Preview: Minnesota Wild ready for a good game against the floundering San Jose Sharks

It is the continuation of a California road trip as the Minnesota Wild takes on the San Jose sharks after a resounding victory last night.

Sure, beating the last in the league Anaheim ducks this season isn’t exactly something to write the press about, but winning the last six games is certainly a comfortable place to be in the second half of December. Third place in the Central Division is also a nice Christmas present for the Wild and we like to keep it that way by beating the Sharks in their home arena.

Wildlife with sharks

When: 9:30 PM CT

Where: SAP center

TV: BSN, BSWI, TSN5

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

When the Wild and the Sharks last met on November 13, it was a very different time. The Wild was still in the early part of the season, the Sharks looked promising with a good offense and the Sharks won in a shootout. Now, of course, the Sharks have dropped to the bottom third of the standings and are on a three-loss streak.

Erik Karlsson had a great November and currently leads the Sharks in points, but he has slowed down in the last few games. Of course, slowing down means about a point per game in his bid for a third Norris Trophy, making him one of the most dangerous players for Minnesota tonight. Timo Meier is also one to keep an eye on with nine points from eight games.

The Sharks currently have the second-best penalty kill, right behind the Boston Bruins, which is a bit concerning for a team like the Wild that likes to score, and often scores, on the power play. We predict that the special teams will make or break this game for both.

Anything can happen in hockey so we can’t promise it will be a nice little win for the Wild tonight, but we certainly hoped it would work out that way.

Projected Wild Lineup

Kirill Kaprizov Sam Steel Matting Zuccarello

Ryan Hartman Frederick Gaudreau Matt Boldy

Jordan Greenway Joel Eriksson Ek Mark Foligno

Bricklayer Shaw Connor Dewar Ryan Reaves

Jake Middleton Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin Matt Dumba

Jon Merrill Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson wants to start in the net.

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. While these lines aren’t confirmed yet, they worked so well against the Ducks that they’re pretty comfortable assuming they’ll roll again in a bit.

Sam Steel is really starting to blossom as a center of the top line, but it’s not difficult when you have Kaprizov and Zuccarello as your wingers. They’ve quietly become one of the top hockey lines this season and you can almost always count on them to do something fun and startling. Only the best from the NHL’s third star of the week, Mats Zuccarello.

Brandon Duhaime is still the only player on IR with an upper body injury.

Projected Sharks Lineup

Timo Meier, Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc

Matthew Nieto Logan Couture Alexander Barabanov

Noah Gregor Nico Sturm Evgeny Svechnikov

Jonah Gadjovich Steven Lorentz Oskar Lindblom

Scott Harrington Erik Karlsson

Marc Edouard Vlasic Matt Benning

Mario Ferraro Radim Simek

James Reimer is expected to be the Sharks’ starting goaltender.

The Sharks’ forward depth has been hurting lately, with Luke Kunin out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and Tomas Hertl suspended for two games for high-sticking. Take these projections with a grain of salt, as we can probably assume the lines will go through a blender to go toe-to-toe with the Wilds’ high-yielding top line.

We’re going for seven in a row and the prospects are good for tonight. We tried not to be too cocky, just in case, but we felt pretty confident in the Wilderness, for better or for worse.

Puck descends at 9:30 PM CT.

Burning questions

Mats Zuccarello new points series?

Sadly, Zuccarello’s ten-game streak came to an end last night, despite winning against the Ducks. It happens to the best of them, and the question is not now in the event that hell go on another tear but when and for how long. Will he get one tonight to restart the count?

Will Ryan Reaves reignite his old grudge against San Jose?

When he played for the Vegas Golden Knights, Reaves was a thorn in the side of the Sharks with 99 penalty minutes. Things cooled down a bit when he left the division, but will tonight’s match reignite the rivalry?

Special teams on display?

We were interested to see how Wilds’ Powerplay units stack up against Sharks’ stellar penal killers. Will they be able to crack the PK and score, or will the second best in the league come out on top?