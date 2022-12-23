Early National Signing Day winners and losers

College football’s early signing period is in the books, so who came out first and who is missing on the other side of the Mountain West?

Some encouragement and some letdowns from the day that was.

While bowling season is still in full swing, yesterday’s National Signing Day proved to be a big deal in every corner of the Mountain West. While the story may not have been quite the same caliber as last year’s iteration, some teams have done a much better job preparing for the future than others.

Here are the winners and losers from this year’s early National Signing Day.

1. State of Colorado

Yes, the Rams faced a trickle of outgoing talent during the regular season, losing players like Dante Wright, Tywan Francis and others to the transfer portal, but the Rams cleaned up Wednesday with, at least according to 247 Sportsthe top-rated recruiting class in the Mountain West.

Some of that comes down to strength in numbers as CSU signed over 30 players in total, but the Rams continued to use the portal themselves to pick up some potential crucial pieces like Oliver Jervis, who has the 12th highest PFF mark of all FCS had. guard this season, and Tyrell Grayson, who was a two-time all-WAC selection at Utah Tech. Colorado State has also landed more than half a dozen new passcatchers, so they’ll have plenty of puzzle pieces to try and fit together as the team looks to build on the flashes of potential we saw in 2022.

2. State of Utah

The Aggies were unable to defend their Mountain West football title this fall, but that didn’t diminish the recruits’ enthusiasm to be part of a substantial reload heading into 2023. 247Sports gave Utah State’s incoming class the second highest overall all in the Mountain West at 84.47 for some literally big reasons.

Chief among them: offensive lineman Taliafi Taala, rated a four-star recruit by at least one shift and one of Utah’s top overall prospects. The Aggies also signed two other promising linemen, in Hyrum Dewsnup and JR Sia, to provide some potential cornerstones in the trenches. They also added former Air Force wide receiver Micah Davis, who spent last year at Iowa Western Community College, adding another explosive element to the offense. If anything, Utah State’s competition window looks like it will remain wide open for the foreseeable future.

3. Boise State

Fresh off a Frisco Bowl victory, the Broncos went ahead and signed another excellent recruiting class. Quarterback CJ Tiller represents the potential future at the position as Jambres “Breezy” Dubar gives them another Texas running back with a lot of hype that could contribute right away, but they also managed to beat North Texas off the field by playing tight turning Matt Wanger and securing much-needed reinforcements at every level in defense with signings like lineman Michael Madrie and defensive back Franklin Johnson Jr.

In other words, if you’re waiting for Boise State to fall, you’ll probably have to wait a while longer.

4. Family connections

One of the cool things about Mountain West’s signing day is that several programs have gotten better with the addition of some athletes with well-known last names. The New Mexico Lobos, for example, signed wide receiver Evan Wysong to pair with his brother Luke, while Fresno State brought in Devon Rivers to carry on brother Ronnie and father Ron’s legacy.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Nate Burleson II chose to play for the Nevada Wolf Pack, as did his father, a longtime NFL contributor, and San Jose State brought the Conley brothers, Imari and Quali, from Fresno’s Central East High School and Utah, respectively. Tech. It all has a way of making the Mountain West that much more fun to search for.

1. New Mexico

After bleeding talent into the transfer portal, it’s clear the Lobos still have some work to do to bolster their ranks and take some pressure off head coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM continued to capitalize on in-state talent with athletes like Evan Wysong, this year’s state player of the year, and quarterback Aidan Armenta, who set records at La Cueva High School, and found some much-needed reinforcement for the secondary with Skylar Cook and Dereck Moore , the total class of 11 athletes is, at least for now, a little light. That will make the February signing period much more important for a program that needs some stability on the pitch.

2.Wyoming

Like the Lobos, Craig Bohl’s Cowboys may need to take advantage of February’s signing day to plug holes in the depth chart. They did manage to run back Harrison Waylee from the transfer portal, as well as another three-star quarterback recruit in Kaden Anderson, but there were no clear game-changers among the seven such high school recruits brought in on Wednesday.

Admittedly, the team has an extensive track record of developing under-the-radar talent, so it wouldn’t be a shock if they did the same in two or three years’ time, but it will take more to defend themselves as a title contender. rather now than never.

3. State of San Jose

Unlike the two teams above, the Spartans’ early recruiting class seems strangely small, despite finishing its second winning campaign in three years. San Jose State has brought in a total of 13 prospects, including the aforementioned Conley brothers, juco linebacker Noah McNeal-Franklin and defensive back Hunter Nowell, but it will be interesting to see how Brent Brennan’s staff balances future additions to the transfer portal. brings with fundamental high school prospects, especially considering that the team will have many scales on both sides of the ball.