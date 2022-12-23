Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams are the world’s highest paid female athletes





The results are in, and it seems that if you want to make money as a professional female athlete, your best bet is to play tennis or golf. On Thursday Forbes has released its annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid female athletes of 2022 with Naomi Osaka ($51.5 million) and Serena Williams ($41.3 million) topping the list. They were joined by 10 other professional tennis stars and seven golfers, totaling a whopping $223.9 million in revenue for 19 stars of the two sports. Tennis players, as a group, earned far more than any other professional athlete, a total of $189.9 million. It seems logical that Williams, widely regarded as the best female singles player of all time, would finish behind Osaka, who is regarded as the tennis star of the next generation. However, that Williams still rules so much in endorsement deals is a testament to her clout, even as she transitions or evolves from the game, as she announced she would after the 2022 US Open. Serena Williams wants to leave tennis on her terms. It’s time we let her go. | Opinion Tennis players dominating the list are due, at least in part, to Venus Williams, the eldest of the Williams sisters, a longtime champion of equal pay. In 2006, Venus led (and won) a public battle for equal prize money at Wimbledon, writing in The Times of London: Wimbledon sent me a message: “I am only a second-rate champion, the time has come to do the right thing: pay men and women equal prize money,” she wrote. The message I would like to convey to women and girls around the world is that there is no glass ceiling. My fear is that Wimbledon will send the opposite message loud and clear. Fittingly, in 2007 she became the first woman to benefit from that change, take home the same amount of prize money (£700,000, about $1.4 million at the time) as that year’s men’s champion, Roger Federer. Venus has said winning that fight is her biggest win, more rewarding even than her seven individual Grand Slam titles. Endorsement deals for professional female athletes have exploded since Venus turned pro in 1994. Other notes of interest: The majority of women earned most of their money off the court, but there were four exceptions: tennis stars Iga Witek, Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia, and golfer Minjee Lee.

Two football players made the list, a fitting addition given that Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were both integral to the USWNT’s victory in the fight for equal pay earlier this year.

Only one basketball player, Candace Parker, made the list. Parker, of the Chicago Sky, is a perennial WNBA All-Star who spends her off-season with the Inside the NBA Boys on TNT, sometimes also providing in-game analysis for NBA games. For years, the WNBA has come under heavy scrutiny from fans and media for its notoriously low salaries, which was brought into the spotlight this year when Brittney Griner was wrongly detained in Russia for nearly ten months. Griner, a two-time Olympian and member of the Phoenix Mercury, was on her way back to her team in the Moscow region when she was arrested and charged with carrying hash oil in her luggage. Like many of the WNBA’s top players, Griner had spent nearly a decade in Russia during the off-season, as women can make significantly more money there than in the United States.

Sweethearts of the last two Olympics, ski gold medalist Eileen Gu and gymnast Simone Biles, were both on the list and placed in the top 10.

Perhaps the biggest surprise on the list was PV Sindhu, a badminton champion from India and a certified celebrity in her native country. Noticeably absent were the stars of pickleball, a sport rapidly gaining popularity across America. The full ranking is below: 1. Naomi Osaka, tennis $51.1 million 2. Serena Williams, tennis $41.3 million 3. Eileen Gu, skiing $20.1 million 4. Emma Raducanu, tennis $18.7 million 5. Iga Witek, tennis $14.9 million 6. Venus Williams, tennis $12.1 million 7. Coco Gauff, tennis $11.1 million 8. Simone Biles, $10 Million Gymnastics 9. Jessica Pegula, tennis $7.6 million 10. Minjee Lee, golf $7.3 million 11. Candace Parker, basketball $7.2 million 12. PV Sindhu, badminton $7.1 million 13. Leylah Fernandez, tennis $7 million 14. Lydia Ko, golf $6.9 million 15. Ons Jabeur, tennis $6.5 million 16. Paula Badosa, tennis $6.2 million 17. Lexi Thompson, golf $5.9 million 18. Jin Young Ko, golf $5.8 million 19 (tie). In Gee Chun, golf $5.7 million 19 (tie). Alex Morgan, football $5.7 million 19 (tie). Megan Rapinoe, football $5.7 million 22 (tie). Brooke Henderson, golf $5.4 million 22 (tie). Nelly Korda, golf $5.4 million 24 (tie). Caroline Garcia, tennis $5.2 million 24 (tie). Garbie Muguruza, tennis $5.2 million Contributors: Jesse Yomtov

