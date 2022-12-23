Watch: Jaydev Unadkat’s unplayable delivery wallops Bangladesh opener | Cricket





It took 12 years, six days and 179 deliveries for Jaydev Unadkat to get his first test wicket. He had gone wicketless in the 26 overs he bowled on his Test debut way back in December 2010 against South Africa at Centurion and then he will play his second Test on 22 December 2022 against Bangladesh at Mirpur. It is the longest wait between two Test matches by an Indian, both in terms of years and Test matches missed, and the second longest in the world after England’s Gareth Batty. Unadkat missed 118 tests between December 2010 and December 2022. Only Batty has missed more tests -145 – between 2005-16. For India, Dinesh Karthik had missed 87 tests before making a comeback in 2018. However, Unadkat would say it was worth the wait. He had big shoes to fill. The man – Kuldeep Yadav – whom he replaced in the India XI for the second Test had returned with his best figures of 8 for 113, recorded his highest Test score of 40 and was named Player of the match in India’s 188-run victory. But Unadkat had his own story to tell. INDIA VS BANGLADESH LIVE SCORE, 2nd TEST The tireless left-arm pacer started hitting the perfect areas, which troubled both Bangladeshi left-handed lead-off hitters Najmul Hossian Shanto and Zakir Hasan. Introduced in the attack in the 9th over of Bangladesh’s innings after the hosts opted to bat first, Unadkat gave away just 1 run in his first over in Test cricket in 12 years. In his next over, he beat the outside edge of Zakir Hasan. He started his third over by beating Shanto’s outside edge twice. There was an event on every ball Unadkat threw. After peppering the outside edge for his first three overs, Unadkat got one to back sharply from a length in his fourth and knocked Shanto on the front cushion. There was a big call, but it was turned down. After a brief discussion with Rishabh Pant, India’s substitute captain KL Rahul decided not to give an assessment and it was the correct call, the move would have taken the ball away from the left stump, replays showed. But Unadkat came closer. A few balls later, he used his length and high release point to get an awkward bounce out of the good length area to confuse Hasan. He failed to control his attempted shot and thrust it into the air wearing gloves. Rahul, who was in the slip cordon, had an easy catch. Watch video: Jaydev Unadkat’s first test wicket after 12 years, 6 days and 179 balls later Unadkat had both arms in the air, closed his eyes and let it sink in. It was a long wait and finally it came. In that brief moment, all those lonely days of hard toil in domestic cricket must have seeped through for him. They all seemed worth it.

