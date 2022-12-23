Sports
Dirk’s statue: tribute to the Big German’s impact on the NBA and beyond
When people see Dirk Nowitzki’s new statue unveiled on Sunday in the square in the shadow of the house he built, they immediately think of the 2011 championship.
And the 2007 MVP trophy. And his upcoming hall of fame call-up, which will come in 2023 when he’s eligible, four seasons after his retirement.
But the collection of the greatest hits from Nowitzki’s NBA career is much more than that. Some of it is well documented. Others don’t share so much. I mean, how many NBA players past or present have a beer named after them:
The Great German, courtesy of Rollertown Beerworks.
When you look back on a great all-in-Dallas career, it’s hard to boil down the highlights, but give it a try.
For example, when you think back to some of Nowitzki’s most iconic moments, most people don’t think he’s actually in Germany.
But when the Mavericks played a preseason game in Berlin ahead of the 2012-13 season, it was a chance for his home country to celebrate a national treasure. The Mavericks had won the NBA title in 2011, and with the 2011-2012 season shortened due to the lockout, the 2012-2013 season marked a return to normalcy.
But when Nowitzki arrived in Berlin, his heart ready to be with his compatriots, his body wouldn’t allow it.
After the game, he admitted that his knee was not good and that he would have arthroscopic surgery less than two weeks later and miss the first third of the season.
He would only score eight points against Alba Berlin in front of his home team.
Does not matter. It was a triumphant return, even if it was also a painful one. He definitely wouldn’t fit in and try in front of friends, families and a country that raised him.
And fans probably won’t circle the 2001-2002 season as a turning point in Nowitzki’s life. But it certainly was in the eyes of Chauncey Billups.
Now Portland coach, Billups was a young point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves that season. The Mavericks, seeded fourth, played the fifth-seeded Wolves in the first round of the playoffs.
Billups recalls feeling pretty good about the power-forward matchup in that series, as Kevin Garnett was then widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.
I played against (Nowitzki) a ton and twice in the playoffs, said Billups. When I was very young, I played with Minnesota once. KG was clearly the man. Team-wise, we were clearly outmatched in the series. But I honestly thought KG was the best four-man in the league. And I thought he was really going to lock Dirk up.
And I left that series with so much respect for this guy. I think he averaged 30 and 15 on us. And we’ve tried everything. KG talked as much as he could. We’ve tried everything. And it was like this guy is different. He’s just different.
Actually, Nowitzki averaged 33.3 points and 15.7 rebounds as the Mavericks swept that series 3-0.
Billups would get a little payback with Denver in 2009 when the Nuggets defeated the Mavericks in the Western Conference Semifinals 4-1, but it didn’t change his opinion of Nowitzki.
He was just unstoppable, so incredible, Billups said.
The staff at Children’s Medical Center Dallas feel the same way.
The people who do so much good for sick children discovered how generous Nowitzki is with his time and money when he was due to visit the hospital for the Christmas holidays.
Santa Dirk, complete with the floppy Kris Kringle hat.
Nowitzki visited about 20 children and had his elves behind him pulling a box of presents. For many years it was Nowitzki’s greatest achievement that very few people knew about.
But the kids knew. And so did the nurses and doctors and parents of so many struggling youth.
Santa Dirk also deserves to be in the hall of fame.
Of course, not everyone has such fond memories of Dirk. In September, Manu Ginobili entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a year ahead of Dirk, giving Ginobili and San Antonio fans one of the worst moments in that proud franchise’s history.
It was the 2006 Western Conference Semifinals, and in Game 7, the unthinkable happened. With San Antonio on home court and leading by three points, Nowitzki passed Bruce Bowen and reached the rim.
Ginobili instinctively came from the weak side and tried to block Nowitzki, but grabbed his wrist as the ball crept into the net.
The three-point game was tied, the Mavericks won in overtime and would eventually reach the NBA Finals.
It was a moment that Ginobili said stayed with him all summer and drove him relentlessly. He would go on to win the title the following season and four times in his stellar career.
But on a magic game, Nowitzki got him.
There are a million other moments standing in time. But there was also Dirk’s personal side, like sitting at the Karisma Cantina in Mexico City, having drinks with Steve Nash and some media members before a game south of the border.
He was the best in our group at communicating with the locals.
Or how Nowitzki would stay after a road workout in Washington, alone with another member of the basketball staff, long after the team had returned to the hotel by bus.
It was there that Nowitzki, perhaps knowing that a reporter would take the time to wait an hour or so for a quick interview, revealed that it was time in his career to take less money in the next contract negotiation.
It was time, he said, to give back and make sure there was enough money to field a team worthy of a championship.
It took a few years, but it worked.
So now Nowitzki will have a sculpture that will last as long as any of us and beyond, a nice place for fans and pigeons to collect and relive memories. It will undoubtedly be a gradually fading vision. Nothing else would make sense. Something like nothing but a spread-legged, one-handed jamming Michael Jordan would be right in Chicago.
We could joke about how a defensive crouch might have been the second choice. Or how the image moves just a little slower than Dirk did at the end of his career.
But this is all about the beautiful memories of Nowitzki that came mainly on the field. But so much more.
It’s a fitting tribute to a rare icon, one who left so many lasting impressions and will now have one of his own for the American Airlines Center.
Twitter: @ESefko
