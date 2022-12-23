Calcaterra and Diarra provide spark as huskies head to Georgetown





Next game: Villanova University 28-12-2022 | 6:30 pm FS1 UConn Learfield Sports Network December 28 (Wednesday) / 6:30 p.m Villanova University UConn Athletic Communications / Dec 20, 2022 UCONN GEORGETOWN POSGAME QUOTES STORRS, Conn. In 12 games since the start of the season, the UConn men’s basketball team went undefeated in the second half. Heck, the Huskies were not more than six points behind in any game. They experienced both against Georgetown on Tuesday evening. And the result was the same. With a huge boost from his players off the bench, #2 UConn rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second half to take his undefeated streak to 13 with an 84-73 win in front of a sellout (10,167) audience at Gampel Pavilion. Graduated student Joey Calcaterra provided the spark offensively and with the juniors Hassan Diarra provided the spark defensively as the Huskies (13-0 overall, 2-0 BIG EAST) faced adversity for perhaps the first time this season and fought their way through. “We’ve proven we’re not just front runners,” said UConn Coach And Hurley said. “It was nice to be in some groups where there was a bit of soul searching and some character. I loved getting some pressure and some adversity in the second half.” After trailing 47-40 at halftime, Georgetown (5-8, 0-2) exploded out of the locker room with a 14-2 run to take a 54-49 lead as UConn struggled to clear its firing range. find. The Hoyas built the margin to 60-53 with 11:00 remaining and appeared to be close behind the Huskies. But then UConn came alive. Calcaterra started the rally with a conventional three-point play, then hit a reverse layup on a handy pass from Andre Jackson, then delivered a spectacular, no-look, handle-the-back bounce pass to Donovan Clingan for a dunk and the comeback was on. With Diarra creating upsets at the other end, the Huskies’ burst was 15-2, eight points by Calcaterra, and UConn had a 68-65 lead. When Georgetown finally stopped the bleeding and came back within 68-65, UConn went on another 10-2 run that widened the gap to 78-67 with 3:37 left and never got ahead. “I just thought I had to provide a spark,” said Calcaterra. “It was a little slow going and I wanted to go in and provide some energy. I was focused on that.” Calcaterra finished with 14 points, one of four Huskies in double digits Sad Newton (17), Jordan Hawkins (15) and Adam Sango (14). Jackson had 8 rebounds and 8 assists. Primo Spears led Georgetown with a game-high of 19 points. “They’ve got two very good greats that can score,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. “Then they have guys who can take down perimeter shots. I thought we were doing a good job not giving them those threes, but we kind of exhaled and started giving them the threes and thin, it was like a dam just burst. “ UConn has touted his depth all season and never was it more in evidence than against Georgetown. “We had to reach deep and deal with a deficit in the second half,” said Hurley. “But those guys (from the bench) have really taken a step. We won’t win tonight without those guys.” The Huskies can enjoy a Christmas vacation with a spotless record, but it won’t be any easier on their return. UConn takes on Villanova on December 28 at the XL Center in Hartford, then travels to Cincinnati for a New Year’s Eve game against Xavier.

