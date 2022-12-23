Sports
Preview: Minnesota Wild ready for a good game against the floundering San Jose Sharks
It is the continuation of a California road trip as the Minnesota Wild takes on the San Jose sharks after a resounding victory last night.
Sure, beating the last in the league Anaheim ducks this season isn’t exactly something to write the press about, but winning the last six games is certainly a comfortable place to be in the second half of December. Third place in the Central Division is also a nice Christmas present for the Wild and we like to keep it that way by beating the Sharks in their home arena.
Wildlife with sharks
When: 9:30 PM CT
Where: SAP center
TV: BSN, BSWI, TSN5
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
When the Wild and the Sharks last met on November 13, it was a very different time. The Wild was still in the early part of the season, the Sharks looked promising with a good offense and the Sharks won in a shootout. Now, of course, the Sharks have dropped to the bottom third of the standings and are on a three-loss streak.
Erik Karlsson had a great November and currently leads the Sharks in points, but he has slowed down in the last few games. Of course, slowing down means about a point per game in his bid for a third Norris Trophy, making him one of the most dangerous players for Minnesota tonight. Timo Meier is also one to keep an eye on with nine points from eight games.
The Sharks currently have the second-best penalty kill, right behind the Boston Bruins, which is a bit concerning for a team like the Wild that likes to score, and often scores, on the power play. We predict that the special teams will make or break this game for both.
Anything can happen in hockey so we can’t promise it will be a nice little win for the Wild tonight, but we certainly hoped it would work out that way.
Projected Wild Lineup
Kirill Kaprizov Sam Steel Matting Zuccarello
Ryan Hartman Frederick Gaudreau Matt Boldy
Jordan Greenway Joel Eriksson Ek Mark Foligno
Bricklayer Shaw Connor Dewar Ryan Reaves
Jake Middleton Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin Matt Dumba
Jon Merrill Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson wants to start in the net.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. While these lines aren’t confirmed yet, they worked so well against the Ducks that they’re pretty comfortable assuming they’ll roll again in a bit.
Sam Steel is really starting to blossom as a center of the top line, but it’s not difficult when you have Kaprizov and Zuccarello as your wingers. They’ve quietly become one of the top hockey lines this season and you can almost always count on them to do something fun and startling. Only the best from the NHL’s third star of the week, Mats Zuccarello.
Brandon Duhaime is still the only player on IR with an upper body injury.
Projected Sharks Lineup
Timo Meier, Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc
Matthew Nieto Logan Couture Alexander Barabanov
Noah Gregor Nico Sturm Evgeny Svechnikov
Jonah Gadjovich Steven Lorentz Oskar Lindblom
Scott Harrington Erik Karlsson
Marc Edouard Vlasic Matt Benning
Mario Ferraro Radim Simek
James Reimer is expected to be the Sharks’ starting goaltender.
The Sharks’ forward depth has been hurting lately, with Luke Kunin out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and Tomas Hertl suspended for two games for high-sticking. Take these projections with a grain of salt, as we can probably assume the lines will go through a blender to go toe-to-toe with the Wilds’ high-yielding top line.
We’re going for seven in a row and the prospects are good for tonight. We tried not to be too cocky, just in case, but we felt pretty confident in the Wilderness, for better or for worse.
Puck descends at 9:30 PM CT.
Burning questions
Mats Zuccarello new points series?
Sadly, Zuccarello’s ten-game streak came to an end last night, despite winning against the Ducks. It happens to the best of them, and the question is not now in the event that hell go on another tear but when and for how long. Will he get one tonight to restart the count?
Will Ryan Reaves reignite his old grudge against San Jose?
When he played for the Vegas Golden Knights, Reaves was a thorn in the side of the Sharks with 99 penalty minutes. Things cooled down a bit when he left the division, but will tonight’s match reignite the rivalry?
Special teams on display?
We were interested to see how Wilds’ Powerplay units stack up against Sharks’ stellar penal killers. Will they be able to crack the PK and score, or will the second best in the league come out on top?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hockeywilderness.com/2022/12/22/23522373/minnesota-wild-lineups-game-preview-san-jose-sharks-nhl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey raises minimum wage by 55% as inflation crisis deepens
- Preview: Minnesota Wild ready for a good game against the floundering San Jose Sharks
- Microsoft tells FTC that $69 billion deal with Activision won’t hurt competition
- Snap polls are the only way to get the country out of the quagmire, Imran Khan reiterates
- Jokowi inaugurates Ciawi Bogor Dam, ready to reduce flooding in Jakarta
- PM Modi to decide whether to extend PMGKAY beyond December: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje
- What’s the latest on UK mortgage rates? – UK Forbes Advisor
- Christmas 1944: Hell on Earth | Open
- India’s G20 Presidency: Leading the Regulation of Digital Assets
- State of Emergency After the Northern California Earthquake
- Telugu veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies aged 87
- Tennis star Taylor Fritz believes Netflix’s Break Point will make Nick Kyrgios look like a villain