Hockey Canada paid $2.9 million in settlements this fiscal year, using player registration fees

Hockey Canada used player registration fees to pay $2.9 million in settlements this fiscal year, including one related to a high-profile sexual assault allegation against members of the 2018 World Juniors team, according to newly released financial records.

The new annual accounts confirm that the controversial National Equity Fund was used to pay all of these payments this fiscal year.

The only money going into the fund comes from players’ registration fees, the data shows.

“In the past year, the organization has come under extreme public and media attention regarding the management and governance of disputes and the use of player registration rights,” wrote BDO Canada, the company that conducted the audit.

“…The organization is subject to litigation from a variety of sources. As a result of this risk, the organization has obtained additional insurance by holding funds in reserve to cover uninsured claims.”

Hockey Canada has been embroiled in controversy since May, when it reached a settlement with a young woman who filed a $3.5 million lawsuit alleging that a group of eight Canadian Hockey League players sexually assaulted her in a 2018 hotel room in London, Ontario.

Hockey parents were outraged to learn that their registration fees went to the National Equity Fund without their knowledge and that the reserve fund was used to pay out millions of dollars in sexual abuse claims over the years.

Hockey Canada told MPs it used the National Equity Fund to settle the London case, the board “approved the maximum amount of the settlement and the settlement offer was made and accepted.”

The new audited financial statements suggest the settlement was less than $3.5 million in that case.

CBC News asked Hockey Canada how many settlements it paid out in the fiscal year. Hockey Canada didn’t say it. A spokesperson said $2.9 million is a “total amount for the legal settlements reached during the fiscal year.”

CEO Scott Smith quit ‘for no reason’

The financials also show that Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith was “fired for no reason”.

Smith and the entire board of directors announced they would step down after a report commissioned by the organization found serious accountability and transparency issues.

The financial statements show that for the first time, Hockey Canada was required to include a previously undisclosed fund, the Participants Legacy TrustFund, in its audited financial report, which revealed its June balance was $7.5 million.

Hockey Canada’s auditors stated on the front page of its financial statement that the fund had “not been disclosed in the prior year”.

The Legacy TrustFund only came to light in the fall when Globe and Mail learned of its existence through court documents. The newspaper revealed that the fund was established in 1999 and that the hockey organization used player registration rights to build another large financial reserve that could be used to pay out sexual assault allegations and other claims.

Andrea Skinner, interim chairman of Hockey Canada’s board of directors, told MPs in October that the Legacy Trust fund “is not a Hockey Canada asset” and therefore “does not appear in Hockey Canada’s financials.” (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

During a Commons Commission appearance in October, now-former Hockey Canada board chairman Andrea Skinner told MPs that the Legacy TrustFund had been “fundamentally misrepresented in the media” and was not being used to settle claims. Skinner said the fund “is not an asset of Hockey Canada” and therefore “does not appear on Hockey Canada’s financial records.”

But when the organization informed the accountant about the fund this year, the accountant decided it should be on the books because Hockey Canada manages it.

“The trustees of the Legacy Trust are appointed and dismissed by the organization,” wrote BDO Canada.

The fund is intended to respond to claims predating September 1995 related to some of Hockey Canada’s member chapters and the Canadian Hockey League in the event that the National Equity Fund does not have enough money, the financial statements said.

‘It sets the record straight’

Kate Bahen, Managing Director of Charity Intelligence Canada, reviewed the most recent audited financial statements and previous statements dating back to 2008.

The audited financial statements of Bahensaid Hockey Canada in those years have never disclosed the Legacy TrustFund.

“It shows that the previous management did not come up with information,” Bahen said.

“It sets the record straight. Hockey Canada’s previous management stated it was not part of its books and the accountants said yes, it is part of your books under audit.”

Hockey Canada’s move to open its books comes after a review commissioned by retired Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell recommended that the organization do so.

Prior to this, Hockey Canada did not post its audited financial statements online. The only way to obtain them was to submit requests under the Access to Information Act.

Bahen continues to call on the federal government to require nonprofits like Hockey Canada, which receive millions in federal funding and tax breaks, to post their audited financial statements online.