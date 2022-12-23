Gophers Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

The Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball program has officially announced their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Gophers will compete in 32 non-conference games and a full 24-game Big Ten schedule.

“As we enter Golden Gopher Baseball’s 135th season, we are excited to release the highly competitive 2023 schedule,” head coach said. John Andersen This is the first year in my career that we’ve been able to schedule 56 Division I games and play 32 at home, with some of the best programs in college baseball.”

The 2023 schedule includes 32 home games, 17 away games and seven games at neutral venues. Minnesota will play 11 non-conference home games at US Bank Stadium in March and then 21 games at Siebert Field in March, April and May. Of those 21, 12 games are part of the weekend series against Big Ten opponents (Purdue, Iowa, Michigan and Rutgers).

To start the year, Minnesota plays four games in Surprise, Ariz. (February 17-20), where the Gophers face UC Santa Barbara, Oregon State and New Mexico twice. non-conference, warm weather games. This time, they will be at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Fla., against Saint Louis (Feb. 24-26). Minnesota returns home for a six-game home game March 1–8, starting with a game at U.S. Bank Stadium against Milwaukee on March 1.

This year’s Cambria College Classic takes place March 3-5 and features a number of Southeastern Conference heavyweights. Defending National Champion Ole Miss is coming to town with annual powerhouse Vanderbilt, while Hawaii will represent the Big West. Minnesota, Maryland and Nebraska play each team on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“The opportunity to play games at US Bank Stadium in March and host the Cambria College Classic, featuring three nationally ranked teams, is an exciting way to open our season at home,” said Anderson.

The Gophers play weekdays against Northern Illinois (March 7) and South Dakota State on March 7-8 at US Bank Stadium before heading to Morgantown, WV for a road series against the West Virginia Mountaineers (March 10-12). ).

Minnesota closes out its US Bank Stadium slate the following week, playing Gonzaga (March 14-15) and Houston (March 17-19) in a six-day span. Then follows a road series on Tuesday/Wednesday at Illinois State before the ‘U’ plays its final non-conference series against Creighton to open play at Siebert Field (March 24-26).

Big Ten play begins for the second straight year as Minnesota heads to Columbus, Ohio for a three-game series (March 31-April 2). After a pair of midweek games against St. Thomas and South Dakota State (April 4-5), the Gophers will play their first conference home series against Purdue (April 7-9).

Another Big Ten weekend home swing is on tap for April 14-16 against Iowa after a midweek game against North Dakota State (April 11). Minnesota will then play UST for the second of three times on Wednesday, April 19.

The Gophers will be back on the road with two consecutive weekend series, one in Illinois (April 21-23) and another in Nebraska (April 28-30). Weekday games against NDSU (April 25) and UST (April 26) are in between.

Michigan comes to town May 5-7 before the “U” heads to Maryland for its final conference road trip May 12-14. Senior weekend is May 18-20 against Rutgers, a Thursday-Saturday series at Siebert Field.

The Big Ten Tournament is scheduled for May 24-28 in Omaha, Neb.

The 2023 campaign is all about the head coach John Andersen 42nd year at the helm of the program. With 1,347 wins in hand at the start of the year, Anderson is already the winningest coach in Big Ten history and is second in wins among active Division I head baseball coaches.

“I invite you to join our team on the ballpark this spring, fill the stadium and create a fun environment every time we hit the field. Your support gives us important home field advantage and your attendance at the games enhances the Golden Gopher Baseball experience and our success,” said Anderson.

Fans interested in becoming a Gopher Baseball season ticket holder can contact a dedicated season ticket expert by phone1-800-U GOPHER.To purchase online, visit togophersports.com.

Pre-season training for the 2023 season will begin in January.

Minnesota 2023 baseball schedule

February 17-20 at College Baseball Classic (Surprise, Ariz.)

February 24-26 vs. Saint Louis (Ft. Myers, Fla.)

March 1 vs. Milwaukee (U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.)

March 3-5 Cambria College Classic (U.S. Bank Stadium)

March 7 vs. Northern Illinois (U.S. Bank Stadium)

March 8 vs. State of South Dakota (U.S. Bank Stadium)

March 10-12 in West Virginia (Morgantown, WV)

March 14-15 vs. Gonzaga (U.S. Bank Stadium)

March 17-19 vs. Houston (U.S. Bank Stadium)

March 21-22 in the state of Illinois (normal, ill.)

March 24-26 vs. Creighton (Siebert Field)

March 31 – April 2 at Ohio State (Columbus, Ohio)*

April 4 v St. Thomas (Siebert Field)

April 5 v. South Dakota State (Siebert Field)

April 7-9 vs. Purdue (Siebert Field)*

April 11 v. North Dakota State (Siebert Field)

April 14-16 vs. Iowa (Siebert Field)*

April 19 v St. Thomas (Siebert Field)

April 21-23 in Illinois (Champaign, Illinois)*

April 25 vs. State of North Dakota (Siebert Field)

April 26 vs. St Thomas (Siebert Field)

April 28-30 in Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)*

May 5-7 vs. Michigan (Siebert Field)*

May 12-14 in Maryland (College Park, Md.)*

May 18-20 vs. Rutgers(Siebert Veld)*

May 24-28 at Big Ten Tournament (Omaha, Neb.)

Schedule Notes:

-The Gophers play eight games against teams that either finished in the top-25 in 2022 or received votes in the final poll.

-Minnesota will host the Ole Miss Rebels, the defending national champions, on Saturday, March 4 at US Bank Stadium in the Cambria College Classic. The Gophers also face Vanderbilt, one of the top programs in college baseball, on Sunday.

-The ‘U’ will play against the perennial top-10 Oregon State team in the College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Ariz, on Saturday, February 18. It will be their first meeting against the Beavers since the 2018 Super Regionals in Corvallis, Ore.

-Gonzaga made it to the NCAA Tournament and ended the 2022 season in votes. Minnesota will host the Bulldogs at US Bank Stadium on March 14-15.

-UC Santa Barbara was also part of the tournament and ended the season in votes. The Gophers play them twice in Arizona to open the year.

-Maryland hosted a regional tournament last season and Michigan made the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big Ten Tournament. The Gophers travel to College Park, Maryland, to play Maryland and host Michigan in May.

-In general, Minnesota will play 12 games against teams that made it to the 2022 postseason.