Dater’s NHL Daily: It’s cold, but avalanche is warming





Have a good Thursday everyone. I hope everyone made it home safely from last night’s game. Driving home from the Ball Arena avalanche competition, I couldn’t see much more than a few feet in front of the car. The roads were icy and full of snow. Glad I made it. I trust you did too. I think today will be a rest day. More than this probably won’t be on the site. On the other hand, I might write two or three new stories, you never know. Let’s make some notes, quotes, links and observations: The Avalanche came through the five-game homestand with a 4-1-0 record. Eight out of a possible 10 points? That works.

The Avalanche came through the five-game homestand with a 4-1-0 record. Eight out of a possible 10 points? That works.

I now drive very slowly in snow and ice. Why? It dates from 2001, on a road trip. I drove to Boston from New Hampshire to cover Ray Bourque’s first game. I was only driving about 40 mph or so on I-93 South, near Contoocook, NH. I hit a piece of black ice under the snow. The next thing I knew I was driving sideways, off the freeway and down an embankment. The car flipped over. I ended up upside down in the snow. I had to drop to the ceiling of the car, unbuckle my seatbelt, and make my way out through a tunnel through the snow. The other side of the car was badly dented. Somehow I escaped with only a sprained wrist. It was everything you’ve ever heard about this sort of thing. Things flash before your eyes. Slow things down. Yet it all goes so fast. I didn’t like it, don’t want to go through that again.

Bad news for the Florida Panthers, regarding an experienced player (Florida hockey now)

The first place Dallas Stars didn’t have a good night at home against the Oilers. The Story of Big D (Dallas hockey now)

Pittsburgh’s Power Play Success Revealed (Pittsburgh hockey now)

Charles Hudon scored a pair of goals and Jonas Johansson stopped 31 of 34 shots to lead the Colorado Eagles to a 4-3 victory over Bakersfield last night (Colorado Eagles)

Jim Montgomery, coach of the Bruins, had some praise for Cale Makar for his sportsmanship episode recently (Boston hockey now)

Cal Clutterbuck is now sidelined (NJI hockey now)

Not everyone is a critic of John Tortorella in Philadelphia right now (Philly hockey now)

