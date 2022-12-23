France, football, colonialism: take the best, leave the rest | Opinions

When formerly colonized peoples took on former colonial powers on the soccer field at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, conversations inevitably erupted about the scars of the past, both online and offline. France, in particular, who played against both Tunisia and Morocco, was caught in the middle.

Amidst this noise and general World Cup excitement, a relevant news item seemed to slip under the global media radar. On December 12, the European Union announced it was setting up a military partnership mission in Niger to support its fight against terrorism.

The mission, commanded by French Vice-Admiral Herv Bljean, will last three years and cost about 27.3 million euros. But why is the EU spending millions in Niger amid a crushing cost-of-living crisis at home? And why invest millions in a military mission, since the target country is one of the poorest in the world and the population would benefit much more from socio-economic aid?

The answer lies in France, a leading EU member, which has shown great interest in deepening its relations with the Nigerien government in recent years. Part of it likely has to do with Niger’s uranium powering France’s nuclear power plants, a key source of energy for the country amid the energy crisis. And part of it may also be related to Niger’s key position as a transit point for thousands of migrants and refugees trying to cross the Mediterranean. deadliest frontier in the world to seek security and a decent living in Europe.

But what does Niger, a country that failed to qualify for the World Cup, have to do with French football?

More than it seems. France has pursued success in football in much the same way it has pursued economic power through extraction.

The French team that took the nation to the World Cup final was dominated by players from a variety of backgrounds, many of whom traced their roots to the former French colonies in Africa. For example, Kylian Mbapp, who won the World Cup Golden Boot, was born in France to an Algerian mother and a Cameroonian father.

Faced with comments about the ancestry of French footballers, French officials have adamantly insisted on their Frenchness. They have rejected references to their origins as racist.

But that’s not really the case. Like Trevor Noahpointed out back in 2018 during a similar debate about inclusiveness and overlapping identities, When Im Say [French players are] African, I try not to exclude them from their Frenchness, but to include them in my Africanness.

But to go beyond that France has embraced a decidedly selective assimilation approach towards people of African descent; it is very particular about who can be French. Few of the many immigrants and refugees seeking to come to and live in France are deemed worthy of French citizenship and many people of African descent born in the country face structural discrimination and are not perceived as fully French considered.

Every year, France deports more than 10,000 people who reach the country in search of safety and a better life. Others have been relegated to a life of misery and violence under the country’s strict anti-immigration laws and enforcement, which often come under criticism from human rights groups. The road to Frenchness for immigrants and refugees seems to be reserved for a select few.

There are also people who are French citizens on paper, but do not seem to enjoy the status of French. Take Frances’s Muslim community. It makes up about 8 percent of the French population, yet between 40 and 70 percent of those incarcerated in French prisons are Muslim, mostly from former French colonies in Africa.

The community suffers from high impoverishment and school dropout rates and is isolated in urban fringes. It is also systematically refuted by mainstream politicians who openly embrace Islamophobia and accuse the Muslim population of being extremist and threatening French values.

In other words, France is cherry-picking inclusivity, which tends to exclude rather than include. Mbapp is French because he is a talented football player; by contrast, a French-born youth of North African descent imprisoned for some crime, or simply unemployed and relegated to the fringes of inequality, known as banlieues, is often simply an Arab.

This cherry-picking inclusiveness is also an expression of neo-colonialism, with France drawing human talent from its former colonies and rejecting the rest of the unworthy. Indeed, colonialism was just that: it took and absorbed the best from other countries, while rejecting everything else and giving very little, if anything, in return.

And this brings us back to Niger, where France has been extracting uranium for decades, giving very little back to the Nigerien people and worse, pollute their soil and water. While France benefits from the energy generated by cheap uranium, it has done little to help the Nigerien population, of whom only 13 percent have access to electricity.

Niger also uses the CFA franc as its currency, a colonial relic that economically links former French colonies to Paris. About 50 percent of the monetary reserves of 14 African countries, including Niger, are still under full French control; as a result, none of them have any control over macroeconomic and monetary policy. France earns billions of euros annually from Africa in the form of reserves, and lends part of that money to its owners at market rates.

It is no coincidence that Niger’s main road, on which much extracted resources are transported to Niamey and other strategic areas, today follows the exact route of the mass atrocities committed by the troops of Paul Voulet, the French army captain who in 1899 tried to control the Lake Chad off France before the United Kingdom got there.

Much has changed since colonial times, but the exploitation of Africa continues with corrupt governments in many African countries guaranteeing the stability necessary to carry out these processes, among other things, for this they receive weapons worth billions of euros that they also use it to quell internal disagreements .

How to counter all this? There are no easy recipes. Still, rejecting ‘new’ inclusiveness, which is especially visible in the French case, would be a step in the right direction.

Another step might be to look at the legacy of Senegalese film director and writer Ousmane Sembne, who produced a number of works with the aim of promoting the reconstruction of an African space rooted in largely lost African cultural values ​​and traditions. Sembne did not oppose the influence of non-African cultures, including the cultures of (neo)settlers, but rather suggested that Africans embrace them in a more lucid and informed way. This may be the way forward.

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial view of Al Jazeera.