain West’s signing day is that several programs have gotten better with the addition of some athletes with well-known last names. The New Mexico Lobos, for example, signed wide receiver Evan Wysong to pair with his brother Luke, while Fresno State brought in Devon Rivers to carry on brother Ronnie and father Ron’s legacy.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Nate Burleson II chose to play for the Nevada Wolf Pack, as did his father, a longtime NFL contributor, and San Jose State brought the Conley brothers, Imari and Quali, from Fresno’s Central East High School and Utah, respectively. Tech. It all has a way of making the Mountain West that much more fun to search for.
1. New Mexico
After bleeding talent into the transfer portal, it’s clear the Lobos still have some work to do to bolster their ranks and take some pressure off head coach Danny Gonzales.
UNM continued to capitalize on in-state talent with athletes like Evan Wysong, this year’s state player of the year, and quarterback Aidan Armenta, who set records at La Cueva High School, and found some much-needed reinforcement for the secondary with Skylar Cook and Dereck Moore , the total class of 11 athletes is, at least for now, a little light. That will make the February signing period much more important for a program that needs some stability on the pitch.
2.Wyoming
Like the Lobos, Craig Bohl’s Cowboys may need to take advantage of February’s signing day to plug holes in the depth chart. They did manage to run back Harrison Waylee from the transfer portal, as well as another three-star quarterback recruit in Kaden Anderson, but there were no clear game-changers among the seven such high school recruits brought in on Wednesday.
Admittedly, the team has an extensive track record of developing under-the-radar talent, so it wouldn’t be a shock if they did the same in two or three years’ time, but it will take more to defend themselves as a title contender. rather now than never.
3. State of San Jose
Unlike the two teams above, the Spartans’ early recruiting class seems strangely small, despite finishing its second winning campaign in three years. San Jose State has brought in a total of 13 prospects, including the aforementioned Conley brothers, juco linebacker Noah McNeal-Franklin and defensive back Hunter Nowell, but it will be interesting to see how Brent Brennan’s staff balances future additions to the transfer portal. brings with fundamental high school prospects, especially considering that the team will have many scales on both sides of the ball.
|
Sources
2/ https://mwwire.com/2022/12/22/mountain-west-football-early-national-signing-day-winners-and-losers-2/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Movie stars call for the release of imprisoned Iranian actor Alidoosti
- Early National Signing Day winners and losers
- Opinion: Two startling excerpts from Trump’s tax returns
- General Atomics tests a multi-purpose NATO module on an MQ-9A drone
- Rapper-actor Common revels in his Broadway stage debut
- Google agrees to NFL streaming deal as Big Tech pursues sports rights
- “There has been famine for the past four years”
- VN and Indonesia agree to increase bilateral trade turnover to $15 billion
- Australians for the Taking, Price, Cameron Green, Lance Morris
- When will Pokemon Home come to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?
- Business dispute leads to shooting, attempted murder charges: Winnipeg police – Winnipeg
- More ambulance workers and train strikes as fares rise by almost 6%